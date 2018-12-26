Newell Brands : Announces Extension of Expiration Date of Its Tender Offers

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) (the “Company” or “Newell Brands”) announced
today that in light of the closing of executive departments and agencies
of the U.S. federal government, including the Securities and Exchange
Commission, on Monday, December 24, 2018, the Company has extended the
expiration date of its previously announced debt tender offers to
midnight, New York City time, at the end of January 4, 2019, unless
further extended or earlier terminated (the “Expiration Date”).
On December 4, 2018, the Company announced the commencement of its
tender offers to purchase for cash (i) any and all of the Company’s
outstanding securities listed in Table I below (the “Any and All Notes”)
(such offer, the “Any and All Offer”), and (ii) up to the Maximum
Waterfall Tender Amount (as defined below) in aggregate principal amount
of the Company’s outstanding securities listed in Table II below
(collectively, the “Waterfall Notes” and, together with the Any and All
Notes, the “Securities”), subject to the Acceptance Priority Levels as
defined below (such offer, the “Waterfall Offer”). The “Maximum
Waterfall Tender Amount” is an aggregate principal amount equal to
$1,625,000,000 less the aggregate principal amount of the Any and
All Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Any and All
Offer. The tender offers are being made upon and are subject to the
terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated December
4, 2018, and the related Letter of Transmittal (as they may each be
amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Tender Offer Documents”).
On December 19, 2018, the Company announced the early results and
pricing terms of the tenders offers. The following tables set forth
certain information regarding the tender offers, including such pricing
terms and the aggregate principal amount of each series of Securities
that were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or prior to
5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 18, 2018 (the “Early Tender
Deadline”). As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 25, 2018,
no additional Securities have been tendered in the tender offers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I
Securities
Subject to the Any And All Offer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title of Security
|
|
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
|
|
CUSIP/ISIN
|
|
Principal
Amount
Tendered(1)
|
|
Principal Amount
Accepted on the
Early
Settlement
Date(2)
|
|
Reference U.S. Treasury
Security
|
|
Reference
Yield
|
|
Fixed
Spread
(basis
points)
|
|
Total
Consideration(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.150% Notes due 2021
|
|
$350,000,000
|
|
CUSIP: 651229 AU0
ISIN: US651229AU09
|
|
$252,081,000
|
|
$252,081,000
|
|
1.250% UST due 03/31/21
|
|
2.633%
|
|
30
|
|
$1,004.54
|
(1)
|
|
As reported by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender
and information agent for the tender offers.
|
(2)
|
|
Accepted for purchase, and paid for, on the Early Settlement Date.
|
(3)
|
|
The Total Consideration payable for each $1,000 principal amount of
Securities validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline
and accepted for purchase by us includes an early tender premium of
$50. In addition, holders whose Securities are accepted will also
receive accrued interest on such Securities.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II
Securities Subject to the Waterfall Offer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title of Security
|
|
Principal
Amount
Outstanding
|
|
CUSIP/ISIN
|
|
Acceptance
Priority
Level
|
|
Principal
Amount
Tendered(1)
|
|
Principal Amount
Accepted on the
Early
Settlement
Date(2)
|
|
Reference U.S. Treasury
Security
|
|
Reference
Yield
|
|
Fixed
Spread
(basis
points)
|
|
Total
Consideration(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.500% Notes due 2046
|
|
$1,750,000,000
|
|
CUSIP: 651229 AY2
ISIN: US651229AY21
|
|
1
|
|
$1,083,841,000
|
|
$1,083,841,000
|
|
3.000% UST due 08/15/48
|
|
3.053%
|
|
265
|
|
$971.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.900% Notes due 2025
|
|
$300,000,000
|
|
CUSIP: 651229 AS5
ISIN: US651229AS52
|
|
2
|
|
$208,912,000
|
|
$208,912,000
|
|
3.125% UST due 11/15/28
|
|
2.819%
|
|
180
|
|
$958.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.375% Notes due 2036
|
|
$500,000,000
|
|
CUSIP: 651229 AX4
ISIN: US651229AX48
|
|
3
|
|
$349,037,000
|
|
$80,166,000
|
|
3.000% UST due 08/15/48
|
|
3.053%
|
|
240
|
|
$991.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.200% Notes due 2026
|
|
$2,000,000,000
|
|
CUSIP: 651229 AW6
ISIN: US651229AW64
|
|
4
|
|
$1,395,837,000
|
|
$0
|
|
3.125% UST due 11/15/28
|
|
N/A
|
|
240
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.850% Notes due 2023
|
|
$1,750,000,000
|
|
CUSIP: 651229 AV8
ISIN: US651229AV81
|
|
5
|
|
$1,159,155,000
|
|
$0
|
|
2.875% UST due 11/30/23
|
|
N/A
|
|
240
|
|
N/A
|
(1)
|
|
As reported by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender
and information agent for the tender offers.
