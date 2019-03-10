Newcrest Mining : to acquire potential Tier 1 orebody in Canada

Newcrest to acquire potential Tier 1 orebody in Canada

Foreign Estimates - clarifying statements as required by ASX Listing Rule 5.12

The estimates of Mineral Resources for Red Chris deposit are qualifying foreign estimates under the ASX Listing Rules reported in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) by Imperial and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on 30 September 2015. These qualifying foreign estimates were re-stated by Imperial in their July 2017 Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve statement (www.imperialmetal.com) but have not been updated since 30 September 2015, and have not been depleted for production to date. Production depletion to date would likely result in approximately 5% reduction in reported Mineral Resources and approximately 20% reduction in reported Mineral Reserves.

The categories of Mineral Resource classification used are in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. NI 43-101 is a 'qualifying foreign estimate' (Chapter 19, ASX Listing Rules) and has similar categories of resource classification as the JORC Code (Appendix 5A, ASX Listing Rules).

Newcrest considers these estimates to be both material and relevant to Newcrest given that Red Chris has the potential to be a material mining project to Newcrest.

In accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM Standards, Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of Mineral Resources will be converted to Mineral Reserves. Additional drilling will be required to verify geological and mineralisation continuity, and there is no certainty that all of the Inferred Resources will be converted to Measured and Indicated Resources. Quantity and grades are estimates and are rounded to reflect that the estimates are an approximation.

Newcrest has experience in managing similar operations to the Red Chris operation. Newcrest's key technical and operational personnel conducted a site visit as part of the due diligence process. Imperial provided information on Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves and operational performance to date for Newcrest to review. The estimates of Mineral Resources were reported in compliance with NI 43-101 technical report "2012 Technical Report on the Red Chris Copper-Gold Project", amended and re-stated September 30, 2015. This technical report contains a summary of work programs and key assumptions, mining and processing parameters and methods used to prepare the estimates of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The open pit Mineral Reserve is based on an ultimate pit shell developed in 2004.

Newcrest believes that the information provided is the most recent publicly available. Following completion of the transaction it is Newcrest's intention to conduct a work program, including additional exploration and resource definition drilling, resource optimisation for both open pit and underground mining scenarios and pre-feasibility level studies to define the high value optimum plan for conversion of the Mineral Resource to Ore Reserves. It is anticipated to be completed within three years and will be funded using internal cash reserves.

Cautionary statement

The estimates of Mineral Resources for the Red Chris deposit are qualifying foreign estimates under the ASX Listing Rules and are not reported in accordance with the JORC Code. Competent persons have not done sufficient work to classify the qualifying foreign estimates as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC Code. It is uncertain, that following evaluation and further exploration, the foreign estimates will be able to be reported as Mineral Resources in accordance with the JORC code.

Competent Person Statement

In accordance with ASX listing rule 5.12.2 to 5.12.7, Mr Kevin Gleeson confirms the information in this presentation that relates to the Mineral Resources for the Red Chris NI 43-101 qualifying foreign estimate is an accurate representation of the available data and studies based on data provided to Newcrest by Imperial. Mr Gleeson is the Head of Mineral Resource Management, a full-time employee of Newcrest Limited and holds options and shares in Newcrest Mining Limited and is entitled to participate in Newcrest's executive equity long term incentive plan, details of which are included in Newcrest's 2018 Remuneration Report. He is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Gleeson has sufficient experience which is relevant to the styles of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code 2012. Mr Gleeson consents to the inclusion of the material in this report in the form and context in which it appears.

Transaction summary