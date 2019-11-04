Newmark : Bill Bloodgood Joins Newmark Knight Frank in Newly-Created Position as Los Angeles Agency Market Leader

12:00 PM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce the addition of industry veteran Bill Bloodgood as Executive Managing Director, Agency Market Leader - Los Angeles. In this role, Bloodgood will build upon the professional strength of NKF throughout Los Angeles with a focus on increasing its landlord agency representation presence.



Bloodgood comes to NKF from his role as senior vice president with CBRE where, throughout his 27-year tenure, he was often ranked as one of the top experts for office space in Culver City and the South Bay market areas. Bloodgood has been instrumental in underwriting, acquiring, leasing and disposing of many of the highest profile assets in the South Bay. Over the last 10 years, Bloodgood was involved in the sale, leasing and underwriting of more than 8 million square feet of institutional quality office space.

'We've experienced outstanding growth in greater Los Angeles with a focus on attracting some of the market's most talented professionals,' said Chief Executive Officer of Newmark Group, Inc. Barry M. Gosin. 'This expansion of talent and service is indicative of the fast moving upward trajectory of the firm and how we plan to continue to grow throughout the West Coast.'

EVP, Managing Director of NKF's Los Angeles office Phil Brodkin noted, 'Bill's industry reputation in the greater Los Angeles market is outstanding. We are thrilled to bring him on board to lead an enhanced agency focus. In this way, we are further evolving our broad scope of representation and client service in the Los Angeles region.'



Bloodgood shared, 'NKF's growth in Los Angeles has been extraordinary. The firm boasts a talented team of individuals. I'm excited about joining this group and helping to expand their agency business in this robust market.'



'Southern California is one of the most sought after markets in the nation for commercial real estate. Our investment sales platform has been dominant in this market and now with a specific agency focus we can further our landlord leasing market share,' said NKF Executive Vice President, West Region Market Leader Greg May.



