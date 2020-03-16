Newmark : March Investor Presentation 0 03/16/2020 | 06:51pm EDT Send by mail :

Below is a summary of certain GAAP and non-GAAP results for Newmark: Highlights of Consolidated Results 4Q19 4Q18 Change FY 2019 FY 2018 Change (USD millions) Revenues $632.4 $631.7 0.1% $2,218.1 $2,047.6 8.3% GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests (16.5) 76.4 (121.5)% 214.1 282.4 (24.2)% GAAP net income (loss) for fully diluted shares (14.2) 25.1 (156.6)% 108.2 105.6 2.5% Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes 161.5 148.6 8.6% 511.9 459.0 11.5% Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders 138.6 121.4 14.2% 434.9 389.2 11.7% Adjusted EBITDA 171.9 162.2 6.0% 565.8 524.4 7.9% Per Share Results 4Q19 4Q18 Change FY 2019 FY 2018 Change GAAP net income (loss) per fully diluted share $(0.08) $0.09 (188.9)% $0.58 $0.64 (9.4)% Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share 0.52 0.45 15.6% 1.62 1.50 8.0% Newmark's results under GAAP reflect the non-cashmark-to-market change of the Nasdaq Forwards, which hedge against potential downside risk from a decline in the share price of Nasdaq's common stock, while allowing Newmark to retain all the potential upside from any related share price appreciation. The value of the Nasdaq Forwards moves inversely with the price of Nasdaq common stock. For additional information about Newmark's expected receipt of Nasdaq shares and related monetization transactions, see the sections of the Company's most recent Financial Results Press Release, SEC filings on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K titled "Nasdaq Monetization Transactions" and "Exchangeable Preferred Partnership Units and Forward Contract", as well as any updates regarding these topics in subsequent SEC filings. A discussion of GAAP, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations of these items, as well as liquidity, to GAAP results are found later in this document, incorporated by reference, and also in our most recent financial results press release and/or are available at http://ir.ngkf.com/ NEWMARK OVERVIEW 4 Newmark provides a full suite of services to occupiers, investors and owners of CRE NEWMARK AT A GLANCE Founded in 1929

$2,218 million of revenue in 2019

$566 million in FY Adjusted EBITDA

Newmark has more than 5,600 employees, including over 1,800 revenue-generating producers in over 137 offices and more than 105 cities STABLE AND DIVERSIFIED REVENUE BASE1 Capital Management markets services, 24% servicing fees and other Investment 28% sales, mortgage brokerage, and agency lending Gains from mortgage 33% Leasing and other banking activities/ commissions origination, net 39% 9% 6.4% qualified dividend yield as of March 12, 2020 1. Revenue composition as of twelve months ended 12/31/19. Investment sales, mortgage brokerage, and agency lending revenues represents two separate line items: 1) Capital markets (which consists of investment sales and non-originated mortgage brokerage), and 2) Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net (referred to here as "agency lending") Note: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Appendix for further information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2019 Adjusted EBITDA includes other income related to the Nasdaq shares of $99.1 million. NEWMARK OFFERS A FULL SUITE OF CRE SERVICES 5 INVESTORS/OWNERS Capital • Investment sales • Mortgage brokerage Markets Cross Selling OCCUPIERS • Represent large Tenant corporation in their Representation global leasing transactions TECHNOLOGY • Newmark's client-facing Vision/Client technology providing Technology clients access to their CRE data and analytics Agency Leasing Property Management Owner representation

Recurring revenue to manage owner's assets, minimizing cost and maximizing returns Workplace & • Multi-faceted consulting service Occupancy underpinned by data Strategy and technology • Coordinates clients' real estate portfolio, Project with services including design • Consolidated data warehouse with internal N360 and external market information • Will be the foundation for future digital apps • Future proof technology GSE Lending & Loan Servicing Top five Fannie Mae and top seven Freddie Mac lender in 2018

$8.6 billion in originations for FY 2018 Management management and relocation management GCS1 / • $3+ billion in savings Consulting achieved for clients • Assist large able to integrate the Cloud latest in tech and Artificial Intelligence advancements • Proprietary in-house CRM developed CRM built for Valuation & Advisory Rapidly growing business driven by recent key hires

