NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
Newmark : COVID-19 Supplement

05/07/2020 | 08:04am EDT

COVID-19

SUPPLEMENT

FIRST QUARTER 2020

DISCLAIMER

DISCUSSION OF FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ABOUT NEWMARK

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

OTHER ITEMS

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company") generally operates as "Newmark Knight Frank", "Newmark", "NKF", or derivations of these names. The discussion of financial results reflects only those businesses owned by the Company and does not include the results for Knight Frank or for the independently-owned offices that use some variation of the Newmark name in their branding or marketing. For the purposes of this document, the terms "producer" and "front office employee" are synonymous.

Certain reclassifications may have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation and to show results on a consistent basis across periods. Any such changes would have had no impact on consolidated revenues or earnings under GAAP or for Adjusted Earnings, all else being equal. Certain numbers in the tables throughout this document may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain year-on-year percentage changes. On November 30, 2018, BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners" or "BGC") completed the distribution of all of the shares of Newmark held by BGC to stockholders of BGC. BGC distributed these Newmark shares through a special pro rata stock dividend (the "Spin-Off" or the "Distribution"). For all periods prior to the Spin-Off, BGC was the largest and controlling shareholder of Newmark. As a result, BGC consolidated the results of Newmark and reported them as its Real Estate Services segment. These segment results may differ from those of Newmark as a stand-alone company.

On September 8, 2017, BGC acquired Berkeley Point Financial LLC, including its wholly owned subsidiary Berkeley Point Capital LLC. These LLCs are now a direct and indirect subsidiary, respectively, of Newmark. Newmark's financial results have been recast to include the results of Berkeley Point for all periods from April 10, 2014 onward, because this transaction involved a combination of entities under common control. Any figures shown from prior to that month are based on the unaudited figures reported by Berkeley Point Financial prior to its acquisition by us. Unless otherwise noted, all year-on-year comparisons in this document reflect the recast results. As of October 15, 2018, the businesses formerly operating as ARA, Berkeley Point, NKF Capital Markets, and Newmark Cornish & Carey all operate under the name "Newmark Knight Frank" or "NKF".

THOUGHTS FROM THE CEO

"Newmark responded quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic, while maintaining our focus on the health and well-being of our employees and clients. We are leveraging our platform to help our clients navigate this unprecedented situation. We believe the steps we have taken will position the Company to thrive when the crisis abates."

BARRY M. GOSIN

Chief Executive Officer

Due to the extraordinary macroeconomic impact of the ongoing global pandemic, Newmark created the following presentation in order to examine the impact of COVID-19 on its current business and the ways in which it is responding to this crisis. The historical financial figures are a combination of items Newmark has previously reported in various filings and documents and additional detail with respect to its prior disclosures. The Company does not expect to repeat some of these additional details in future investor materials. This special COVID-19 presentation should be read in conjunction with Newmark's first quarter 2020 financial results press release, its first quarter 2020 financial results presentation, and its most recent SEC filings including those on Form 10-Q and Form 10-K. All these documents can be found on its investor relations website.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

