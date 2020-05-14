Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Newmark Group, Inc.    NMRK

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newmark : Knight Frank Secures $35M Loan for 304-Unit Apartment Community

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 10:25am EDT
Wilmington, NC (04/27/2020)

9:00 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announces the $35 million Freddie Mac refinancing of Comet Westgate Apartments, a newly completed, 304-unit, Class A, garden-style community located in one of North Carolina's fastest-growing markets. The financing effort was led by NKF's Multifamily Capital Markets Managing Directors Chris Caison and Josh Davis of the firm's Charlotte office.

'The property's rapid lease-up showcases the strength of the area's multifamily market and the rising need for quality housing in this fast-growing region of the state,' said Davis. 'This was a great team effort between NKF's Multifamily Capital Markets group, Freddie Mac and our client.'

This latest transaction adds to the more than $200M in financing closed by the NKF Charlotte office in just the first quarter of 2020.

Built in 2019, Comet Westgate offers one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Apartments include elevator access, stainless steel kitchen appliances, high-end finishes, upgraded flooring and large walk-in closets. The community features a clubhouse with a 24-hour fitness studio with a yoga room, a resort-style pool with sundeck, fire pits and pickleball courts. Uniquely, 30 units are reserved for the Hometown Heroes Program, which offers teachers, military, firefighters, police officers or nurses a 10 percent rental discount.

The property is located just minutes from historic Downtown Wilmington and provides easy access to dining, shopping, and entertainment, as well as the area's top beaches. Leland has become a desirable and growing place to live within the region, known for its newly found energy, small-town charm and modern living options that embrace its natural surroundings.

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,000 professionals operate from approximately 480 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 14:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
10:25aNEWMARK : Knight Frank Secures $35M Loan for 304-Unit Apartment Community
PU
10:20aNEWMARK : Knight Frank Announces Largest-Ever Industrial Transaction Along Balti..
PU
05/13NEWMARK : Knight Frank Handles $39 Million Sale of 194,908-Square-Foot Office Co..
PU
05/13NEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes $39 Million Off-Market Sale of Three-Building O..
PU
05/13NEWMARK : Knight Frank Handles $32 Million Sale of 194,908-Square-Foot Office Co..
PU
05/13NEWMARK : Knight Frank Announces Sale & Financing of Brassfield Park
PU
05/13NEWMARK : 288-Unit Multifamily Asset Trades Hands in Durham, NC
PU
05/13NEWMARK : Knight Frank Secures $43M Loan for FreeMoreWest Apartment Community
PU
05/12NEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes Sale of One Bridge Plaza in Fort Lee, NJ
PU
05/11NEWMARK : ScanlanKemperBard, Advised by Newmark Knight Frank, Transacts on Uniqu..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 863 M
EBIT 2020 433 M
Net income 2020 11,6 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,75%
P/E ratio 2020 9,13x
P/E ratio 2021 7,54x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 618 M
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,97  $
Last Close Price 3,47  $
Spread / Highest target 303%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Raj Bhatti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-74.21%618
CBRE GROUP, INC.-43.16%11 409
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.1.12%10 261
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-0.93%6 068
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.9.93%4 867
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-51.17%4 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group