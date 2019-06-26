Mobile Sports Betting Platform Launched by Newgioco

Global sports betting technology company, Newgioco Group, Inc. launches its second-generation mobile web betting platform

New York, NY, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWGI), a global sports betting and gaming technology company providing fully integrated software solutions to regulated online and land-based gaming and sports betting operators, today announced the launch of its flagship mobile web platform for international deployment.

“Our unique, high-performance second-generation mobile platform is designed from the ground up on our powerful and modular ELYS sports betting engine to win head-to-head against some of our largest peer competitors,” stated Chief Executive Officer, Michele (Mike) Ciavarella. “The feature-rich design of our mobile experience, which is central to the highly anticipated execution of our common sense U.S. sports betting strategy, has been a key development project coded by our exceptional software team under project manager Federico Reisenauer. The Company’s first-generation mobile distribution in Italy has seen an increase of 96.6% growth in handle from approximately $10.1 million (or 11.5% of handle) to $19.8 million (or 17.0% of handle) for the period of January 1, 2018 to June 20, 2018 compared to the same year-on-year period in 2019, respectively. Our impressive growth in mobile access was a result of the launch of the first-generation product in October 2017.”

The original announcement of Newgioco’s mobile plans ahead of the May 2018 repeal of PASPA can be read here: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/newgioco-group-inc-launches-new-mobile-betting-app-on-elys-platform-2017-10-24



“With key performance data obtained from the first generation, our team identified deficiencies in typical mobile betting applications, specifically navigation and turn-around time to find their favorite event,” stated Company CTO Luca Pasquini. “The modular design allows Newgioco mobile to quickly go-to-market with plug-and-play features for certain U.S. markets with remarkable speed and cost efficiency, while end users quickly get to the desired bet ticket with just few clicks. Significantly, the new modular architecture includes features inherent of the leading-edge Material Design framework allowing the flexibility of quickly creating new layouts for a variety of both enterprise brands and chain store locations, private brands and applications to other services such as loyalty rewards for restaurants and cruise lines, push marketing for customer acquisition and retention and importantly, the ability to offer both online and land-based betting distribution under a variety of gaming regulations.”

The reveal of the new mobile platform for international regulated markets can be found on any PC, tablet or mobile device at https://play.newaleabet.net in both English and Italian, with Spanish, German and Portuguese to follow shortly. Live wagers can only be taken where it is legally possible to do so. The Company expects to schedule the release of its U.S. demo app soon through its partnership in Montana.

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and includes statements such as the expected scheduling of the release of our U.S. demo app. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include our ability to release our U.S. demo app as scheduled and the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact: Hayden IR Brett Maas (646) 536-7331 nwgi@haydenir.com Newgioco Group, Inc. Michele Ciavarella, Chief Executive Officer m.ciavarella@newgiocogroup.com