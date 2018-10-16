Newell Brands : Announces Early Results of its Tender Offers

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) (the “Company” or “Newell Brands”)
announced today that, pursuant to its previously announced tender offers
to purchase for cash (i) any and all of the Company’s outstanding
securities listed in Table I below (the “Any and All Notes”) (such
offer, the “Any and All Offer”), and (ii) up to $650,000,000 in
aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Waterfall Tender Amount”) of
the Company’s outstanding securities listed in Table II below
(collectively, the “Waterfall Notes” and, together with the Any and All
Notes, the “Securities”), subject to the tender cap specified in Table
II below (the “2026 Notes Tender Cap”) and the Acceptance Priority
Levels as defined below (such offer, the “Waterfall Offer”),
$249,064,000 principal amount of the Any and All Notes and
$2,259,410,000 in combined aggregate principal amount of the Waterfall
Notes were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or prior to
5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 15, 2018 (the “Early Tender
Deadline”). The tender offers are being made upon and are subject to the
terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated October
1, 2018, and the related Letter of Transmittal (as they may each be
amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Tender Offer Documents”).
The following tables set forth certain information regarding the tender
offers, including the aggregate principal amount of each series of
Securities that were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or
prior to the Early Tender Deadline. The withdrawal deadline of 5:00
p.m., New York City time, on October 15, 2018 has passed and,
accordingly, Securities validly tendered in the tender offers may no
longer be withdrawn except where additional withdrawal rights are
required by law.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I
|
Securities Subject to the Any And All
Offer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed Spread
(basis
points)
|
|
Principal Amount
Tendered(2)
|
|
|
Principal Amount Outstanding
|
|
|
|
Early Tender
Premium(1)
|
|
Reference U.S. Treasury Security
|
|
Bloomberg Reference Page/Screen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title of Security
|
|
|
CUSIP/ISIN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.875% Notes due 2019
|
|
$350,000,000
|
|
CUSIP: 651229 AP1
|
|
$30
|
|
1.375% UST Due 12/15/19
|
|
FIT4
|
|
20
|
|
$249,064,000
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN: US651229AP14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The Total Consideration payable for each $1,000 principal amount of
Securities validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and
accepted for purchase by us includes the Early Tender Premium. In
addition, holders whose Securities are accepted will also receive
accrued interest on such Securities.
(2) As reported by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender
and information agent for the tender offers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II
|
Securities Subject to the Waterfall Offer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acceptance
|
|
|
Early
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bloomberg
|
|
|
Spread
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Priority
|
|
|
Tender
|
|
|
Reference U.S. Treasury
|
|
|
Reference
|
|
|
(basis
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Title of Security
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
CUSIP/ISIN
|
|
|
Tender Cap(1)
|
|
|
Level
|
|
|
Premium(2)
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
Page/Screen
|
|
|
points)
|
|
|
Tendered(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.150% Notes due 2021
|
|
|
$1,000,000,000
|
|
|
CUSIP: 651229 AU0
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
$30
|
|
|
2.750% UST Due 09/15/21
|
|
|
FIT1
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
$737,548,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN: US651229AU09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.850% Notes due 2023
|
|
|
$1,750,000,000
|
|
|
CUSIP: 651229 AV8
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
$30
|
|
|
2.875% UST Due 09/30/23
|
|
|
FIT1
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
$892,109,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN: US651229AV81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.200% Notes due 2026
|
|
|
$2,000,000,000
|
|
|
CUSIP: 651229 AW6
|
|
|
$100,000,000
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
$30
|
|
|
2.875% UST Due 08/15/28
|
|
|
FIT1
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
$629,753,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISIN: US651229AW64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) The 2026 Notes Tender Cap is the maximum aggregate principal amount
of the 4.200% Notes due 2026 that will be purchased in the Waterfall
Offer.
(2) The Total Consideration payable for each $1,000 principal amount of
Securities validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and
accepted for purchase by us includes the applicable Early Tender
Premium. In addition, holders whose Securities are accepted will also
receive accrued interest on such Securities.
(3) As reported by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender
and information agent for the tender offers.
