Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Newell Brands Inc. Investors

National securities litigation law firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action
lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Newell
Brands Inc. (“Newell” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NWL)
between February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Newell investors have until August 20,
2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Investors that suffered losses on their Newell investments
On January 25, 2018, Newell announced expected 2017 core sales
significantly below previous guidance partly due to ongoing retailer
inventory problems. The Company further disclosed that it was
considering significantly restructuring Newell’s overall business by
divesting industrial and commercial assets, resulting in a 50% reduction
in its customer base and global factory and warehouse footprint. That
same day, the Company disclosed the resignations of three members of its
Board. On this news, shares of Newell fell $6.42, or 21% to close
at $24.81 on January 25, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that: (1) Newell Brands' retail channel was loaded
with extremely high levels of unsold Newell Brands product; (2) contrary
to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell Brands inventory
in the retail channel was due to Newell Brands-specific rather than
macroeconomic reasons; (3) as a result of the unusually high levels of
unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell Brands was exposed to a
heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future
periods; and (4) undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the
legacy Newell Brands and Jarden businesses had created significant
internal discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Newell
Brands' operating performance.
