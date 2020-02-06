Newmark : Knight Frank Brings on Valuation & Advisory Professionals to Establish New Office in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

10:40 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announces the addition of two industry experts, Terrance Kong, B.Comm., AACI, P.App. and Tyler Fedun, B.Comm., AACI, P.App to the firm's Valuation & Advisory (V&A) practice. Mr. Kong and Mr. Fedun have joined NKF as first vice presidents, reporting to NKF V&A Canada Market Leader and Senior Managing Director Liam Brunner, AACI, P.App., MRICS. With the addition of these two professionals, NKF V&A establishes its Edmonton office, providing enhanced coverage throughout northern Alberta and western Canada.

'In the wake of NKF V&A's growth in the United States, our Canada practice is following suit, most recently with the establishment of the Edmonton office, with two very experienced valuation professionals,' stated Mr. Brunner, who is responsible for expanding NKF V&A throughout Canada. 'The addition of leaders Terrance Kong and Tyler Fedun complements the established regional coverage from our Toronto and Calgary offices. We are thrilled to have these seasoned and respected professionals join NKF V&A's Canadian practice.'

Throughout his 14-year career, Terrance Kong has specialized in real estate valuation and advisory assignments throughout Edmonton and the northern Alberta region. He is experienced in cash flow modeling and analysis of investment-quality assets, including complex assignments for financial reporting of institutional portfolios. His expertise includes a variety of asset types, including office towers; shopping centers; land development; and specialty assets for self storage, manufacturing and processing plants.

With 12 years of experience in commercial real estate valuation and advisory, Tyler Fedun is known for his valuation expertise for various asset types including retail petroleum, multifamily, industrial and land. Both Mr. Kong and Mr. Fedun have appraised and coordinated large, 100+ asset, real estate portfolios. They are joining NKF after 12 and 8 years, respectively, at Cushman & Wakefield, most recently as associate vice presidents.

'Joining NKF V&A is an exciting chapter. Newmark Knight Frank's growth in the U.S. has been admirable and it is an unmatched opportunity to be on the ground floor of its Canada expansion,' said Mr. Kong. In agreement, Mr. Fedun added, 'Liam is a tremendously well-respected leader with a robust track record and it is thrilling to join him and the NKF V&A team.'

About Newmark Knight Frank

Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,000 professionals operate from approximately 480 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.