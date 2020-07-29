Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Newmark Group, Inc.    NMRK

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newmark : Knight Frank Completes 8,017-Square-Foot Medical Office Lease at 981 Worcester Street in Wellesley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

11:30 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce the completed 8,017-square-foot, long-term medical office lease to Fresenius Kidney Care (Fresenius) at 981 Worcester Street in Wellesley, Massachusetts. The tenant will use the space for outpatient kidney care, dialysis and office operations. NKF Senior Managing Directors Dan Krysiak and Michael Greeley represented the building owner, CEA Group, in the lease negotiations.

CEA Group is currently converting the 28,120-square-foot, two-story, Class A office building's use into solely medical office. Following Fresenius' pre-construction lease commitment, the building can accommodate tenants between 5,000 to 20,000 square feet with smaller spaces being delivered as early as the fourth quarter of 2020 and the larger spaces being delivered in the Spring of 2021.

Steve Cohen, Principal of CEA Group, said of the decision to realign the property's use, 'Our market studies indicated a shortage of high-quality medical office space in the Wellesley market area. We are thrilled with Fresenius' pre-construction commitment to take space in the building; it is evidence of both the market demand as well as the strength of the project.'

The building's features include Route 9 visibility and frontage, a premier signage opportunity, a signaled left-hand turn, an abundance of parking-4 spaces/1,000 square feet, oversized windows and 12' clear ceiling heights. 'In addition to all of the building features, the rare protected left-turn access and egress into the site from Route 9 with incredible visibility to over 50,000 cars each day make the asset an ideal first-class medical building,' added Ron Golub, Partner at CEA Group.

'981 Worcester Street is uniquely positioned to attract medical tenants seeking first-class medical space within the close-in suburbs of Boston to accommodate patients who prefer an alternative to traveling into Boston for their services,' said NKF's Krysiak.

Home to some of the most prestigious hospitals and healthcare facilities in the world, Greater Boston remains one of the top medical office markets in the country. Wellesley, specifically, boasts access to Newton-Wellesley Hospital and maintains proximity to many of the metro's most affluent bedroom communities, according to NKF Research.

Jeff Bruk, Principal of Bruk Realty Advisors, who represented the tenant, said of his client's new space, 'Route 9 has become an important east-west corridor for Fresenius' patients and the new clinic location will contribute to Fresenius' long-term success.'

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,000 professionals operate from approximately 480 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 17:00:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
01:01pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes 8,017-Square-Foot Medical Office Lease at 981 W..
PU
07/27NEWMARK : Knight Frank Promotes Edmund Najera to Vice Chairman
PU
07/27NEWMARK : Knight Frank Executes Sale of 128,912-Square-Foot Business Park in Riv..
PU
07/24NEWMARK : 423,000-Square-Foot Industrial Property Sells for $47.525 Million
PU
07/23NEWMARK : NKF Wins REBNY's “Most Ingenious Deal of the Year” Awards
PU
07/22NEWMARK : Knight Frank Retail Investment Team Continues to Increase Phoenix Mark..
PU
07/20NEWMARK : Knight Frank Appoints Strategic Leadership for Pacific Northwest
PU
07/20NEWMARK KNIGHT FRANK Q2 2020 DETROIT : Metro Detroit Office Market Mostly Inacti..
PU
07/20NEWMARK : Knight Frank Secures Freddie Mac Refinance Loan for 498-Unit Multifami..
PU
07/20NEWMARK : Knight Frank Arranges 28-Acre Land Sale to Dignity Health at Folsom Ra..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 900 M - -
Net income 2020 121 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 6,01%
Capitalization 738 M 738 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,39x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,20 $
Last Close Price 4,14 $
Spread / Highest target 238%
Spread / Average Target 73,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Raj Bhatti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-69.23%738
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.80%14 351
CBRE GROUP, INC.-31.72%13 704
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.66.54%7 724
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.80.11%5 897
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.75.70%5 272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group