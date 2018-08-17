Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Newell Brands Inc. Investors

Log in
08/17/2018 | 12:55am CEST

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Newell Brands Inc. (“Newell” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NWL) between February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Newell investors have until August 20, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Investors that suffered losses on their Newell investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com.

On January 25, 2018, Newell announced expected 2017 core sales significantly below previous guidance partly due to ongoing retailer inventory problems. The Company further disclosed that it was considering significantly restructuring Newell’s overall business by divesting industrial and commercial assets, resulting in a 50% reduction in its customer base and global factory and warehouse footprint. That same day, the Company disclosed the resignations of three members of its Board. On this news, shares of Newell fell $6.42, or 21% to close at $24.81 on January 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Newell Brands' retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell Brands product; (2) contrary to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell Brands inventory in the retail channel was due to Newell Brands-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; (3) as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell Brands was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and (4) undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell Brands and Jarden businesses had created significant internal discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Newell Brands' operating performance.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Newell during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 20, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