Provide owners with appraisals and other Advisory Services Lease corporations in understanding their Administration global real estate portfolio • Recurring revenues for global on-site portfolio management and CRE • Purpose-built to be best-in-class Valuation NGAGE and Advisory Management and Execution Platform • Client and broker • Clients include commercial loan Diligence & originators, investment Underwriting banks and equity investors Facilities procurement Management • Assist owners in maximizing returns on investment in real estate communication integration platform to Workframe enhance efficiencies and save costs for clients across business lines 1. Global Corporate Services represents multi-market corporations by providing integrated real estate services INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS 7 1• Full Service, CRE Services Business with Diverse Revenue Streams 2• Low Risk, Intermediary-Based Business Model 3• Multiple Levers to Generate Growth and Market Share Outperformance 4• Strong Balance Sheet and Credit Metrics 5• Robust Cash Flow Generation and Access to Capital to Invest for Growth 1 FULL SERVICE, CRE SERVICES BUSINESS WITH DIVERSE REVENUE STREAMS 8 Newmark is a full-service firm with the highest margins relative to its US CRE Peers. Newmark's Americas Revenue was up 8% in 2019 on the strength of record volumes. Business Line 1 CBRE JLL C&W CIGI Leasing ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Investment Sales & Mortgage Brokerage ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Multifamily lending (GSE and FHA) ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Servicing ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Property & Facility Management ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Consulting ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Valuation & Advisory ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Property & Development Services ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ Non-Agency Lending ✔ Investment Management ✔ ✔ ✔ 2019 Americas Revenue ($bn)2 $2.2 $6.9 $3.9 $4.4 $1.7 2019 Americas Revenue YoY Growth2 8% 11% 21% 8% 6% 2019 Adj. EBITDA Margin2 26% 20% 18% 11% 9% Source: Public filings Includes Newmark's 27% interest in the commercial real estate-related limited partnership between the Company and Cantor Newmark and CIGI reflect gross revenue, while CBRE, JLL, and C&W reflect fee revenue. CBRE, JLL, and C&W margin based on fee revenue as well. All figures and resulting margins conform to FASB's implementation of ASC 606. NMRK AEBITDA margin would be 21% excluding Nasdaq earn-out. DIVERSE AND RECURRING REVENUE STREAMS 9 Diverse and Recurring Revenue Streams1 Highly Visible and Recurring Revenues are Increasing Proportion of Total Leasing (agency) Leasing Valuation (tenant rep) Global Corporate 25% Services 41% Investment 33% Servicing Fees Sales Property & Non- Facilities Originated Mgmt. Mortgage Brokerage Mortgage Banking 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 68%67% 61%62% 25%25% 24%24% 37% 38% 43% 41% 2016 2017 2018 2019 Contractual Highly visible Contractual + Visible Newmark at a Glance Newmark's business model features a growing concentration of recurring revenues

Variable costs were 75% to 76% of the Company's total expenses in 2017, 2018, and 2019

Newmark's variable cost structure ensures it can be responsive to changes in economic cycles 1. Variable costs are total compensation, fixed costs are total non-compensation expenses. Note: Newmark may also refer to highly visible revenue, predictable revenue, recurring revenues, and/or contractual revenue. 3 MULTIPLE LEVERS TO GENERATE GROWTH AND MARKET SHARE OUTPERFORMANCE 10 Global CRE services market opportunity Evolving demographics favorable for multifamily outlook Increasing institutional investment in CRE Drive cross-selling across service offerings to increase market share Leverage technology to drive internal and client efficiency 3 MULTIPLE LEVERS TO GENERATE GROWTH AND MARKET SHARE OUTPERFORMANCE (CONT'D) 11 Massive potential global market for brokerage and services ~$225B Total Revenue Opportunity in 20181 TOP 10 COMPANIES: $34B (~15%) $2.0B (~1%) Large and Highly Fragmented Market The Top 10 CRE Brokerage Services Firms