Subject to the Maximum Waterfall Tender Amount, the amount of each
series of Waterfall Notes that are purchased in the Waterfall Offer will
be determined in accordance with the acceptance priority levels
specified in Table II above (the “Acceptance Priority Levels”), with 1
being the highest Acceptance Priority Level and 3 being the lowest
Acceptance Priority Level. In addition, the maximum aggregate principal
amount of the Company’s 4.200% Notes due 2026 purchased in the Waterfall
Offer will not exceed the 2026 Notes Tender Cap, as specified in Table
II above.
Because the aggregate principal amount of validly tendered Waterfall
Notes exceeded the Maximum Waterfall Tender Amount, the Waterfall Notes
will be purchased subject to Acceptance Priority Levels and proration as
described in the Offer to Purchase.
Holders of Securities that were validly tendered and not properly
withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline and accepted for
purchase will receive the applicable Total Consideration which includes
the applicable Early Tender Premium specified in the tables above.
Payments for Securities purchased will include accrued and unpaid
interest from and including the last interest payment date applicable to
the relevant series of Securities up to, but not including, the
applicable settlement date for such Securities accepted for purchase.
The settlement date for securities tendered at or prior to the Early
Tender Deadline and accepted for purchase is expected to be October 18,
2018. The Company expects to issue a press release on October 16, 2018
announcing the Total Consideration payable in connection with the tender
offers.
Although the tender offers are scheduled to expire at midnight, New York
City time, at the end of October 29, 2018, unless extended or terminated
(the “Expiration Date”), because the Waterfall Offer was fully
subscribed as of the Early Tender Deadline, the Company does not expect
to accept for purchase any Waterfall Notes tendered after the Early
Tender Deadline. Securities not accepted for purchase will be promptly
returned or credited to the holder’s account. Holders of Any and All
Notes who validly tender such notes following the Early Tender Deadline
and at or prior to the Expiration Date will only receive the applicable
Tender Offer Consideration for Securities accepted for purchase, which
is equal to the applicable Total Consideration minus the applicable
Early Tender Premium. The Company has also called for redemption of the
remaining Any and All Notes not tendered in the Any and All Offer at the
redemption price, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not
including, November 9, 2018.
Newell Brands’ obligation to accept for payment and to pay for the
Securities validly tendered in the tender offers is subject to the
satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in the Offer to
Purchase.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. is serving as the Lead Dealer Manager, and
Barclays Capital Inc. and BofA Merrill Lynch are serving as Co-Dealer
Managers, in connection with the tender offers. The information agent
and tender agent is Global Bondholder Services Corporation. The full
details of the tender offers, including complete instructions on how to
tender Securities, are included in the Tender Offer Documents. Holders
are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Tender Offer Documents,
including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they
contain important information. Copies of the Tender Offer Documents and
related offering materials are available by contacting the information
agent at (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers) or (866) 807-2200 (all
others). Questions regarding the tender offers should be directed to
Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Liability Management Group, at (212)
723-6106, (800) 558-3745 (toll-free).
None of the Company or its affiliates, their respective boards of
directors, the dealer managers, the information agent and tender agent
or the trustee is making any recommendation as to whether holders should
tender any Securities in response to any of the tender offers, and
neither the Company nor any such other person has authorized any person
to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as
to whether to tender any of their Securities, and, if so, the principal
amount of Securities to tender.
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation
to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The tender offers
are being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such
jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company
with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®,
Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®,
Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®,
Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For
hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every
day, where they live, learn, work and play.
This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are
available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These
“forward-looking statements” are statements other than statements of
historical fact and may include, among other things, statements in
relation to the Company’s current expectations and beliefs as to its
ability to consummate the tender offers and redemption, including the
timing, size, pricing or other terms of the tender offers, and other
future events. All information set forth in this release is as of the
date hereof. The Company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to
update this information to reflect future events or circumstances.
Actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and
may differ materially from the current expectations and beliefs
discussed in this press release. Certain potential factors, risks and
uncertainties that could affect the Company’s business and financial
results and cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements include the
Company’s ability to complete the tender offers and redemption and
satisfy the conditions thereto, and other potential factors, risk and
uncertainties under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations,” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2017 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the periods
ended March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, which are on file with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available at the SEC’s
website at www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005386/en/