Newmark : Knight Frank Completes $39 Million Off-Market Sale of Three-Building Office Park in Torrance, CA

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) has completed the $39 million off-market sale of Park Del Amo, a three-building, 204,468-square-foot office campus located at 2355 and 2377 Crenshaw Blvd. in Torrance, CA.

NKF's Co-Head of U.S. Capital MarketsKevin Shannon, Executive Managing Director Ken White, and Senior Managing Director Michael Moore represented the seller, TA Associates. The buyer, Omninet, a venture capital firm in Beverly Hills, was self-represented.

'The buyer was attracted to the asset's central location, given its proximity to two major arterials and convenient access to the deep Central Torrance amenity base,' said Moore. 'Additionally, the Palos Verdes Peninsula area offers abundant executive housing, which is a compelling draw for recruiting and retention of senior talent.'

Shannon added, 'This sale price represents a substantial discount to replacement cost and a massive basis advantage compared to the adjacent El Segundo office submarket.'

Built in 1985, the property is situated on 12.78 acres and is 92 percent occupied by multiple tenants including Keenan & Associates, which occupies 43 percent of the property and recently signed a five-year lease extension.

Park Del Amo is situated at the corner of Crenshaw and Sepulveda Boulevards and is equidistant to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and the Ports of Los Angeles/Long Beach. The campus is also near the 405, 110 and 91 freeways.

The Greater Los Angeles office market showed a strong first quarter, even amid COVID-19, according to NKF's 1Q20 Los Angeles Office Market report. Torrance currently has no new office product under construction and has a low vacancy rate of 8.1 percent - the lowest within the South Bay market.