|
(2)
|
|
Accepted for purchase, and paid for, on the Early Settlement Date.
|
(3)
|
|
The Total Consideration payable for each $1,000 principal amount of
Securities validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Deadline
and accepted for purchase by us includes an early tender premium of
$50. In addition, holders whose Securities are accepted will also
receive accrued interest on such Securities.
|
|
|
As listed in the tables above, on December 26, 2018 (the “Early
Settlement Date”), the Company accepted for purchase, and paid for,
$252,081,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.150% Notes due 2021,
$1,083,841,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.500% Notes due 2046,
$208,912,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.900% Notes due 2025 and
$80,166,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.375% Notes due 2036
which had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or prior
to the Early Tender Deadline.
Because the Waterfall Offer was fully subscribed as of the Early Tender
Deadline, the Company does not expect to accept for purchase any
Waterfall Notes tendered after the Early Tender Deadline. Holders of Any
and All Notes who validly tender such notes following the Early Tender
Deadline and at or prior to the Expiration Date will only receive the
applicable Tender Offer Consideration for Securities accepted for
purchase, which is equal to the applicable Total Consideration minus an
early tender premium of $50. Securities not accepted for purchase will
be promptly returned or credited to the holder’s account. As a result of
the extension of the Expiration Date, the settlement date for Securities
tendered following the Early Tender Deadline and at or prior to the
Expiration Date and accepted for purchase is expected to be January 8,
2019 (the “Final Settlement Date”).
The withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December
18, 2018 has passed and, accordingly, Securities validly tendered in the
tender offers may no longer be withdrawn except where additional
withdrawal rights are required by law.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as the Lead Dealer Manager, and RBC
Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are serving as
Co-Dealer Managers, in connection with the tender offers. The
information agent and tender agent is Global Bondholder Services
Corporation. The full details of the tender offers, including complete
instructions on how to tender Securities, are included in the Tender
Offer Documents. Holders are strongly encouraged to read carefully the
Tender Offer Documents, including materials incorporated by reference
therein, because they contain important information. Copies of the
Tender Offer Documents and related offering materials are available by
contacting the information agent at (212) 430-3774 (banks and brokers)
or (866) 807-2200 (all others). Questions regarding the tender offers
should be directed to Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Liability Management
Group, at (212) 357-0215 or (800) 828-3182 (toll free).
None of the Company or its affiliates, their respective boards of
directors, the dealer managers, the information agent and tender agent
or the trustee is making any recommendation as to whether holders should
tender any Securities in response to any of the tender offers, and
neither the Company nor any such other person has authorized any person
to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as
to whether to tender any of their Securities, and, if so, the principal
amount of Securities to tender.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation
to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The tender offers
are being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such
jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company
with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®,
Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®,
Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®,
Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For
hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every
day, where they live, learn, work and play.
This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are
available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking
statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These
“forward-looking statements” are statements other than statements of
historical fact and may include, among other things, statements in
relation to the Company’s current expectations and beliefs as to its
ability to consummate the tender offers, including the timing, size,
pricing or other terms of the tender offers, and other future events.
All information set forth in this release is as of the date hereof. The
Company does not intend, and undertakes no duty, to update this
information to reflect future events or circumstances. Actual results
are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and may differ
materially from the current expectations and beliefs discussed in this
press release. Certain potential factors, risks and uncertainties that
could affect the Company’s business and financial results and cause
actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in
any forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to complete
the tender offers and satisfy the conditions thereto, and other
potential factors, risks and uncertainties under the captions “Risk
Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations,” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2018, which are on
file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and available
at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005130/en/