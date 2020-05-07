Newcrest Mining : partners with University of Queensland in support of COVID-19 vaccine research

Media Release

8 May 2020

Newcrest partners with University of Queensland in support of COVID-19 vaccine research

Newcrest Mining Limited is pleased to announce a A$1 million funding contribution to support cutting edge COVID-19 vaccine research in partnership with the University of Queensland ('UQ').

The contribution has been made by Newcrest as part of its recently launched A$20 million Community Support Fund and will be specifically deployed to support UQ's ground-breaking 'molecular clamp' technique to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. If successful, the technique being applied by UQ will not only bring the promise of overcoming COVID-19, but also demonstrate the efficacy of a new approach to vaccine development globally.

Newcrest joins a unique coterie of national and international organisations in supporting UQ's vaccine research being conducted in partnership with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). CEPI is an innovative global partnership funded largely by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome Trust, the World Economic Forum and global governmental partners.

This critical project has benefited from public and private partnerships with generous support first announced in March by the Queensland Government, Federal Government and The Paul Ramsay Foundation.

Newcrest's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, emphasised the importance of working with UQ and its partners to successfully identify a vaccine for COVID-19 as soon as practical.

"As a global mining company, we understand the impact the virus is having globally. As a company committed to building strong and healthy communities in the regions in which we operate, we are determined to play our part in defeating COVID-19 and, in so doing, saving lives. We are proud to collaborate with the University of Queensland and other outstanding organisations as part of this initiative to find a vaccine for COVID-19," Mr Biswas commented.

"Newcrest's generous support will help the team accelerate our efforts to fast-track an effective vaccine and help save lives across the world. Promising pre-clinical testing finalised last week is an excellent indication that the vaccine has great potential; an important milestone made possible through outstanding partners like Newcrest," says Professor Peter Høj, UQ Vice-Chancellor and President.

The donation builds on a long-standing relationship with UQ to strengthen skills in support of Newcrest's strategic pillars: safety and sustainability; people; operating performance; technology and innovation; and, profitable growth.

The A$1 million contribution to the COVID-19 vaccine research partnership is part of Newcrest's A$20 million Community Support Fund to provide financial support to the Company's host communities and assist them with the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Further information about Newcrest's response to COVID-19 and the Community Support Fund can be found at: https://www.newcrest.com/covid-19