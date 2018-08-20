Log in
NEWELL BRANDS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Newell Brands Inc. - NWL

08/20/2018 | 04:51am CEST

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have only until August 20, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

Newell investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-newell-brands-inc-securities-litigation or call to speak to our claim center toll-free at (844) 367-9658.

About the Lawsuit

On January 25, 2018, Newell revealed expected 2017 core sales significantly below previous guidance partly due to ongoing retailer inventory problems and that it was considering significantly restructuring business by divesting industrial and commercial assets, which it anticipated would result in a 50% reduction in its customer base and global factory and warehouse footprint. Further, the Company disclosed the resignations of three members of its Board. On this news, the price of Newell’s shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. ClaimsFiler's team of experts monitor the securities class action landscape and cull information from a variety of sources to ensure comprehensive coverage across a broad range of financial instruments.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2018
