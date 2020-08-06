Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Newell Brands Inc.    NWL

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

(NWL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newell Brands : Declares Dividend on Common Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/06/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2020.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NEWELL BRANDS INC.
05:36pNEWELL BRANDS : Declares Dividend on Common Stock
BU
08/05NEWELL BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
07/31NEWELL BRANDS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/31NEWELL BRANDS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31NEWELL BRANDS : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/20NEWELL BRANDS : to Webcast Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
AQ
07/17NEWELL BRANDS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/17NEWELL BRANDS : to Webcast Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Results
BU
07/14NEWELL BRANDS : Rubbermaid® Launches National Recycling Program To Strengthen Su..
PR
07/07NEWELL BRANDS : Rubbermaid and Katherine Schwarzenegger to Host 'Brilliance Prep..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 990 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 408 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,05x
Yield 2020 5,50%
Capitalization 7 108 M 7 108 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float -
Chart NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
Newell Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 17,36 $
Last Close Price 16,76 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ravichandra K. Saligram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher H. Peterson CFO & President-Business Operations
Steven J. Strobel Independent Director
James R. Craigie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-12.80%7 108
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.21.20%71 688
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.18.28%10 809
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.8.80%9 925
GROUPE SEB S.A.7.55%8 580
HUSQVARNA AB14.80%5 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group