Newell Brands : 2.6 Million New Zealanders Experiencing a Coffee Faux Pas

Coffee faux pas are real. 2.6 million New Zealanders have had a poor
coffee experience at home with a guest, despite almost one million
(784,000) New Zealanders being ‘coffee enthusiasts’, according to the
new Sunbeam research released today.
Released in line with International Coffee Day (1 October), the data
confirmed we continue to be a coffee-obsessed nation. 841.3 million cups
of café style coffee are consumed by New Zealanders – in and outside of
the home – each year. Per person, that’s an average of 235 cups in one
year. Yet, despite New Zealand taking coffee very seriously, the
research revealed that coffee faux pas are all too common, as 73 per
cent of New Zealanders admit to poor coffee etiquette when having a
coffee at home with a guest. Some of the nation’s coffee crimes include
serving instant coffee to a visitor (45 per cent), offering an alternate
warm beverage (31 per cent), choosing to drink out instead (17 per
cent), and offering to re-heat a guest’s untouched coffee (5 per cent).
The findings also exposed New Zealand as a fussy nation – nearly all (94
per cent) have at least one pet peeve that ruins a coffee experience.
Topping the list are temperature (71 per cent), the dreaded burnt coffee
(62 per cent) and strength (58 per cent), amongst others including foam
inconsistencies (38 per cent), and the unforgettable taste of curdled
soy milk (30 per cent). According to the research, New Zealanders are
impatient too; two in five (44 per cent) of those surveyed state a long
wait makes for a bad coffee experience, with women (47 per cent) and Gen
X (46 per cent) being the least patient.
Yet, according to Sunbeam, New Zealanders are not only the victims of a
poor coffee experience, but also culprits of coffee shaming. One quarter
of the nation (25 per cent) admit to being involved in some form of it,
with one in three (36 per cent) being the perpetrators of shaming
others. From being embarrassed about a friend’s coffee order (7 per
cent), or even being embarrassed of one’s own coffee order (6 per cent),
making assumptions about someone based on what coffee they drink (6 per
cent) and judging someone based on serving a sub-standard cup of coffee
(6 per cent).
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the data found that while New Zealanders love
coffee and the taste of barista-made coffee – both at home and outside
of it – a lack of knowledge or equipment limits the ability to enjoy it
in the comfort of one’s own home. 81 per cent of New Zealanders
confessed to feeling that they are unable to make a café style coffee at
home. Over half (52 per cent) attribute this to not having the right
equipment, while a third (28 per cent) simply don’t know how to make one.
Commenting on the research, George Choutis of Roastville and Sunbeam
espresso machine advocate said, “New Zealand is a coffee proud nation.
However, most live busy and time poor lives. The quick and easy home
coffee option sometimes sacrifices a quality cup of coffee. Yet, with
new technologies emerging, Kiwis who feel they don’t have the necessary
equipment to make barista-style coffee at home are being facilitated.
Take the Sunbeam Barista Max. It has all the tools to make top quality
coffee, while maintaining the integrity of fresh coffee beans. New
Zealanders can now avoid a coffee faux pas, and be their own home coffee
maestro at home.”
The study is aligned with the release of Sunbeam’s newest home kitchen
solution to help New Zealanders make true café style coffee at home, to
help get through the day and have that delicious café moment at home.
The all-new Sunbeam Barista Max is a modern, sleek and
thoughtfully-designed espresso machine. Inspired by professional café
coffee machines, the Barista Max uses a 58mm group head and handle which
ensures the coffee grinds are more evenly spread in the filter basket,
therefore producing the freshest-tasting coffee. The Barista Max is also
equipped with the latest technology including a Tap & Go™ Integrated
Grinder, allowing for an easy, on-demand grinding experience, as well as
a powerful steam wand to deliver the perfect textured micro-foam milk,
and a programmable shot volume, to manage the right quantity in your cup.
The Barista Max also comes with a Temp˚IQ Shot Control™ – a unique
three-way system including Thermoblock technology, advanced PID
controller and gentle pre-infusion. These all work together to regulate
and stabilise water temperature, delivering an ultra-precise temperature
for great tasting coffee every time. Covered by a 12-month replacement
warranty, the Barista Max also has easy maintenance features such as an
anti-spill gate, grind bin and convenient accessories storage.
The Sunbeam Barista Max is available from leading electrical specialists
and department stores for $699.00. for more information, please visit https://www.sunbeam.co.nz/Barista-Max-Espresso-Machine.aspx.
ABOUT THE SUNBEAM BARISTA MAX
-
Sunbeam’s first espresso machine with integrated grinder provides a
neat, all-in-one café-style machine to make barista-style coffee at
home.
-
Sunbeam want more people to be able to make and enjoy real
barista-style coffee at home – using fresh beans makes the best
tasting coffee.
-
The Sunbeam Barista Max Espresso Machine is equipped with the latest
technology including an Integrated Grinder with a Tap & Go™ grind on
demand functionality and Temp˚IQ Shot Control™ for consistent, great
tasting coffee every time.
ABOUT THE RESEARCH
Research conducted by Lonergan Research
on behalf of Newell Brands. Data collected between 17 July 2018 to 23
July 2018. Sample collected n=501.
