NEWELL BRANDS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Newell Brands Inc.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney
General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large
financial interests that they have only until August 20, 2018 to
file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit
against Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL). Investor losses must relate to
purchases of the Company’s shares between February 6, 2017 and January
24, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for
the District of New Jersey.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of Newell and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-nwl/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and
just resolution, you must request this position by application to the
Court by August 20, 2018.
About the Lawsuit
On January 25, 2018, Newell revealed expected 2017 core sales
significantly below previous guidance partly due to ongoing retailer
inventory problems and that it was considering significantly
restructuring business by divesting industrial and commercial assets,
which it anticipated would result in a 50% reduction in its customer
base and global factory and warehouse footprint. Further, the Company
disclosed the resignations of three members of its Board. On this news,
the price of Newell’s shares plummeted.
