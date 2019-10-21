Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NewLink Genetics Corporation    NLNK

NEWLINK GENETICS CORPORATION

(NLNK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NewLink Genetics Announces EU Regulatory Committee (CHMP) Recommendation for Conditional Marketing Authorization for Ebola Vaccine V920 (ERVEBO®)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

AMES, Iowa, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) announced today that Friday, October 18th, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a conditional marketing authorization for investigational V920 Ebola Zaire vaccine (rVSV∆G-ZEBOV-GP), as confirmed by our partner, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). This Committee recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission (EC) which, if it chooses to affirm the CHMP’s recommendation, will grant a centralized marketing authorization of the vaccine (brand name ERVEBO®) under a unified label valid in 31 European countries.

This opinion issued by the CHMP follows the recent announcement by the FDA that it has accepted the Biologics License Application (BLA) and granted priority review for the investigational Ebola vaccine (V920). As previously reported, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target FDA action date, is set for March 14, 2020. Should this vaccine be approved by the FDA, a monetizable Priority Review Voucher (PRV) would be issued, in which NewLink Genetics owns a substantial financial interest.

“We are delighted by this EMA Committee opinion supporting the conditional marketing authorization of our partnered Ebola virus vaccine,” commented Carl Langren, Chief Financial Officer and member of NewLink Genetics’ Office of the CEO. “We believe the Committee’s positive opinion represents further recognition of the critical nature of this Ebola outbreak and signifies the urgency with which regulatory bodies are addressing the severe risk this disease poses to a worldwide population.”

About NewLink Genetics Corporation

NewLink Genetics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oncology product candidates to improve the lives of patients with cancer where treatment options are limited. NewLink Genetics' IDO pathway inhibitors, indoximod and its prodrug, NLG802, are immuno-oncology drug candidates designed to harness multiple components of the immune system to combat cancer. For more information, please visit www.NewLinkGenetics.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of NewLink Genetics that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “will,” "if," “should,” “would,” “set for,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about results of NewLink’s clinical trials for product candidates and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that NewLink Genetics makes due to a number of important factors, including those risks discussed in "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in NewLink Genetics' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent NewLink Genetics’ views as of the date of this press release. NewLink Genetics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing NewLink Genetics' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Director of Investor Relations
NewLink Genetics
515-598-2555
lmiller@linkp.com

Source: NewLink Genetics Corporation

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWLINK GENETICS CORPORATI
04:31pNewLink Genetics Announces EU Regulatory Committee (CHMP) Recommendation for ..
GL
05:45aMERCK AND : Receives EU CHMP Positive Opinion for Investigational V920 Ebola Zai..
AQ
09/30NEWLINK GENETICS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Costs Associ..
AQ
09/30NewLink Genetics and Lumos Pharma Enter into Merger Agreement to Form Biophar..
GL
09/18NEWLINK GENETICS : FDA Accepts Merck's Biologics License Application and Grants ..
AQ
09/17NEWLINK GENETICS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/17NewLink Genetics Announces FDA Accepts Partnered Biologics License Applicatio..
GL
08/08NEWLINK GENETICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/02NEWLINK GENETICS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30NEWLINK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 40,3 M
EBIT 2019 -3,53 M
Net income 2019 -1,21 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -45,7x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,27x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 51,1 M
Chart NEWLINK GENETICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NewLink Genetics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWLINK GENETICS CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00  $
Last Close Price 1,37  $
Spread / Highest target 192%
Spread / Average Target 192%
Spread / Lowest Target 192%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas N. Vahanian President & Director
Carl W. Langren Chief Financial Officer
Eugene P. Kennedy Chief Medical Officer
Ernest Joseph Talarico Independent Director
Thomas A. Raffin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWLINK GENETICS CORPORATION-9.87%51
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.52%28 109
LONZA GROUP31.76%25 271
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 657
INCYTE CORPORATION22.28%16 724
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.25%14 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group