I

II

III IV

Protecting Employees and Helping Clients

Strengthening the Balance Sheet

Took Concrete Steps to Maintain a Strong Liquidity Position

Withdrew 2020 Financial Outlook Due to Market Uncertainty

V

Reduced Support and Operational Expenses by at Least

$100MM in 2020

VI

Prudently Managing Our Multifamily GSE Mortgage Business

VII

Appendix

I

PROTECTING EMPLOYEES AND HELPING CLIENTS

  1. PROTECTING EMPLOYEES AND HELPING CLIENTS

PROTECTING EMPLOYEES

HELPING CLIENTS

  • Activated Business Continuity Plan and implemented a work from home policy
  • Providing ongoing pandemic-related information
  • Where applicable, applying more frequent and vigorous cleaning and sanitation measures and providing personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Conducting meetings virtually
  • Nonessential business travel banned; personal travel discouraged
  • Deferring corporate events
  • Deploying clinical staff internally to support employees and requiring self-quarantine
  • Medical plans waive applicable member cost sharing for all diagnostic testing related to COVID-19
  • Paying medical, dental, vision, and life insurance contributions for furloughed employees
  • Zero co-pay telemedicine visits for general medicine for U.S. medical plans participants and dependents
  • Paid leave in accordance with Newmark's policies and applicable COVID-19-related laws and regulations
  • Developing standardized procedures for reopening our offices safely at the appropriate time
  • Helping to determine their short, medium, and long term real estate needs and how to devise and implement related strategies
  • Helping tenants via consulting and advisory services; i.e. how to implement policies on social distancing, workplace strategy, and portfolio strategies
  • Providing CRE owners and investors with Valuation and Advisory services as well as select ways for them to preserve and create value
  • Advising on loan sales, debt restructuring, and capital raising
  • Advising on how to opportunistically deploy capital when debt markets open and price discovery begins
  • Newmark's clients can find more detailed and useful information on the impact of COVID-19 and insights into how to best operate in the current environment at the following website: http://www.ngkf.com/covid-19

Note: the above statements are true as of May 6, 2020.

II

STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET

  1. STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET

Newmark took the following actions in the first quarter of 2020:

  • Upsized Revolving Credit Facility to $465 million from $250 million with increased tenor and lower pricing
    • Drew down $180 million of incremental capital to enhance financial flexibility
    • $50 million of availability under the Revolving Credit Facility as of March 31, 2020
  • Finished first quarter with $292 million of cash and equivalents
  • No debt maturities due until 2023
  • The Company's net leverage ratio(1) was 1.2x and interest coverage was 12.9x on March 31, 2020.

1. Reflects as-reported TTM Adjusted EBITDA; Newmark is subject to certain financial covenants under its revolving credit agreement, for purposes of which EBITDA calculation includes additional addbacks for certain non-cash expense items not included in as-reported Adjusted EBITDA

III

TOOK CONCRETE STEPS TO MAINTAIN A STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION

  1. TOOK CONCRETE STEPS TO MAINTAIN A STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION
    • For the first quarter of 2020, Newmark has reduced dividends to common stockholders and distributions to unitholders:
      • The Board of Directors approved $0.01 of dividends to common stockholders in the first quarter of 2020, down from $0.10 in the fourth quarter of 2019
      • Newmark Holdings, L.P. will reduce its distributions to partners comparably
    • Newmark did not repurchase any common shares during the first quarter of 2020 and does not expect to repurchase any common shares for the foreseeable future

Collectively, these actions reinforce the Company's ability to maintain financial flexibility during the pandemic and emerge from the crisis with market share gains

IV

WITHDREW 2020 OUTLOOK DUE TO MARKET UNCERTAINTY

  1. WITHDREW 2020 OUTLOOK DUE TO ELEVATED MARKET UNCERTAINTY

REVENUE

POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19

CATEGORY:

Clients deferring decisions on long term lease renewals and expansions when possible,

driving significantly lower near term volumes

Some deals near completion in mid-March are still closing; however, often with delays and

modifications

Leasing & other

Tenant restructuring and portfolio optimization likely to increase in near term driving

Commissions

consulting and management fee revenues

Certain industries still active and likely to expand (i.e., pharmaceuticals, industrial, e-

commerce, and technology)

Long term increase in square footage per person to accommodate social distancing may

partially offset increased remote working

Investment sales - certain deals in progress have closed with some price adjustments, but

activity has slowed since mid-March due to elevated uncertainty and fewer buyers

Buyer capacity requires debt markets to stabilize and greater clarity around pricing

Private capital available and smaller deals still trading at a discount

Capital Markets

CMBS and CLO markets essentially closed

Mortgage brokerage remains active as maturities require debt and/or equity solutions

Loan sale advisory picking up momentum as defaults accelerate

Financing associated with investment sales activity likely to decrease significantly in near

term

$196 billion of industry dry powder and historically low interest rates will serve as a

catalyst for capital markets activity once markets stabilize and price discovery begins

Sources: Newmark Knight Frank Research, Preqin Real Estate Online

  1. WITHDREW 2020 OUTLOOK DUE TO ELEVATED MARKET UNCERTAINTY (CONT.)

REVENUE

POTENTIAL IMPACT FROM COVID-19

CATEGORY:

The GSEs financed approximately 70 percent of all multifamily originations in 2008 and 2009,

according to the Urban Institute, largely because alternative sources of financing pulled back

significantly. Newmark therefore expects the overall GSE/FHA market to perform well in times

Gains from

of overall market stress.

mortgage

GSE lending still available with underwriting adjustments:

banking

Additional collateral (reserves) required for all but the most conservative loans and only released

activities/

after a period of demonstrated performance;

origination, net

Seniors and student housing no longer delegated to Lender and more stringent underwriting

standards applied;

Additional scrutiny of rental collections and delinquencies with stress testing to assess the

property's ability to service its debt given expected rise in delinquencies.

