Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NewLink Genetics Corp    NLNK

NEWLINK GENETICS CORP (NLNK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NewLink Genetics Announces Indoximod Biomarker Data and Prodrug NLG802 Pharmacokinetic Data to be Presented at SITC 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 11:16pm CEST

AMES, Iowa, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) announced today that two abstracts were accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 33rd Annual Meeting being held November 7-11, 2018 in Washington, D.C.  These poster presentations will feature pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the Company’s Phase 1a study of NLG802, a prodrug of indoximod, in patients with advanced solid tumors and biomarker data from its Phase 2 study of indoximod in combination with checkpoint inhibition for patients with advanced melanoma.  These data will be available during poster sessions on November 9 and 10, 2018.

Abstracts to be Presented at SITC 2018:

  • Abstract 11213: A phase 1a clinical trial of NLG802, a prodrug of indoximod with enhanced pharmacokinetic properties, Rixe, O., et al.
  • Abstract 10294: The immunogenomic impact of indoximod on the tumor microenvironment of melanoma patients, Yu, J., et al.

About Indoximod

Indoximod is an investigational, orally available small molecule targeting the IDO pathway. The IDO pathway is a key immuno-oncology target involved in regulating the tumor microenvironment and immune escape. Indoximod is being evaluated in combination with treatment regimens including chemotherapy, radiation, checkpoint blockade and cancer vaccines across multiple indications such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) and melanoma.

About NLG802

NLG802 is a prodrug of indoximod. NLG802 has been shown in preclinical trials to increase bioavailability and exposure to indoximod above the levels achievable by direct administration of indoximod. NLG802 is currently being evaluated in clinical trials. 

About NewLink Genetics Corporation

NewLink Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering, developing and commercializing novel immuno-oncology product candidates to improve the lives of patients with cancer. NewLink Genetics' IDO pathway inhibitors are designed to harness multiple components of the immune system to combat cancer. For more information, please visit www.newlinkgenetics.com and follow us on Twitter @NLNKGenetics.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of NewLink Genetics that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "will," “to be,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about results of NewLink’s clinical trials for product candidates and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that NewLink Genetics makes due to a number of important factors, including those risks discussed in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in NewLink Genetics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent NewLink Genetics’ views as of the date of this press release. NewLink Genetics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing NewLink Genetics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Lisa Miller
Director of Investor Relations
NewLink Genetics
515-598-2555
lmiller@linkp.com

Media Contact:

Sharon Correia
Sr. VP, Integrated Communications
LaVoieHealthScience
617-374-8800, ext. 105
scorreia@lavoiehealthscience.com

NewLink Genetics Corporation logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWLINK GENETICS CORP
10/01NewLink Genetics Announces Indoximod Biomarker Data and Prodrug NLG802 Pharma..
GL
09/18NewLink Genetics to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
GL
08/21NewLink Genetics to Participate in the Baird Global Healthcare Conference
GL
08/06NEWLINK GENETICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/31NEWLINK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31NEWLINK GENETICS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs Ass..
AQ
07/31NewLink Genetics Announces Clinical Plan, Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financi..
GL
07/31NEWLINK GENETICS CORP : Newlink Genetics Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
07/13Complimentary Technical Snapshots on OHR Pharma and Three More Biotech Stocks
AC
07/10NEWLINK GENETICS : to Host Its Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/05NewLink Genetics (NLNK) Presents At Baird's Global Healthcare Conference - Sl.. 
08/01Midday Gainers / Losers (08/01/2018) 
08/01NewLink slumps 21% after Q2 revenue miss 
08/01HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/01/2018) 
08/01Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15,7 M
EBIT 2018 -64,7 M
Net income 2018 -64,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,67x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,75x
Capitalization 88,9 M
Chart NEWLINK GENETICS CORP
Duration : Period :
NewLink Genetics Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWLINK GENETICS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,80 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles J. Link Chairman, Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
Nicholas N. Vahanian President & Director
Carl W. Langren Chief Financial Officer
Eugene P. Kennedy Chief Medical Officer
Ernest Joseph Talarico Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWLINK GENETICS CORP-70.53%93
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%33 556
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC32.52%26 492
LONZA GROUP27.23%25 409
INCYTE CORPORATION-27.06%14 676
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.44.15%12 425
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.