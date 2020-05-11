Newcrest Mining : supports National Capital District PHA in the fight against COVID-19

Media Release

12 May 2020

Newcrest supports National Capital District PHA in the fight against COVID-19

Newcrest Mining Limited, through its recently announced Community Support Fund, has donated critical supplies to the National Capital District Provincial Health Authority (NCD PHA) to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newcrest provided K40,000 worth of items essential to enable the use of oxygen on patients with breathing difficulties and to reduce the risk of infection. The delivery on 1 May 2020 of the essential oxygen regulators and hygiene equipment to the NCD PHA will assist the Rita Flynn Isolation Centre be well prepared if there is an escalation in COVID-19 cases.

The donation was in response to a call for assistance from St John's Ambulance, which has been assisting the NCD Health Authority to establish the 80-bed high acuity field hospital.

Matt Cannon, CEO of St John's PNG said, "St John's, on behalf of the NCD, thank Newcrest for their outstanding support and looks forward to identifying future opportunities to partner on delivering aid where it is most needed".

Newcrest, under its recently announced Community Support Fund, will continue to partner with National, Provincial and Local Level governments, communities, aid agencies and other essential implementation providers to prioritise and deliver projects to help Papua New Guinea face the challenge presented by COVID-19.

Further information about Newcrest's response to COVID-19 and the Community Support Fund can be found at - https://www.newcrest.com/covid-19

Members of St John's Ambulance, on hand to receive the Newcrest donation