Management and consulting businesses continue to operate with opportunity to expand by

assisting clients through these difficult market conditions

Newmark has robust capabilities to advise clients on how to adapt workspaces to current

requirements

Management

Valuation and Advisory revenues expected to decline in the near term due to weaker

transaction-based activity. In past cycles, these revenues have been partially replaced with

services,

distressed activity. In addition, litigation support, property tax and financial reporting remain

servicing fees

active

and other

Mortgage servicing income expected to remain stable and recurring due to greater call

protection vs. single family; escrow earnings from mortgage servicing move in tandem with

short term interest rates

Recent news around "rent protests", an increase in 30 day delinquencies, and an increase in

forbearance interest for May indicate servicer advancing will increase in the months ahead

Source: Newmark Knight Frank Research

V

REDUCED SUPPORT AND OPERATIONAL EXPENSES BY AT LEAST $100MM IN 2020

  1. REDUCED SUPPORT AND OPERATIONAL
    EXPENSES BY ≥$100 MILLION IN 2020
    • Newmark has a 50% compensation ratio on Commission-based Revenues,1 meaning each $1 decline in revenue results in approximately $0.50 of cost savings
    • In addition to the lower compensation expense related to lower Commission-based Revenues, the Company expects to reduce Support and Operational Expenses by at least $100 million for 2020 through reductions to compensation and other discretionary spending
    • In a hypothetical scenario in which Commission-based Revenues declined by $500 million, Newmark's pre-tax Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA would decline $150 million versus 2019 levels to $415.8 million
      • When compared to 2019 and including actual 1Q2020 results, which reflect the impact of CECL, this would result in $378 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2020
      • For each incremental $100 million change in Commission-based Revenues, pre- tax Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA would each change by an additional $50 million versus 2019
    • Due to elevated market uncertainty, Newmark has withdrawn its previously issued Outlook for 2020. This scenario is for illustrative purposes only and should not be considered guidance. Please note that the Company's actual results may differ materially from these hypothetical scenarios

(1) Commission-based revenues include Leasing and other commissions, Capital markets, Origination fees, and Valuation and Advisory. The compensation ratio

is approximate and based on 2019 non-GAAP results.

Note: for an overview of margins by business line, please see the appendix.

Revenues
Expenses
Pre-tax
Adjusted
Earnings
and
Adjusted
EBITDA (7)

V

ILLUSTRATIVE FINANCIAL MODEL

In a hypothetical scenario where Commission-Based Revenues decline by $500 million versus FY 2019 results, Adjusted EBITDA and pre-tax Adjusted Earnings would be $150 million lower than 2019 levels based on recent cost actions taken.

2019

Hypothetical

($ in millions)

Summary Income Statement

Scenario

Commission-Based Revenues(1)

Management Fees & Other Revenue(2)

Non-Fee Revenues(3)

Total Revenue

Commission-Based Compensation(4) Support and Operational Expenses(5) Costs Related to Non-Fee Revenues(3)

Total Expenses for Adjusted Earnings

Plus: Other Income(6)

Less: Interest Expense, Net

Pre-Tax Adjusted Earnings

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,577.0

301.3

339.8

$2,218.1

$788.7

652.7

339.8

$1,781.2

107.0

(32.1)

$511.8

$565.8

If Commission-Based Revenues decline by

$500 million, Commission-Based

Compensation declines by $250 million based on a 50% compensation ratio for Adjusted Earnings

Support and Operational Expenses ~$100

million lower based on actions taken

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA

would be ~$150 million lower in this

scenario

$1,077.0

301.3

339.8

$1,718.1

$538.6

552.7

339.8

$1,431.2

107.0

(32.1)

$361.8

$415.8

This is a hypothetical scenario. The demonstrated change in revenue should not be considered guidance.

