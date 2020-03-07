Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Newell Brands Inc. Investors (NWL)

03/07/2020 | 12:01pm EST

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation on behalf of Newell Brands, Inc. (“Newell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NWL) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 2, 2020, Newell revealed that it had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), “primarily relating to its sales practices and certain accounting matters during the period from January 1, 2016 to the date of the subpoena.” Moreover, the Company disclosed that the subpoena follows document requests “primarily related to the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.98 per share, or nearly 6%, to close at $15.47 per share on March 3, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Newell securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
