Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Newmark Group, Inc.    NMRK

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newmark : Boston Market Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Boston Office Market

Average Asking Rent (Price/SF) $38.54
Vacancy Rate (%) 12.2%
Net Absorption (SF)

-923,749

At the close of the second quarter, Greater Boston's office market continues to contend with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Widespread layoffs, particularly within the tech sector, have given way to negative net absorption across all markets. As a result, vacancies climbed 50 basis points over the quarter, to 12.2% metrowide. Recent weakening in fundamentals is almost exclusively a result of rising sublease inventory, with the CBD and Cambridge accounting for the lion's share of new space. Leasing velocity slowed to a trickle as in-office business activity essentially shut down during the height of the pandemic and many office users needing to transact have opted for short-term renewals or extensions. Pre-COVID rents appear to be holding due in part to the lack of transactions and an inability to accurately mark-to-market. While construction has resumed throughout the metro, expect delayed development timelines for many projects. Several other key trends have emerged as a result of the outbreak, including the de-densification of office space and a greater interest in the suburbs. Despite these current challenges, Greater Boston's long-run outlook remains decidedly positive.

Download Boston Office Market Report 2Q20
Average Asking Rent (Price/SF) $9.06
Vacancy Rate (%) 5.9%
Net Absorption (SF) 919,076

Boston's industrial market remains poised for a strong quarter despite the unique circumstances circulating the commercial real estate economy. The outbreak of COVID-19, which has led to strong speculation of recessionary market conditions, has not yet had an overwhelming effect on the industrial market. While Boston's resilience is most notable in its strong life-sciences and medical office market, the resurgence of R&D/flex space for a growing robotics industry and the robust development pipeline led by the need for state-of-the-art distribution has made the industrial asset more valuable than ever. While what lies ahead remains uncertain, a strong foundation built on a solid 2019 ensures that Boston's industrial market is braced for whatever the future holds.

Download Boston Industrial Market Report 1Q20Download Boston Life Sciences Market Report 2Q20

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 18:00:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
02:01pNEWMARK : Boston Market Reports
PU
01:16pNEWMARK : Denver Market Reports
PU
07/15NEWMARK : Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior ..
PR
07/14THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SERIES : The Impact of Health and Wellness on Office and Mult..
PU
07/10NEWMARK : Salt Lake City Market Reports
PU
07/09NEWMARK : San Francisco Market Reports
PU
07/09NEWMARK : Atlanta Market Reports
PU
07/08NEWMARK : Manhattan Downtown Market Reports
PU
07/08NEWMARK : Long Island City Market Reports
PU
07/08NEWMARK : Brooklyn Market Reports
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 900 M - -
Net income 2020 121 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 5,66%
Capitalization 783 M 783 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,20 $
Last Close Price 4,40 $
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 63,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Raj Bhatti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-67.34%783
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.22%14 808
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.28.92%13 045
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.48.70%7 240
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.72.19%6 331
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-38.24%5 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group