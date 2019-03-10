Newcrest Retains M&A Firepower After $806.5 Million Canada Deal

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--The acquisition of a Canadian gold pit won't restrict Newcrest Mining from bidding for any mines that might emerge for sale amid a takeover tussle between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining, the chief executive of the Australian mining company said.

Newcrest, the world's third-biggest listed gold company by market value, inked a US$806.5-million deal to buy a majority stake in Imperial Metals Corp's Red Chris operation, its first operating mine in North America. Chief Executive Sandeep Biswas said its balance sheet can support more deals if the opportunity arises.

"We don't feel restricted in any way," Mr. Biswas told The Wall Street Journal. "This is a measured entry into North America. It's not betting the farm on any particular transaction."

The global gold industry has been captivated by a possible tie-up of two of its largest producers. Barrick recently offered US$17.85 billion for Newmont in an all-share deal. Newmont rejected the proposal and instead offered terms for a Nevada joint venture with Barrick. Newmont also has an agreed deal to buy smaller rival Goldcorp.

The takeover tussle has fueled speculation that Newcrest could be interested in acquiring assets that those miners may decide to offload, particularly in Australia.

"But who knows what comes out of the Barrick and Newmont thing," Mr. Biswas said in an interview. "We are sitting there, like everyone else, wondering what may or may not occur."

Last week, a senior Newmont executive said a meeting between the chief executives of the two companies was constructive and would likely not be the last.

Newmont Chief Executive Gary Goldberg has said both companies can save on costs in Nevada by forming a joint venture, and that a full merger isn't needed. Barrick CEO Mark Bristow has previously called the joint-venture idea, which has attracted the support of at least one of its largest shareholders, unrealistic.

Should they look to sell mines, Newcrest would be interested, Mr. Biswas said. He didn't comment on whether Newcrest is currently holding talks with those miners, or which asset would be a top target.

Analysts have speculated Newcrest might look at buying Newmont's Boddington and Tanami gold mines in Australia.

"In principle, we still have the capacity and the interest to look for more profitable growth opportunities," said Mr. Biswas.

The acquisition of a 70% stake in the Red Chris mine and surrounding land in British Columbia gives Newcrest a new leg to its business, which centers on large mines in Australia and the Pacific. Red Chris has an estimated resource of 20 million troy ounces of gold and 13 billion pounds of copper.

Newcrest said it plans to fund the deal from cash and undrawn bank facilities, which totaled a combined US$3 billion at the end of December. Its shares rose by 3.6% in the first hour of trading on the Australian Securities Exchange after the deal was announced.

"We are not dwelling" on the Barrick and Newmont discussions, said Mr. Biswas. "We are getting on with our strategy."

Newcrest, which has been working to build its U.S. investor base in recent years, certainly doesn't feel it has to pursue mergers to compete with its global rivals, he added. It's also unlikely the Red Chris deal will be the trigger for a U.S. listing, which Newcrest has considered off-and-on in the past, he said.

"Regardless of the size of the company, if you deliver results, the capital will be there for you," Mr. Biswas said.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com