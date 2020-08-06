Newell Brands : Declares Dividend on Common Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

About Newell Brands

