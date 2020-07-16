Newmark : Boston Market Reports

Boston Office Market

Average Asking Rent (Price/SF) $38.54

Vacancy Rate (%) 12.2%

Net Absorption (SF) -923,749



At the close of the second quarter, Greater Boston's office market continues to contend with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Widespread layoffs, particularly within the tech sector, have given way to negative net absorption across all markets. As a result, vacancies climbed 50 basis points over the quarter, to 12.2% metrowide. Recent weakening in fundamentals is almost exclusively a result of rising sublease inventory, with the CBD and Cambridge accounting for the lion's share of new space. Leasing velocity slowed to a trickle as in-office business activity essentially shut down during the height of the pandemic and many office users needing to transact have opted for short-term renewals or extensions. Pre-COVID rents appear to be holding due in part to the lack of transactions and an inability to accurately mark-to-market. While construction has resumed throughout the metro, expect delayed development timelines for many projects. Several other key trends have emerged as a result of the outbreak, including the de-densification of office space and a greater interest in the suburbs. Despite these current challenges, Greater Boston's long-run outlook remains decidedly positive.

Average Asking Rent (Price/SF) $9.06

Vacancy Rate (%) 5.9%

Net Absorption (SF) 919,076



Boston's industrial market remains poised for a strong quarter despite the unique circumstances circulating the commercial real estate economy. The outbreak of COVID-19, which has led to strong speculation of recessionary market conditions, has not yet had an overwhelming effect on the industrial market. While Boston's resilience is most notable in its strong life-sciences and medical office market, the resurgence of R&D/flex space for a growing robotics industry and the robust development pipeline led by the need for state-of-the-art distribution has made the industrial asset more valuable than ever. While what lies ahead remains uncertain, a strong foundation built on a solid 2019 ensures that Boston's industrial market is braced for whatever the future holds.