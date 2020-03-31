NewLeaf Brands : Launches COVID-19 Relief Initiative for Laid-off Workers, and Sale of up to 50% Off on All Online Purchases at WeAreKured.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE: NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE: 0NF) ("NewLeaf Brands" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its partnership with Herbfluence, Inc. ("Herbfluence") and OnTheHouse App, LLC ("OnTheHouse") in offering free CBD samples to residents in the State of Colorado, USA that have been laid-off from work due to the recent Coronavirus pandemic. The free sample pack will include three bags of TeaLief's CBD infused tea, a seven day pack of ReLyfe's 25mg CBD soft gels and a free Kured 500MG disposable vape pen, an information package on the benefits of CBD and a list of the Company's various product offerings (the "Product Offering").

The Company's leadership team hopes that this free Product Offering will provide relief in anxiety, depression and or sleep issues that these laid-off workers may be experiencing. The Company's colleagues at HemPup are also offering a sample of their CBD dog treats for our K9 friends who are also stuck in the house, anxious and need something to take the edge off.

The Company is offering up to 50% off on all products through their online store to non- Colorado residents. This offer has no approval requirements and also no limitations. The Company hopes these savings will help those in need of some relief during this unprecedented time. To take advantage of this offer please visit wearekured.com/shop.

Benjamin Martch, CMO of NewLeaf Brands, commented, "I have lived and worked in Denver as an entrepreneur for the last 15 years and I hope that this Product Offering will help those suffering from any anxiety during this difficult time. NewLeaf Brand's CBD products will include the following: KURED vape pens, HemPup dog treats, TeaLief CBD tea, ReLyfe CBD capsules."

For Colorado residents interested in this free Product Offering, please follow the link below to complete registration and the Company will be in touch with further details.

Sign up registration sheet – https://tinyurl.com/sa99b5m

About NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol ("CBD") lifestyle Company. Through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company's main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

For further information about NewLeaf Brands, please consult the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company's website at www.NABrandsInc.com. For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to completion of planned improvements at both the Canadian and US sites on schedule and on budget, the availability of financing needed to complete the Company's planned improvements on commercially reasonable terms, planned occupancy by the tenant-growers, commencement of operations, differences in yield on expected harvests, delays in obtaining statutory approval for marijuana production plans, issues that may arise throughout the grow period, outdoor crops affected by weather, the ability to mitigate the risk of loss through appropriate insurance policies, and the risks presented by federal statutes that may contradict local and state legislation respecting legalized marijuana. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.

