Newmark : Bill Bloodgood Joins Newmark Knight Frank in Newly-Created Position as Los Angeles Agency Market Leader

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
Bill Bloodgood Joins Newmark Knight Frank in Newly-Created Position as Los Angeles Agency Market Leader

11/04/2019 | 03:20pm EST
Los Angeles, CA (11/04/2019)

12:00 PM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce the addition of industry veteran Bill Bloodgood as Executive Managing Director, Agency Market Leader - Los Angeles. In this role, Bloodgood will build upon the professional strength of NKF throughout Los Angeles with a focus on increasing its landlord agency representation presence.

Bloodgood comes to NKF from his role as senior vice president with CBRE where, throughout his 27-year tenure, he was often ranked as one of the top experts for office space in Culver City and the South Bay market areas. Bloodgood has been instrumental in underwriting, acquiring, leasing and disposing of many of the highest profile assets in the South Bay. Over the last 10 years, Bloodgood was involved in the sale, leasing and underwriting of more than 8 million square feet of institutional quality office space.

'We've experienced outstanding growth in greater Los Angeles with a focus on attracting some of the market's most talented professionals,' said Chief Executive Officer of Newmark Group, Inc. Barry M. Gosin. 'This expansion of talent and service is indicative of the fast moving upward trajectory of the firm and how we plan to continue to grow throughout the West Coast.'

EVP, Managing Director of NKF's Los Angeles office Phil Brodkin noted, 'Bill's industry reputation in the greater Los Angeles market is outstanding. We are thrilled to bring him on board to lead an enhanced agency focus. In this way, we are further evolving our broad scope of representation and client service in the Los Angeles region.'

Bloodgood shared, 'NKF's growth in Los Angeles has been extraordinary. The firm boasts a talented team of individuals. I'm excited about joining this group and helping to expand their agency business in this robust market.'

'Southern California is one of the most sought after markets in the nation for commercial real estate. Our investment sales platform has been dominant in this market and now with a specific agency focus we can further our landlord leasing market share,' said NKF Executive Vice President, West Region Market Leader Greg May.

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 16,000 professionals operate from approximately 430 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 20:19:00 UTC
