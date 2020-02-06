Newmark : Industrial Expert Andrew Briner Joins Newmark Knight Frank Capital Markets as Executive Managing Director

9:30 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Briner as executive managing director. An industrial investment specialist, Briner will further round out the Western U.S. capital markets team, led by Kevin Shannon, NKF Co-Head, U.S. Capital Markets.

'Andrew joins our NKF institutional capital markets team with a reputation, skill set and work ethic that embodies NKF's mission and core values. Culture is a big part of our firm's DNA and we continue to focus on key individuals and teams that have a high standard of excellence by putting our clients' interests first,' said NKF Executive Vice President, Head of Industrial Services, Paul Klink, SIOR. 'With this strategic hire, our capital markets team will be working closely with our top agency and occupier professionals in the western states to deliver best in class service to our clients.'

Throughout the course of his career, Briner has excelled in the disposition and capitalization of institutional investment properties throughout the Western U.S. Over the past 14 years, he has completed transactions with an aggregate consideration exceeding $24.5 billion on behalf of REITs, pension fund advisors, private equity funds, national developers and private capital groups. Briner's wide range of assignments include national portfolio dispositions, partial interest sales, forward take-outs, joint venture equity for development and structured land sales. Prior to joining NKF, Briner served as managing director at JLL.

'NKF's growth trajectory over these last few years and rising dominance in capital markets has become a strong pull for the best talent in the industry,' added Greg May, NKF executive vice president and West Region market leader. 'Looking ahead, I have no doubt that with the leadership of Kevin Shannon and the outstanding investment experts that are now part of NKF, we will remain a leading force in brokerage across the West Coast.'



'I am thrilled to join NKF's incredible platform. The firm is client-focused and committed to growing its capital markets presence. NKF's ability to provide world class institutional services to clients, while maintaining its entrepreneurial culture, is truly unique in the industry,' said Briner. 'Furthermore, the opportunity to partner with Kevin Shannon, Bret Hardy, Jim Linn and the firm's top-performing professionals throughout the western region is second to none.'

Briner further added, 'Institutional capital continues to aggressively target the Western U.S. industrial market for investment across the risk spectrum. Our industrial team is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional capital markets services to our clients throughout the capital stack and the duration of the investment lifecycle.'



