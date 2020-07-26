Media Release

27July 2020

Newcrest Mining supports UNICEF's national distribution of PPE

Newcrest Mining continues to help Papua New Guinea to prepare for the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, through a partnership with UNICEF to provide personal protective equipment (PPE).

With Newcrest's contribution of K1.4 million (AUD 600,000) from the Newcrest Community Support Fund, UNICEF was able to procure more than 300,000 items of PPE which will be distributed to all provinces. UNICEF in partnership with the National Department of Health will distribute the PPE which includes essential items such as gloves, surgical masks, protective googles, gowns and thermometers. The Provincial Health Authorities will be responsible for ensuring the PPE they receive is further distributed to their district health centres.

The first delivery was made to Port Moresby General Hospital last week to protect health workers and patients amid the recent spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation's capital.

At the handover ceremony, Newcrest's PNG Country Manager Stanley Komunt expressed how pleased Newcrest was to be associated with such a significant project.

"We understand how challenging it is to procure PPE during this current pandemic and how important it is for the health works on the front mine to be protected. We are pleased to be able to work with UNICEF and the Governments of Australia and Japan on this key project."

ENDS

For further information please contact

Investor Relations & Media Chris Maitland

+61 3 9522 5717

+61 0439 525 135 Chris.Maitland@newcrest.com.au

Below: Executive Manager Public Health NDoH & Incident Manager National Coordination Centre Dr Esorom Daoni, Acting Secretary for Health & Deputy Controller Dr Paison Dakulala and Newcrest Country Manager PNG Stanley Komunt at the handover ceremony in Port Moresby.