2018 Market Share ~15% 1. Represents actual revenues earned by global commercial real estate services firms as well as potential revenues from outsourcing opportunities Sources: IBIS World, Bloomberg, public filings, CoStar and Newmark Knight Frank research. Top 10 CRE Brokerage and Services Companies as measured by FY18 global revenue: CBRE (fee revenue), JLL/HFF pro forma combined company (fee revenue), Cushman & Wakefield (fee revenue), Colliers, Savills, Newmark, Knight Frank, Marcus & Millichap, and Walker & Dunlop, all per public filings. Avison Young is per their GVA acquisition press release on 2/1/19. Measured by FY18 global GAAP gross revenue, the same top 10 CRE brokerage and services firms' market share is ~25%. Chart has not been shown to scale. 3 MULTIPLE LEVERS TO GENERATE GROWTH AND MARKET SHARE OUTPERFORMANCE (CONT'D) 12 Evolving demographics favorable for multifamily outlook Home Ownership Rate Declining Other Trends Favor Renting 70% 69% 2011-2019 CAGR 68% Peak home 8.0% 7.3% ownership 69% 7.0% 5.9% 67% (2004) 6.0% 66% 5.0% 4.7% 65% 4.0% 64% 3.0% 2.4% 2.0% 63% 1.0% 62% 0.0% Average Weekly Median U.S. U.S. Home Prices Student Debt 2018 2028 2038 Scenario 1: Base Scenario 2: High Scenario 3: Low Wages Asking Rent Outstanding Peak home ownership rate: 69.0% in 2004 In many areas where Newmark operates, home ownership rates are significantly below average (i.e. 22% in New York County/Manhattan, 43% in San Francisco City/County, 52% in Denver County)

In 2019, the median age of a homebuyer is 46 - the oldest since the National Association of Realtors began keeping records in 1981

The average price of lower-priced homes rose by 64% from early 2012 to late 2018 while the price of higher-end homes rose just 40%, according to mortgage data tracker CoreLogic

lower-priced homes rose by 64% from early 2012 to late 2018 while the price of higher-end homes rose just 40%, according to mortgage data tracker CoreLogic Home ownership rates for those aged 25-34 is 40%, the lowest level in three decades and down from 48% in 2001 Notes: Historical home ownership rate data is seasonally adjusted. Home prices are based on S&P/Case-Shiller US national index. Sources: Data for 25-34 year old ownership is from WSJ Article titled, 'Financial Crisis Yields a Generation of Renters', published 7/27/2019. All other data is from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, US Census Bureau, the BLS, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Newmark Knight Frank Research, Bloomberg, and/or the National Apartment Association. 3 MULTIPLE LEVERS TO GENERATE GROWTH AND MARKET SHARE OUTPERFORMANCE (CONT'D) 13 Newmark Can Drive Cross Selling Across Multifamily Service Offerings 2019 Capture Rate equates to 33% Synergy between Newmark's multifamily investment sales and combined GSE/FHA origination and multifamily mortgage brokerage business result in multiple avenues for growth

Additional origination, mortgage brokerage, and servicing opportunities via investment sales teams More investment sales via origination and mortgage brokers Increased cross-sell of Newmark's other services, such as Valuation & Advisory

Consistent growth in cross-sell capture rate 35%$25.0 30% 33% Billions) $20.0 Rate1 25% (US$ 23% CaptureSell-Cross $15.0 SalesInvestmentMultifamily 5% 20% 15% $10.0 13% 10% $5.0 Long-term capture rate target of investment sales to origination/mortgage brokerage is 35% to 40%, which would put Newmark in line with the conversion achieved by certain peers 0% $0.0 2017 2018 2019 Origination and Multifamily Mortgage Brokerage Cross-Sell Capture Multifamily Investment Sales Volumes 1. The capture rate represents the proportion of 2019 multifamily investment sales volume financed through Newmark's multifamily origination and mortgage brokerage business. Only a portion of notional investment sales volume is typically debt financed, based on prevailing loan-to- value ratios. 3 MULTIPLE LEVERS TO GENERATE GROWTH AND 14 MARKET SHARE OUTPERFORMANCE (CONT'D) Increasing institutional investment in CRE Target Allocation to Real Estate by All Institutional Investors 10.4% 10.5% 10.6% 9.6% 5.6% 4.5% 3.7% 1990 2000 2010 2015 2018 2019 2020E Total Industry Dry Powder (US$ billions) $128 $123 $124 $93 $202 $196 $199 $70 $134 $79 $5 $16 2000 2010 2015 2018 2019 2020YTD North America Rest of World As institutional investors increase their ownership of commercial real estate, Newmark expects to benefit from increased transaction velocity and outsourcing opportunities Sources: Preqin Real Estate Online, National Association of Industrial and Office Properties, Cornell University's Baker Program in Real Estate, NKF Research, and Hodes Weill & Associates TECHNOLOGY AS A DIFFERENTIATOR 15 Newmark is focused on integrating technology within its business lines, providing clients with value-adding products and improving internal capabilities through proprietary software Integrated business Cloud hosted appraisal Proprietary CRE Modernizing the CRE workflow and intelligence, reporting workflow and revenue research data space tour collaboration and analytics for our management platform; warehouse; experience for technology that real estate Occupier Proprietary analysis, Modern data discovery clients addresses the clients comparable data, and and presentation Team collaboration unique complexity of reporting; functionality; CRE transactions Corporate and third Lead generation; and projects across party system/data Seamless experience all of Newmark's integrations across desktop & business lines mobile Value Proposition Reduces occupier costs Best in class Valuations Improves broker Digital touring for our Streamlined Improves speed and software that facilitates productivity and clients communication and accuracy of decision the production of provides data-driven unprecedented making through appraisals decision-making transparency with our advanced data and capabilities clients analytics 4 STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND CREDIT METRICS 16 Newmark maintains a strong credit profile with conservative leverage tolerances

Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA at 0.8x as of 12/31/19 Ample liquidity and access to capital markets Historically acquisitive and track record of returning capital to shareholders through dividends

Consistent Dividend Payer & Acquirer Consistently Low Leverage 9/2018: 11/2018: 12/2018: 4/2019: 6/2019: 12/2019: NMRK NMRK NMRK NMRK NMRK NMRK Acquires completes Acquires MiT Acquires Acquires Acquires RKF Retail spin-off from National Land MLG Harper Dennis 0.9x 0.9x 0.9x ACRES BGC Partners Services Commercial Hobbes 0.8x $0.10 $0.10 $0.10 $0.10 0.7x $0.09 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Dividends Paid per Share Net Debt / TTM EBITDA Note: 2019 includes other income related to the Nasdaq shares of $99.1 million 5 SIGNIFICANT DRY POWDER FROM ROBUST CASH FLOW GENERATION AND ACCESS TO CAPITAL 17 Analysis of Cash Generation and Hypothetical Dry Powder FY 2019 (in millions) See next page for notes to above chart. NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF CASH GENERATION AND HYPOTHETICAL DRY POWDER FY 2019 18 The analysis on the preceding page is meant to show the hypothetical amount of cash the Company might have had available for corporate purposes as of 2/28/2020. The analysis is based on GAAP and non-GAAP figures, as noted below. Such figures can be found in Newmark's SEC filings, in its financial results press releases, and/or in the Excel files that accompany such releases. Any non-GAAP figures are defined and reconciled with the directly comparable GAAP figures in such press releases and/or Excel files. These materials can be found at http://ir.ngkf.com/. Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2019 included pre-tax income of $99.1 million related to the Nasdaq earn-out. Taken from the line item "Purchases of fixed assets" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, which is identified as a cash outflow from investing. Excludes cash for acquisitions of $33.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2019, as noted in the line item "Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. In previous disclosures, this line item was titled "Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired and repurchases of noncontrolling interests". The $32 million figure is taken from the line item "Interest expense, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Taken from the Adjusted Earnings line item "Provision for income taxes for Adjusted Earnings". Represents the cash available for investing or to fully diluted shareholders before dividends and distributions. The figure is the sum of the line items "Earnings distributions to limited partnership interests and noncontrolling interests" and "Dividends to stockholders" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. In previous disclosures, these line items were titled "Distributions to noncontrolling interests" and "Distributions to stockholders", respectively. Represents the cash generated and available for investing or to fully diluted shareholders after the payment of dividends and distributions based on Newmark's GAAP and non-GAAP measure, as described above, for the most recently available and relevant trailing four-quarter period. The Company defines liquidity as the sum of cash and cash equivalents plus marketable securities that have not been financed, reverse repurchase agreements, and securities owned, less securities loaned and repurchase agreements. This hypothetical analysis assumes the Company borrowed the approximately $376.1 million undrawn amount remaining on its $425M revolving credit facility (as of 2/28/2020). The Company upsized its revolving credit facility from $250M on 2/26/2020. This represents the extra annualized interest expense, net of AE taxes, had the $425M revolving credit facility been drawn down in its entirety. The borrowing rate is LIBOR + 175. The one-month LIBOR rate with respect to the credit facility as of 2/28/2020 was 152 basis points, giving an all-in rate of 327 basis points. This analysis excludes approximately $496 million worth of additional Nasdaq payments expected from 2023 through 2027, which are not

reflected on Newmark's balance sheet because the shares are contingent upon Nasdaq generating at least $25 million in gross revenues annually. Nasdaq generated gross revenues of approximately $4.3 billion in 2019 . The Nasdaq price was $107.10 as of the 12/31/2019 close. Note: While not directly comparable, post-Tax Adjusted Earnings was $434.9 million for FY 2019. 5 ROBUST CASH FLOW GENERATION AND ACCESS TO CAPITAL TO INVEST FOR GROWTH (CONT'D) 19 Over 58% of Newmark's revenue growth since 2011 has been organic, excluding Berkeley Point