  1. Includes Leasing and other commissions, Capital markets, Origination fees, and Valuation and Advisory.
  2. Includes fees from mortgage servicing, property management, project management, facility management, underwriting, consulting, and interest income on loans held for sale.
  3. Includes all pass-through revenues related to our management services businesses and OMSR revenue.
  4. Represents 50% of Commission-based Revenue and excludes equity-based compensation, which is consistent with Company's Adjusted Earnings methodology.
  5. Includes non-commission compensation, non-compensation expenses (but excludes equity-based compensation), employee loan amortization and interest expense on loans held for sale.
  6. Primarily Nasdaq and Real Estate Joint Venture-related earnings.
  7. When compared to 2019 and including actual 1Q2020 results, which reflect the impact of CECL, this would result in $378 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2020. Please see the table in

the appendix of this document for a reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results.

VI

PRUDENTLY MANAGING OUR MULTIFAMILY GSE MORTGAGE BUSINESS

VI

PRUDENTLY MANAGING OUR MULTIFAMILY GSE

MORTGAGE BUSINESS

  • Newmark is a lender for Multifamily, Seniors, Healthcare, Student, and Manufactured Housing Community (MHC) assets through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHA.
    • These loans are guaranteed by the respective capital source and pre-sold by Newmark prior to the commitment of any corporate funds. Newmark takes no interest rate risk on the origination and sale of these loans.
    • The pre-sold loans are funded at a 100% advance rate via bank warehouse facilities and are generally held for a period of 30-45days prior to the consummation of a sale at a carry rate generally in a range from 50 to 250 bps on an annualized basis. As of March 31, 2020, Newmark had in excess of $1 billion of warehouse loan funding available through multiple banking partners.
  • The Company also services loans for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, and various life insurance companies, banks, CMBS and other lenders.
    • Although Newmark shares credit losses on its Fannie Mae DUS portfolio, the Company views its originated servicing portfolio to be conservative in terms of relevant credit metrics such as debt service coverage, current loan-to-value, original loan-to-value and market and borrower quality.
  • Following enactment of the CARES Act on March 27, 2020, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae announced forbearance of loan payments for up to three months, subject to certain restrictions:
    • Forbearance may be granted for one or more monthly payments, but no more than three months.
    • The approval of forbearance requests is delegated to Newmark and subject to proof of property distress directly related to COVID-19. Forbearance, if granted, is a borrower event of default under the loan documents.
    • A recent MBA survey found that 2% of Freddie loans and <1% of Fannie loans had forbearances executed in April.
    • While the forbearance rate remains difficult to predict, Newmark would be required to advance up to $4.4 million for each 1% increase in the forbearance rate based on the CARES Act forbearance period.
      • As of April 30, 2020, Newmark has not been required to provide any forbearance-related servicing advances.
      • Similar to other GSE business, any forbearance-related servicing advances are guaranteed by the GSEs, and as such, Newmark is able to finance such advances at or close to 100%. Currently, Newmark is working with its bank lenders regarding a financing arrangement to provide funding for potential forbearance advances.

Note: the CARES Act forbearance program is available through August 31, 2020 or termination of the national emergency.

VI OVERVIEW OF CREDIT RISK AND SERVICING OBLIGATIONS

PROGRAM:

NEWMARK

ADVANCING

COMMENTS ON CREDIT RISK LOSSES AND SERVICING ADVANCES:

CREDIT RISK:

OBLIGATION:

Newmark shares credit losses on a pari passu basis with Fannie Mae (weighted

average loss sharing is approximately 29%) on its $20.8 billion portfolio. In the event of

an actual credit loss, all losses are allocated between the two parties based on the

contractual loss sharing arrangement. The portfolio's debt service coverage ratio was

Fannie Mae

Yes

Yes

2.05x as of March 31, 2020.

If Newmark is required to advance funds on behalf of certain borrowers due to the

forbearance program under the CARES Act, the Company will advance principal and

interest for 4 months before reimbursement from Fannie Mae begins. All advances are

fully guaranteed by the GSEs and financeable at ~100% borrowing rate.

No(1)

Newmark does not share in Freddie Mac credit losses other than on $23 million in

Freddie Mac

No

legacy loans from a program no longer in existence. Due to the securitization structure,

advancing obligation falls to the Master Servicer (not Newmark).

