Newcrest Mining : announces A$20 million Community Support Fund
04/06/2020 | 06:28pm EDT
Market Release
7 April 2020
Newcrest announces A$20 million Community Support Fund
Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) announces that it has established a A$20 million Community Support Fund to provide financial support to its host communities to assist them with the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The health and safety of our people and host communities is our prime concern. The Community Support Fund will initially focus on increasing the availability of medical care and equipment to cope with the pandemic, as well as assisting in the provision of other essential goods and services, in the communities that host Newcrest's operations worldwide," said Sandeep Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Recognising that the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 could save many lives worldwide, a portion of the Fund will go towards vaccine research. Around half of the Fund will be dedicated to assisting Papua New Guinea's preparations for and management of COVID-19.
Newcrest will work with its partners, host governments, communities and First Nations leaders to prioritise and deliver programmes under the Fund in the most effective manner.
Newcrest response to the COVID-19 pandemic
Newcrest continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and the potential impacts of it on the operations and activities of the Company. The health and safety of our employees, contractors and surrounding communities is paramount in our planning and actions, with the primary focus being to minimise the risk of the virus reaching our sites and having effective plans in place to manage the implications should that occur.
At this point in time Newcrest has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of its operations or projects, with all mines continuing to operate and there being no change to the Company's guidance for FY20. The limitations on the movement of people interstate and internationally is being managed effectively at this point in time.
Newcrest has implemented a range of COVID-19 control measures across all operations and projects to minimise the risk of infection to our workforce, their family members and surrounding communities. Newcrest moved early to restrict international travel and introduce health screening and social distancing procedures at sites. Controls have continued to develop in response to the pandemic, with the Company having implemented the following:
Passenger screening and health checks for all FIFO employees, contractors and visitors travelling to Newcrest operations and/or projects;
Implementing physical distancing requirements in our transport arrangements, camp dining rooms, site staff meetings and other gatherings;
A review of the cleaning protocols for each site to enable an elevated level of cleaning in common and private areas, including in relation to equipment and the mining fleet;
Provision of special leave arrangements for employees directly or indirectly impacted by COVID-19;
Requiring all personnel who are not required to be on a site to work from home;
Self-quarantinerequirements for those who have travelled internationally for business or personal purposes in the past 14 days, and any travellers who have been in contact with a person diagnosed with or suspected of having the coronavirus;
Identifying those in our workforce who may be immunocompromised, or undergoing any medical treatment that may make them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19, and encouraging them not to come to work;
Regular engagement with local communities on our site practices in relation to COVID-19;
Actively engaging with all key suppliers to enable continuity of supply of goods and services, including identifying alternative sources should the supply chain be disrupted;
Actively engaging with customers and our refineries on their situation, which has confirmed that, at this point in time there has been no reduction in demand for, or the ability to receive and process, our copper concentrate and doré; and
A communications and education programme to the workforce at all sites highlighting safe and hygienic practices to minimise the spread of infection at work and home.
Update on additional site-specific issues
Cadia
Cadia is primarily a residential workforce and otherwise largely draws on resources from within the State of New South Wales. At this point in time, the transportation of concentrate from Blayney to Port Kembla remains open.
Lihir
Many members of the senior leadership team have been residential on island for several years. Prior to the cessation of international and domestic flights, Lihir was able to attract a number of key personnel to site for the operations and planned maintenance cycles to continue in the near to medium term. At this point in time, the ports remain open to allow the receipt of key supplies and doré continues to be able to be transported to the Perth Mint.
Newcrest is working with the Local Level Government and Communities to support measures that reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. These measures are aimed at keeping local communities informed, limiting community gatherings and reducing travel between villages and islands. Sunday, 5 April 2020 was the date at which it was 14 days since the last person on an international connecting flight arrived on a Newcrest-chartered aircraft on island. The last domestic-passenger-only flight arrived on 25 March 2020. The Lihir Medical Centre is endeavouring to prepare for potential cases by establishing treatment and isolation facilities, training local health workers and distributing personal protective equipment to clinics to the extent Newcrest has been able to source the equipment.
Telfer & Havieron
All interstate FIFO has been suspended for the time being. Rosters are being altered to minimise travel and interaction between work groups to minimise the chance of transmission of COVID-19.
We recognise our responsibility to help protect people in the remote and regional communities around Telfer. On 17 March 2020 we suspended drive-in,drive-out activities and face-to-face engagement with the Martu people to minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19 to their communities. We continue to provide practical support for their management of this crisis, and in conjunction with the Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation (WDLAC) are working with the Martu to identify and support relevant programmes. Newcrest is also working with the WA Country Health Service (WACHS) as the lead agency for the COVID-19 emergency response in the Pilbara. In addition, as a member of the Chamber of Minerals & Energy in WA (CME), Newcrest is one of 20 companies to donate a total of A$6.6 million to Foodbank, RFDS, and Lifeline.
Red Chris
The mining operations of Red Chris are presently exempt from certain COVID-19 related restrictions in the province of British Columbia. While Newcrest has implemented measures that meet or exceed Canadian and provincial requirements in British Columbia, the Tahltan Central Government, Iskut First Nation and Tahltan Band have agreed with Newcrest's implementation of a package of further measures which proactively protect and support communities and enable Tahltan members to support their families and communities, while allowing Red Chris to operate. This includes alteration of the employee roster during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide for longer on and off-site periods, to decrease the amount of travel required and enable First Nation employees increased time to self-isolate before returning to their local communities.
There have been no confirmed cases in the local community or at Red Chris.
On 25 March 2020, Newcrest drew down US$600 million under its committed bilateral bank debt facilities to increase its cash on hand.
As at 31 March 2020, Newcrest had cash on hand of around US$1.4 billion and access to a further US$1.4 billion of liquidity in the form of undrawn committed bank facilities.
Newcrest's guidance for FY20 remains unchanged, although as always this is subject to market and operating conditions together with the increased risks to the general operating environment presented by COVID-19.
Newcrest notes that current production suspension at Fruta del Norte places approximately 20koz of gold production (Newcrest's attributable share) at risk.
