NewLink Genetics : SEC Filing (3)

Joint Filer Information
Name:
Deerfield Mgmt III, L.P., Deerfield Management Company, L.P. and Deerfield Private Design Fund III, L.P.,
Address:
780 Third Avenue, 37th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Designated Filer:
James E. Flynn
Issuer and Ticker Symbol:
Lumos Pharma, Inc. [LUMO]
Date of Event Requiring Statement:
March 18, 2020
The undersigned, Deerfield Mgmt III, L.P., Deerfield Management Company, L.P. and Deerfield Private Design Fund III, L.P. are jointly filing the attached Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership on Form 3 with James E. Flynn with respect to the beneficial ownership of securities of Lumos Pharma, Inc.
Signatures:
DEERFIELD MGMT III, L.P.
By: J.E. Flynn Capital III, LLC, General Partner
By: /s/ Jonathan Isler
Jonathan Isler, Attorney-In-Fact
DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P.
By: Flynn Management LLC, General Partner
By: /s/ Jonathan Isler
Jonathan Isler, Attorney-In-Fact
DEERFIELD PRIVATE DESIGN FUND III, L.P.
By: Deerfield Mgmt III, L.P., General Partner
By: J.E. Flynn Capital III, LLC, General Partner
By: /s/ Jonathan Isler
Jonathan Isler, Attorney-In-Fact
Disclaimer