FHA/HUD

No

Yes(2)

FHA/HUD assumes all credit losses. Newmark typically advances any scheduled

interest payments up to 3 months (until loan is assigned to HUD) before seeking

reimbursement, which is typically provided within 45 days.

CMBS

No

No

Newmark does not share in CMBS credit losses. Due to the securitization structure,

advancing obligation falls to the Master Servicer (not Newmark).

Other

No

No

The lender assumes all credit losses. No advancing obligation for Newmark (typically

whole loans owned by the life insurance company or affiliates).

Newmark has the contractual right to be reimbursed in full by Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae for all servicer advances made during the COVID-19forbearance program. Given Newmark's superior credit loss history and more conservative portfolio metrics, we would expect cumulative forbearance advances for Newmark to be at or below the 20% rate which Fannie Mae estimates for the industry.

  1. Newmark has a de minimis amount (0.1% of the unpaid balance) of credit loss sharing arrangements on its Freddie Mac portfolio.
  2. Ginnie Mae announced a financing mechanism for their forbearance program. Given the relatively small size of the Newmark FHA servicing portfolio ($1.6 billion as of 3/31/20) and the availability of the Ginnie Mae facility, any servicing advances related to this portfolio are not expected be material for the Company.

CREDIT LOSSES DURING THE GREAT RECESSION WERE LOW

Newmark Credit Losses to Outstanding Credit Book

(in % above bars; in $ million below years)

0.22%

0.07% 0.05%

0.01%

0.01%

0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

$1

$26

$9

$9

$4

$1

$0

$1

$1

$0

$0

$0

$0

Fannie Mae Credit Losses to Outstanding Credit Book

0.27%

0.20%

0.12%

0.13%

0.01% 0.03%

0.03%

0.00%

0.00% 0.00%

-0.01%

-0.02%-0.03%

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

$13

$17

$29

$108

$240

$261

$187

$75

$28

$23

$16

$5

$2

KEY CONSIDERATIONS:

  • These charts demonstrate the relative safety of Newmark's multifamily lending business
  • Newmark shares in credit losses on its Fannie Mae DUS1 portfolio:
    • 29% weighted avg. on a pari-passu basis
  • Newmark has virtually no credit risk on the remainder of its servicing portfolio.
  • On average, Newmark has experienced very low net charge offs2 (NCOs):

NCO Ratio

NKF

Fannie

3 yr. Avg

0.00%

0.00%

10 yr. Avg.

0.01%

0.06%

  • Due to strong multifamily fundamentals the past decade, Newark's portfolio is better positioned to sustain a downturn:

Weighted Avg.

2019

2007

OLTV

64%

68%

DSCR

2.03x

1.57x

Source: Fannie Mae

  1. DUS = Delegated Underwriting and Servicing, a multifamily financing platform based on risk-sharing, delegation, and life-of-loan servicing.
  2. Net charge off ratios are the total losses for the year divided by the monthly average loan balance for the year.

Note: credit metrics are shown net of Newmark and Fannie Mae's respective loss sharing. Timing of loss recognition between Newmark and Fannie Mae may

differ. OLTV = original loan-to-value ratio. DSCR = debt service coverage ratio. From 2007-2019, Newmark recorded a total of $51.1 million in credit losses.

VII

APPENDIX

VII

STRONG BALANCE SHEET

($ in millions)

Newmark Group, Inc.

3/31/2020

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$291.5

Total Liquidity

$291.5

Newmark Group, Inc.

Interest Rate

Maturity

3/31/2020

Senior Notes

6.125%

11/15/2023

$541.0

Credit Facility

2.533%

2/26/2023

$411.8

Total Long-term Debt

Net Debt (after adjusting for liquidity)

Total Capital

Credit Ratios

Adjusted EBITDA TTM1

Leverage Ratio: Total Debt / Adjusted EBITDA

Net Leverage Ratio: Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA

Interest Coverage Ratio: Adjusted EBITDA/Interest Expense Total Long-term Debt/Total Capital2

