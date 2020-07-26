Log in
Newcrest Mining : supports UNICEF's national distribution of PPE

07/26/2020

Media Release

27July 2020

Newcrest Mining supports UNICEF's national distribution of PPE

Newcrest Mining continues to help Papua New Guinea to prepare for the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, through a partnership with UNICEF to provide personal protective equipment (PPE).

With Newcrest's contribution of K1.4 million (AUD 600,000) from the Newcrest Community Support Fund, UNICEF was able to procure more than 300,000 items of PPE which will be distributed to all provinces. UNICEF in partnership with the National Department of Health will distribute the PPE which includes essential items such as gloves, surgical masks, protective googles, gowns and thermometers. The Provincial Health Authorities will be responsible for ensuring the PPE they receive is further distributed to their district health centres.

The first delivery was made to Port Moresby General Hospital last week to protect health workers and patients amid the recent spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the nation's capital.

At the handover ceremony, Newcrest's PNG Country Manager Stanley Komunt expressed how pleased Newcrest was to be associated with such a significant project.

"We understand how challenging it is to procure PPE during this current pandemic and how important it is for the health works on the front mine to be protected. We are pleased to be able to work with UNICEF and the Governments of Australia and Japan on this key project."

ENDS

For further information please contact

Investor Relations & Media Chris Maitland

+61 3 9522 5717

+61 0439 525 135 Chris.Maitland@newcrest.com.au

Below: Executive Manager Public Health NDoH & Incident Manager National Coordination Centre Dr Esorom Daoni, Acting Secretary for Health & Deputy Controller Dr Paison Dakulala and Newcrest Country Manager PNG Stanley Komunt at the handover ceremony in Port Moresby.

Newcrest Mining Limited - www.newcrest.com

1

Disclaimer

Newcrest Mining Limited published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 03:20:13 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 905 M - -
Net income 2020 661 M - -
Net Debt 2020 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 0,79%
Capitalization 20 059 M 20 033 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newcrest Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWCREST MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 24,16 $
Last Close Price 24,58 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sandeep Biswas Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gerard Bond CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Suresh Vadnagra Chief Technical & Projects Officer
Philip Stanley Aiken Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED14.38%20 033
NEWMONT CORPORATION53.62%53 573
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION55.31%50 588
POLYUS112.97%28 260
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.86.15%24 033
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED16.54%17 272
