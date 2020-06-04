Log in
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
Newmark : Knight Frank Represents Dallas Observer in Relocation to 2030 Main Street in Downtown Dallas

06/04/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

9:00 AM


Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announces the Dallas Observer's relocation from its long-time Uptown location to 2030 Main Street in downtown Dallas. NKF Associate Director Garrison Efird represented the Dallas Observer in the 4,600-square-foot lease, comprising half of the building's fourth floor. The landlord is affiliated with 42 Real Estate, a development company with a successful track record of urban revitalization projects.

'We engaged in a thorough review of various neighborhoods to identify the right space for the Dallas Observer-considering Uptown, North Dallas, East Dallas and even outside of the city; however, a Dallas address proved critical to the publication's namesake,' said Efird. 'Thanks to the collaborative efforts of all parties in the transaction, the Observer is now in a space reflective of the company's culture that boasts walkability within a rapidly developing area.'

'2030 Main Street has tremendous appeal to a creative user due to its character and location. The seven-story, Missouri-limestone-faced building is recognized by the local landmark register and is irreplaceable by new construction,' said Scott Rorhman of 42 Real Estate.

'Deep Ellum, the Main Street District, the Farmer's Market and the Dallas Arts District converge at 2030 Main Street. New restaurants, urban housing, the recently opened UNT Dallas College of Law and several reactivated parks make the east side of downtown an extremely exciting area. We are excited to welcome the Dallas Observer as a new tenant at 2030 Main Street,' added Benton Payne of 42 Real Estate.

On the corner of Main and Pearl Streets, 2030 Main Street is on the east side of the city's Central Business District (CBD). According to NKF Research, the Dallas CBD has experienced more renovation activity than any other submarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

'With Uptown being nearly 100 percent developed, ownership groups and developers are targeting other boutique pockets of Dallas like the east side of downtown. There is a great deal of value add and potential in the neighborhood, and it was the right time for Dallas Observer to relocate,' concluded Efird.

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,000 professionals operate from approximately 480 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 17:30:09 UTC
