NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

NEWCREST MINING LIMITED

(NCM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/22
31.45 AUD   -0.54%
05/24NEWCREST MINING : contributes to UNICEF's COVID-19 response in PNG
PU
05/21NEWCREST MINING : announces results of its early tender offer
PU
05/21NEWCREST MINING : - Cadia water concerns alleviated
AQ
News 
News

Newcrest Mining : contributes to UNICEF's COVID-19 response in PNG

05/24/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

Media Release

25 May 2020

Newcrest contributes to UNICEF's COVID-19 response in PNG

Newcrest is pleased to announce a K1.3million (AUD$600,000) initiative supporting the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) by UNICEF for national distribution to PNG's frontline health workers.

Newcrest is working with the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), the World Bank and the Japanese Government to support this critical procurement of PPE, with the contribution made by Newcrest directly funding 84,600 examination gloves, 47,000 N95 particulate respirators, 65,800 surgical face masks, 9,426 protective goggles, 9,400 surgical gowns and 25,000 face shields.

Newcrest Chief Operating Officer PNG, Craig Jones, emphasised the importance of supporting trusted organisations such as UNICEF in PNG, who work closely with the National Department of Health to identify priority needs across the country and distribute accordingly to the Provincial Health Authorities.

"Newcrest takes its responsibilities as a corporate leader in PNG seriously. Through this significant contribution to the procurement of PPE with UNICEF, we are supporting the PNG Government and our host communities manage the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We understand the importance of PPE in protecting the front-line health workers and the assurance it will provide those who deliver essential healthcare to children and families affected by disease in PNG," said Newcrest Chief Operating Officer PNG Craig Jones.

UNICEF PNG representative, David Mcloughlin, acknowledged the importance of Newcrest's contribution.

"The safety of our health workers is of paramount importance to us. UNICEF is committed to supporting the government of Papua New Guinea in its preparedness and response to the world's common enemy -theCOVID-19 pandemic. We are extremely grateful to Newcrest Mining for their generous and timely contributions that are enabling UNICEF to continue supporting the PNG government's response to COVID- 19."

His sentiments were echoed by the UNICEF Australia CEO Mr Tony Stuart who added, "Access to PPE for health workers and other front line services is essential in order to be able to prevent transmission of the virus, as well as to ensure front line workers are able to continue providing essential services to children, families and communities.

"We need solidarity and generosity to overcome this global crisis. Vital assistance from private sector actors such as Newcrest Mining helps us to deliver critical emergency services." said UNICEF Australia CEO Tony Stuart.

This K1.3 million initiative is part of Newcrest's PGK20 million Community Support Fund that has been established to assist Papua New Guinea and Newcrest's host communities, districts and provinces face the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Newcrest Community Support Fund visit https://www.newcrest.com/covid-19

www.newcrest.com

1

For further information please contact

Media Enquiries

Chris Maitland

Rebecca Murphy

+61 3 9522 5717

+61 3 9522 5282

+61 439 525 135

+61 428 179 490

Rebecca.Murphy@newcrest.com.au

This information is available on our website www.newcrest.com

Newcrest Mining Limited - Level 8, 600 St Kilda Road, Melbourne - www.newcrest.com

2

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 03:47:05 UTC
