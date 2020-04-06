Newcrest Mining : announces A$20 million Community Support Fund

7 April 2020

Newcrest announces A$20 million Community Support Fund

Newcrest Mining Limited (Newcrest) announces that it has established a A$20 million Community Support Fund to provide financial support to its host communities to assist them with the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The health and safety of our people and host communities is our prime concern. The Community Support Fund will initially focus on increasing the availability of medical care and equipment to cope with the pandemic, as well as assisting in the provision of other essential goods and services, in the communities that host Newcrest's operations worldwide," said Sandeep Biswas, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Recognising that the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 could save many lives worldwide, a portion of the Fund will go towards vaccine research. Around half of the Fund will be dedicated to assisting Papua New Guinea's preparations for and management of COVID-19.

Newcrest will work with its partners, host governments, communities and First Nations leaders to prioritise and deliver programmes under the Fund in the most effective manner.

Newcrest response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Newcrest continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and the potential impacts of it on the operations and activities of the Company. The health and safety of our employees, contractors and surrounding communities is paramount in our planning and actions, with the primary focus being to minimise the risk of the virus reaching our sites and having effective plans in place to manage the implications should that occur.

At this point in time Newcrest has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of its operations or projects, with all mines continuing to operate and there being no change to the Company's guidance for FY20. The limitations on the movement of people interstate and internationally is being managed effectively at this point in time.

Newcrest has implemented a range of COVID-19 control measures across all operations and projects to minimise the risk of infection to our workforce, their family members and surrounding communities. Newcrest moved early to restrict international travel and introduce health screening and social distancing procedures at sites. Controls have continued to develop in response to the pandemic, with the Company having implemented the following:

Passenger screening and health checks for all FIFO employees, contractors and visitors travelling to Newcrest operations and/or projects;

Implementing physical distancing requirements in our transport arrangements, camp dining rooms, site staff meetings and other gatherings;

A review of the cleaning protocols for each site to enable an elevated level of cleaning in common and private areas, including in relation to equipment and the mining fleet;

Provision of special leave arrangements for employees directly or indirectly impacted by COVID-19;

Requiring all personnel who are not required to be on a site to work from home;

Self-quarantine requirements for those who have travelled internationally for business or personal purposes in the past 14 days, and any travellers who have been in contact with a person diagnosed with or suspected of having the coronavirus;

Identifying those in our workforce who may be immunocompromised, or undergoing any medical treatment that may make them more susceptible to contracting COVID-19, and encouraging them not to come to work;

Regular engagement with local communities on our site practices in relation to COVID-19;