Net Long-term Debt/Total Capital2

$952.8 $661.3

942.3

3/31/2020

$530.1 1.8x 1.2x

12.9x

1.0x

0.7x

  1. Reflects as-reported TTM Adjusted EBITDA; Newmark is subject to certain financial covenants under its revolving credit agreement, for purposes of which EBITDA calculation includes additional addbacks for certain non-cash expense items not included in as-reported Adjusted EBITDA. Newmark's credit agreement is subject to financial covenants that do not permit the Company to have: (a) a leverage ratio of greater than 3.25x; or (b) an interest coverage ratio of less than 4.0x.
  2. Includes "redeemable partnership interests", "noncontrolling interests" and "total stockholders' equity"

VII SIGNIFICANT OFF-BALANCE SHEET ASSETS

The Nasdaq Earn-out is a source of significant unrealized value

  • Newmark monetized the 2019 - 2022 tranches of the Nasdaq Earn-out in 2018, while retaining all upside above the strike price of $94.21 in 2019 and 2020 and $87.68 in 2021 and 2022. This generated net proceeds of $266 million, which was used to repay debt.
  • This benefit has not yet been recognized by Newmark but is a significant potential source of capital through 2027.
  • The unmonetized portion of the Nasdaq Earn-out is currently worth up to $486 million on a pretax nominal basis or $402 million after tax on a net present value (NPV) basis, or between $0.99 and $1.53/share, as illustrated below:

Net Present Value of Unmonetized Portion of

Nasdaq Earn-out per FD share of NMRK

Based on

NMRK's

Based on

NPV of NDAQ

WACC of

current

Earn-out:

8.6%

UST yields

Based on AE tax

rate of 15%

$0.99

$1.53

Key Factors:

  • $1 million of upside potential in 2020 based on the difference between the NDAQ share price of $94.95 as of 3/31/20 vs. the Nasdaq Forward strike price of $94.21.
  • $7 million of additional upside potential in 2021 and 2022 (or $14 million in total) based on the difference between the NDAQ share price of $94.95 as of 3/31/20 vs. the Nasdaq Forward strike price of $87.68.
  • Anticipated annual payments of $94 million in 2023 through 2027 (or $471 million in total) based on the NDAQ share price of $94.95 as of 3/31/20 multiplied by 992,247 shares per year .

Newmark's Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA include Nasdaq-related income of $87.5 million in 2018 and $99.1 million in 2019. The only condition for the Nasdaq Earn-out is that Nasdaq produces $25 million in gross revenue for the applicable year (Nasdaq's gross revenue was $4.3 billion in FY 2019). NPV analysis based on zero NDAQ share price appreciation from the 3/31/20 closing price of $94.95 per share, discounted by Newmark's estimated weighted average cost of capital (or WACC, left column) or the corresponding UST yields for each tranche as of 3/31/20 (right column) and utilizing the 2019 effective tax rate for Adjusted Earnings of 15% to determine the net present value of the unmonetized Nasdaq Earn-out. Key factors shown above are pre-tax nominal (undiscounted) amounts.

  1. For additional information about Newmark's expected receipt of Nasdaq shares and related monetization transactions, which are a component of other income, see the sections of the Company's most recent SEC filings on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K titled "Nasdaq Monetization Transactions" and "Exchangeable Preferred Partnership Units and Forward Contract", as well as any updates regarding these topics in subsequent SEC filings.

CRE INDUSTRY MARGINS BY BUSINESS LINE FOR ADJUSTED VII EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

HISTORICALLY

HIGHER MARGIN

BUSINESS

COMMENTS

Mortgage Servicing

High margin and recurring

Capital Markets

High margin but more variable

Leasing

Tenant Representation is typically higher

margin than Landlord Representation

Consulting and Valuation

Countercyclical as Newmark is a trusted real

estate advisor to clients dealing with the

& Advisory

market impact of the pandemic

Mortgage Banking /

GSE mortgage banking leads to high-margin

Origination (excluding

servicing revenues

OMSR)

Property and Facilities

GAAP revenues include pass-through or

reimbursable income that is zero margin for

Management

HISTORICALLY

Adjusted Earnings and AEBITDA

LOWER MARGIN

Note: the above margins and tendencies of each business line are based on Newmark's historical experience, and there

can be no assurance that they will remain as shown in future periods.

