Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Newell Brands    NWL

NEWELL BRANDS (NWL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NEWELL BRANDS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Newell Brands Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until August 20, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s shares between February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Newell and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nwl/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by August 20, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

On January 25, 2018, Newell revealed expected 2017 core sales significantly below previous guidance partly due to ongoing retailer inventory problems and that it was considering significantly restructuring business by divesting industrial and commercial assets, which it anticipated would result in a 50% reduction in its customer base and global factory and warehouse footprint. Further, the Company disclosed the resignations of three members of its Board. On this news, the price of Newell’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWELL BRANDS
04:51aNEWELL BRANDS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Lou..
BU
08/17NEWELL BRANDS : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of August 2..
BU
08/17GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
08/16NEWELL BRANDS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
08/15NEWELL BRANDS : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inv..
AC
08/13LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
08/13NEWELL BRANDS : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inv..
AC
08/13NEWELL BRANDS : ACON Investments Acquires Goody Products
PR
08/11NEWELL BRANDS : ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsu..
AC
08/10NEWELL BRANDS : Declares Dividend on Common Stock and Announces Agreement to Sel..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17STOCK EXCHANGE : Caught Leaning Into A China Trade? Now What? 
08/16DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP : Aug. 13, 2018 
08/13ACON Investments acquires Goody Products 
08/12S&P 500 : It's All In The Numbers And The Numbers Never Lie 
08/10Newell Brands declares $0.23 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 841 M
EBIT 2018 902 M
Net income 2018 553 M
Debt 2018 6 828 M
Yield 2018 4,32%
P/E ratio 2018 37,72
P/E ratio 2019 15,14
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 9 871 M
Chart NEWELL BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Newell Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWELL BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,8 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael B. Polk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
William A. Burke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph J. Nicoletti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Strobel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWELL BRANDS-30.42%9 757
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%42 830
GROUPE SEB0.68%8 856
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%8 274
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.66%7 197
ELECTROLUX-22.85%6 885
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.