Excluding Berkeley Point, companies acquired by Newmark have organically grown their revenues by an average of 27% since acquisition, while Berkeley Point has more than doubled its revenues versus 2014

Newmark has demonstrated the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, proven by revenue growth and expanding margins Newmark Revenues1 (US$ millions) $2,500 2,218 $2,000 358 $1,500 691 $1,000 189 $500 980 $0 230 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 20182 2019 Organic Organic Growth on Acq Acquisitions - Ex BP Acquisitions - Berkeley Point 1. FY 2012 based on revenues reported for BGC's Real Estate Services segment. FY 2011 revenues are based on unaudited full year 2011 revenues for Newmark & Co. Berkeley Point revenues from April 8, 2014 onwards are included because it was an entity under common control. Berkeley Point TTM revenues would have more than doubled since 2014 even using full-year 2014 unaudited figures. 2. For 2018, the impact of FASB topic ASC 606 increased both NMRK's revenues and non-compensation expenses related to its management services business by approximately $86 million. There was no corresponding additional amount of expense or revenue recorded for any other period, as Newmark adopted the modified retrospective approach to ASC 606 INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS 20 1• Full Service, CRE Services Business with Diverse Revenue Streams 2• Low Risk, Intermediary-Based Business Model 3• Multiple Levers to Generate Growth and Market Share Outperformance 4• Strong Balance Sheet and Credit Metrics 5• Robust Cash Flow Generation and Access to Capital to Invest for Growth APPENDIX A: BUSINESS OVERVIEW & FUTURE GROWTH NEWMARK HAS A HISTORY OF STABLE AND GROWING OPERATING PERFORMANCE THAT CONTINUED IN 4Q19 22 Highly Visible and Recurring Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Streams Show Strong Growth (US$ millions) (US$ millions) $600 $566 $524 $99 $500 $87 $437 $467 $2,218 $400 $2,048 $1,596 $651 $739 $300 $604 68% 67% $200 62% $162 $172 $1,396 $1,479 $100 $993 2017 2018 2019 $0 FY 18 FY 19 4Q18 4Q19 Highly Visible & Transactional Highly Visible Margin 25.6% 25.5% 25.7% 27.2% Recurring & Recurring as % of Total Nasdaq other income Note: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 2 and Appendix C: Supporting Materials for further information and a reconciliation to GAAP. NEWMARK'S VOLUMES OUTPERFORMED THE BROADER COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY IN 4Q2019 23 Newmark Group, Inc. Quarterly and FY Volumes (in $ millions) Q4 19 Q4 18 Change % 2019 2018 Change % Investment Sales 1 16,691 15,200 10% 50,675 42,269 20% Mortgage Brokerage 2 7,206 5,268 37% 20,700 14,026 48% Total Capital Markets 23,897 20,467 17% 71,375 56,294 27% Fannie Mae 880 1,250 -30% 3,204 4,567 -30% Freddie Mac 1,299 1,235 5% 6,722 3,982 69% FHA - 68 -100% 14 165 -91% Total Origination Volume 2,180 2,553 -15% 9,941 8,715 14% Total Debt and Capital Markets Volume 26,077 23,020 13% 81,316 65,010 25% Includes all equity advisory transactions Includes all non-origination debt placement transactions Total debt and capital markets volume increased 25% in 2019 and has grown by 30% annualized since 2015

Newmark's combined volumes from investment sales increased ≈ 10% YoY to $16.7 billion in 4Q2019 and ≈ 20% to $50.7 billion in 2019. Real Capital Analytics (RCA) estimates that overall U.S. investment sales volumes fell 2% YoY during 4Q2019 and decreased 7% in the full year

