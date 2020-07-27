Log in
Newmark : Knight Frank Promotes Edmund Najera to Vice Chairman

07/27/2020 | 03:36pm EDT

9:30 AM

Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF') is pleased to announce it has promoted Edmund Najera of the firm's San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices to Vice Chairman. Throughout his 20-year career, Mr. Najera has focused on investment sales advisory throughout the Silicon Valley and Peninsula markets, completing over $14 billion in transactions.

Mr. Najera joined NKF's Capital Markets group in 2016 as an Executive Managing Director. In partnership with Steven Golubchik, Mr. Najera launched an institutional platform with a primary focus on Silicon Valley and the Peninsula. Mr. Najera executed 16 deals in 2019 with a total transaction value in excess of $2.6 billion.

'Edmund is a consistent top producer and a progressive leader within our institutional capital markets practice group,' said Michael Sheinkop, Executive Vice President and Northwest Region Market Leader. 'The growth of our regional investment sales business has been extraordinary, due in large part to the cohesion of the equity and debt brokerage platform that reflects a client base that increasingly and repeatedly has appointed Edmund and his esteemed colleagues. This promotion is a testament to his exceptional outcomes, relentless drive and unmatched knowledge of the marketplace.'

Mr. Najera specializes in institutional dispositions of properties and portfolios, including office, R&D, industrial and land product types. Mr. Najera is one of the leading investment professionals in the region and was recognized as Silicon Valley's Investment Sales Broker of the Year in 2018 and runner up in 2019.

'This promotion is truly an honor and is a reflection of our commitment to our clients,' said Najera. 'I would like to thank all of our clients, Newmark Knight Frank, and most of all my teammates, as this would not be possible without their complete and total dedication to our clients and our craft.'

Steve Golubchik, Vice Chairman, Head of Capital Markets Northern California, added, 'Edmund has greatly contributed to the transformation of Newmark's Capital Markets practice in the Silicon Valley and is a dominant force within the region, consistently executing a high volume of transactions.'

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,000 professionals operate from approximately 480 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 19:35:02 UTC
