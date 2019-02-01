Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Newell Brands    NWL

NEWELL BRANDS (NWL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newell Brands : to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 08:02am EST

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings results will be released Friday, February 15, prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investor Relations tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWELL BRANDS
08:02aNEWELL BRANDS : to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Results
BU
01/22ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Lawsuit Alleges That Officers and Directors of Newell Brand..
BU
01/22NEWELL BRANDS : Yankee Candle Launches Inaugural Scent of the Year
PR
01/07NEWELL BRANDS : Onelink® by First Alert® Portfolio Expansion Opens Up Unrivaled ..
BU
01/03NEWELL BRANDS INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2018NEWELL BRANDS : Announces Extension of Expiration Date of Its Tender Offers
BU
2018NEWELL BRANDS : Completes Divestitures of Pure Fishing and Jostens
BU
2018NEWELL BRANDS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018NEWELL BRANDS : Announces Pricing Terms of its Tender Offers
BU
2018NEWELL BRANDS : Announces Early Results of Its Tender Offers; Increases the Maxi..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 707 M
EBIT 2018 880 M
Net income 2018 -6 338 M
Debt 2018 5 495 M
Yield 2018 4,34%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,79
EV / Sales 2018 1,77x
EV / Sales 2019 1,63x
Capitalization 9 901 M
Chart NEWELL BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Newell Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWELL BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,4 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael B. Polk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
William A. Burke Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher H. Peterson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Strobel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWELL BRANDS14.09%9 901
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%42 440
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.17.94%8 030
GROUPE SEB18.79%7 691
ELECTROLUX14.22%7 294
MIDDLEBY CORP14.49%6 569
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.