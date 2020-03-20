Log in
NewLink Genetics : SEC Filing (3)

03/20/2020 | 07:32pm EDT

Joint Filer Information

Name:

Deerfield Mgmt III, L.P., Deerfield Management Company, L.P. and Deerfield Private Design Fund III, L.P.,

Address:

780 Third Avenue, 37th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Designated Filer: James E. Flynn
Issuer and Ticker Symbol: Lumos Pharma, Inc. [LUMO]
Date of Event Requiring Statement: March 18, 2020

The undersigned, Deerfield Mgmt III, L.P., Deerfield Management Company, L.P. and Deerfield Private Design Fund III, L.P. are jointly filing the attached Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 with James E. Flynn with respect to the beneficial ownership of securities of Lumos Pharma, Inc.

Signatures:

DEERFIELD MGMT III, L.P.

By: J.E. Flynn Capital III, LLC, General Partner

By: /s/ Jonathan Isler

Jonathan Isler, Attorney-In-Fact

DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P.

By: Flynn Management LLC, General Partner

By: /s/ Jonathan Isler

Jonathan Isler, Attorney-In-Fact

DEERFIELD PRIVATE DESIGN FUND III, L.P.

By: Deerfield Mgmt III, L.P., General Partner

By: J.E. Flynn Capital III, LLC, General Partner

By: /s/ Jonathan Isler

Jonathan Isler, Attorney-In-Fact

Disclaimer

NewLink Genetics Corporation published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 23:31:02 UTC