VII

RECONCILIATION FROM FY 2019 GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (in millions)

Compensation and Employee Benefits - GAAP

$1,276.0

Non-Compensation Expenses - GAAP

518.0

Subtotal - GAAP

$1,794.0

Subtotal - GAAP

$1,794.0

Less: Other Compensation Adjustment(1)

(4.7)

Plus: OMSR Revenue

109.2

Less: MSR Amortization(2)

(101.5)

Less: Amortization of Intangibles(3)

(6.9)

Less: Restructuring - Impairment of Fixed Assets(4)

(5.0)

Less: Legal Settlement(4)

(3.3)

Less: Acquisition Cost not Capitalized

(0.6)

Total Expenses - Adjusted Earnings

$1,781.2

Other Income - GAAP

$81.0

Plus: Nasdaq-Related Items, Non-Cash

36.2

Plus: Mark-to-Market Gains on Non-Marketable Investments, Net

(12.1)

Plus: Other Items, Net

2.1

Other Income - Adjusted Earnings(5)

$107.0

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$117.3

Plus: Provision for Income Taxes

52.4

Plus: Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

44.4

Plus: Equity-Based Compensation and Allocations of Net Income to LPUs and FPUs

258.8

Plus: Other Compensation Adjustments

4.7

Plus: Amortization of Intangibles

6.9

Plus: MSR Amortization

101.5

Less: OMSR Revenue

(109.2)

Plus: Other Non-Compensation Adjustments

8.6

Plus: Other Non-Cash,Non-Dilutive,Non-Economic Items

26.4

Adjusted Earnings(6)

$511.8

Plus: Interest Expense(7)

39.9

Plus: Depreciation and Amortization - Fixed Assets(8)

22.7

Less: Other Non-Compensation Adjustments

(8.6)

Adjusted EBITDA

$565.8

  1. Source: pages 17 and 18, footnote 5 of Newmark's press release dated 2/13/2020 and titled "Newmark Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results" (the "4Q2019 Release") Includes compensation expenses related to severance as a result of restructuring; (2) Source: page 19, footnote 4 of 4Q2019 Release. Non-cash amortization of mortgage servicing rights in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned; (3) Source: page 17 and 18, footnote 6 of 4Q2019 Release. Represents non-cash GAAP charges related to the amortization of intangibles with respect to acquisitions; (4) Source: page 17 and 18, footnote 8 of 4Q2019 Release. Represents an asset impairment as a result of the restructuring and a legal settlement; (5) Source: page 4 of 4Q2019 Release; (6) Source: page 17 of 4Q2019 Release; (7) Source: page 19 of 4Q2019 Release; (8) Source: page 19, footnote 5 of 4Q2019 Release.

Note: this page is intended to provide additional detail regarding Newmark's 2019 financial results and should be read in conjunction with the 4Q2019 Release which can be found at ir.ngkf.com.

VII

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE COMPANY'S RESULTS

Certain GAAP expenses may be higher than they otherwise would have been due to the pandemic. The impacted items could include:

  • Non-cashamortization of intangibles with respect to acquisitions;
  • Non-cashasset impairment charges with respect to goodwill or other intangible assets;
  • Non-cashmark-to-market adjustments for non-marketable investments;
  • Severance charges incurred in connection with headcount reductions as part of broad restructuring plans;
  • Non-compensation-relatedcharges incurred as part of broad restructuring plans. Such GAAP items may include charges for exiting leases and/or other long term contracts as part of cost-saving initiatives; and
  • Newmark's provisions for non-cash credit reserves under the CECL methodology.

In addition, certain other expenses may be greater than they might otherwise have been or negatively impact the Company's margins due to the pandemic. These items are included for purposes of calculating Newmark's GAAP results.

Some of the potentially elevated expenses may be partially offset by certain tax benefits. It is difficult to predict the amounts of any of these items or when they might be recorded because they may depend on the duration, severity, and overall impact of the pandemic.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen +1 212.829.4975

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jason Harbes, CFA or Jason McGruder +1 212.829.7124

Find out more about Newmark at the following sites:

ngkf.com

@newmarkkf

Newmark Knight Frank

ir.ngkf.com

For additional insights from NKF Research, please go to the following websites:

ngkf.com/home/research/about-our-research.aspxngkf.com/home/services/capital-markets.aspxngkf.com/covid-19

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 12:03:08 UTC
