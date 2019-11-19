Newmark : Jordon Perlmutter & Company's Latest Project Brings Refined Innovative Design to Denver's RiNo District

9:30 AM

Jordon Perlmutter & Company (JP&Co.) announces the launching of its latest ground-up development, Paradigm River North. Located at 3400 Walnut in Denver's energetically creative River North Art District (RiNo), Paradigm River North will provide 192,000 square-feet of creative office space, including 12,000 square-feet of ground-floor retail. Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) Executive Managing Directors Jamie Gard and Jeff Castleton have been selected as exclusive leasing and marketing agents.

Current plans include an environmentally sustainable eight story LEED Gold office building featuring large, efficient floorplates measuring 25,000 square-feet. Jordon Perlmutter & Company selected Tryba Architects, the team behind notable office projects including Google's Boulder Campus and BPX Energy Headquarters at 1700 Platte, to design the project. The building features a refined industrial aesthetic with modern sophistication that pays tribute to the neighborhood's historic industrial character, while addressing contemporary trends in modern workspace suitable for growing, cutting-edge companies. The project will include extensive private exterior terraces and balconies throughout the building, dramatic downtown and mountain views and a nearby light rail station at 38th and Blake. The site is placed ideally amid the shops and eateries on Larimer, adjacent to Light Rail and proximate to the concentration of planned new office buildings and housing.

'We wanted to create an environment that was appealing to the area's young, educated and ambitious workforce, as well as to their employers looking to attract top talent,' stated Sean Perlmutter, acquisitions and development at Jordon Perlmutter & Company. 'RiNo is Denver's most dynamic mixed-used neighborhood, with its combination of amenities, access, residential, transit, and an eclectic vibe -Paradigm River North provides the modern workplace solution for innovative companies seamlessly integrated into RiNo's vibrant live-work-play-eat-shop destination.'

Plans for the new development include a co-working inspired lobby, high-end tenant lounge with on-site coffee services, building security, a 12,000 square-foot restaurant/retail space, and a landscaped outdoor lounge to host after hours networking. Secure on-site bike storage with private lockers and showers, electric car charging stations, and on-site valet covered parking with full building access through the use of a smart phone app, replacing the dated and sometimes forgotten keycard. Click Here to learn more about Paradigm River North.



'Office trends have evolved, and many businesses today are looking for the appeal of flexible workspaces that pack an amenity punch, all while balancing creativity and efficiency,' stated Gard. 'Paradigm River North will provide tenants with a new way to office, crafting an environment that fosters business ingenuity.'

About Jordon Perlmutter & Company

Jordon Perlmutter & Company is one of the foremost, private real estate development firms in the Rocky Mountain region, and the Perlmutter name is behind many of Denver's most outstanding real estate developments. Throughout its history, Jordon Perlmutter & Company has been the developer and property manager of over eight million square feet of commercial projects and 22,000 single and multi-family units. The company's projects have included several regional malls, high quality outdoor shopping centers, office buildings, and apartment complexes.

About Newmark Knight Frank

Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,000 professionals operate from approximately 480 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

