Newell Brands : Announces Offering of $500 Million 4.875% Notes due 2025

05/20/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced the public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875% notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”). The offering of the 2025 Notes is expected to close on May 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Newell Brands intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding borrowings under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility and accounts receivable securitization facility, as well as the repayment of near-term public debt at contractual maturities and other uses.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as the book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is being made under an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-238122) filed by Newell Brands with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 8, 2020 and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement has been filed, and an issuer free writing prospectus and a prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the Notes will be filed, with the SEC, to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the issuer free writing prospectus, preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement and other documents Newell Brands has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Newell Brands and the offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the prospectus and the prospectus supplement may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-4533.

This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of the applicable prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the registration statement, the prospectus contained therein or the applicable prospectus supplement.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this press release, particularly those relating to the offering of the Notes and the use of proceeds therefrom are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such expectations are and will be detailed in the company’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which are available on the Newell Brands website at www.ir.newellbrands.com in the Financial Information, SEC filings section.


© Business Wire 2020