Newmark's combined volumes from originations and mortgage brokerage increased ≈ 20% YoY to $9.4 billion in 4Q2019 and grew ≈ 35% to $30.6 billion in 2019. Total originations increased 7% YoY in 4Q2019 and 13% in 2019, while GSE originations declined 30% in 4Q2019 and 1% in 2019, both according to the Mortgage Bankers' Association (MBA) Originations Index Note: Certain non-originated mortgage brokerage volumes shown above that were previously included in FHA/Other were reclassified as mortgage brokerage in the second quarter of 2019. These reclassifications conform to the current presentation to show results on a consistent basis across periods and had no impact on consolidated results under GAAP or non-GAAP for any period discussed herein. FULL SERVICE CRE SERVICES BUSINESS WITH DIVERSE REVENUE STREAMS 24 Leading customer base lends itself to diversified revenue mix. Balanced Mix of Geographic Revenue Streams1 Balanced Mix of Revenues by Client Type2 Region % of NMRK2 Central 27% East 30% California 19% New York 15% West 6% International 2% Financial Services, 28% Retail Trade, 3% Manufacturing, Wholesale Trade, 8% 8% Other Services, Other , 2% 12% Legal services, Real Estate, 28% 5% Health services, 7% Low Revenue Concentration All Other Clients 92% 10 Largest Clients ~6% Based on FY 2019 total revenues Customer base for FY 2018 and Newmark's Top approximately 100 clients represented 22% of total revenues. Top 100 excludes Berkeley Point. "Other" includes Transportation & Public Utilities and Public Administration industries. "Other Services" includes Business Services, Educational Services, Amusement & Recreation Services, and Engineering & Management Services industries PROVEN ACQUISITION TRACK RECORD 25 Newmark has a successful track record of accretive acquisitions

In addition to growth through acquisition, 58% of Newmark's growth since 2011 has been organic, excluding Berkley Point 4 Acquisitions 9 Acquisitions 4 Acquisitions › Excess Space › Berkeley Point › MLG Commercial › Computerized Facility Financial › ACRES › Regency Integration › Workframe Newmark & 2 Acquisitions › Cincinnati Commercial Capital Partners › Spring11 › Harper Dennis Company Real Estate › 6 former Integra Hobbs acquired › Frederick Ross › Steffner Commercial by BGCP1 › Smith Mack Real Estate d/b/a Realty Resources Newmark Grubb offices Memphis 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Grubb & Ellis 18 Acquisitions 5 Acquisitions 7 Acquisitions • Cornish & Carey • The CRE Group • 4 former Integra Commercial • Rudesill-Pera Realty Resources • Apartment Realty Multifamily offices • RKF Advisors (ARA)2 • Continental Realty • Newmark Grubb • Jackson Cooksey Mexico City • MiT National • Walchle Lear Land Services 1. Newmark held its Initial Public Offering on December 15, 2017 and was spun-off from BGC Partners on November 30, 2018. 2. Included 17 transactions some of which were completed after 2014 Note: Certain of these acquisitions involved only the purchase of assets SELECT RECENT HIRES AND ACQUISITIONS 26 NOTABLE RECENT HIRES Hotel Capital Markets in NYC

Office, Retail and Multifamily Investment Sales in NYC

Debt Capital Markets in North Carolina

Debt Originations in Denver

Senior Housing and Healthcare Capital Markets National Platform

Senior Housing and Healthcare Debt Capital Markets National Platform

Multifamily Investment Sales and Debt in Washington, DC

Loan Sales Advisory National Platform ACQUISITIONS MADE IN 2019 Harper Dennis Hobbs, a market leading London-based retail tenant- focused advisory firm servicing an extensive collection of blue-chip clients; Workframe, Inc., a software workflow solution built to address the unique complexity of the CRE transaction lifecycle; ACRES, a leader in landlord and tenant representation, investment sales, and asset management in the West; MLG Commercial, a leading brokerage and property MLG Commercial management services company in Wisconsin. GLOBAL FOOTPRINT PROVIDES PLATFORM FOR GROWTH 27 4Q19 ACQUISITION Over 137offices in 105cities Opportunity to broaden services offered in many of these offices LONDON, UK Langham House 302-308 Regent Street Marylebone, London W1B 3AT N O T A B L E R E C E N T H I R E S Chicago: Capital Markets/Office Investment Sales Team 4Q19 BROKER/ Toronto: Senior housing, healthcare, TEAMS: and multi-family investment sales Los Angeles: Office Agency 4Q19 London, UK: Harper Dennis Hobbs ACQUISITION: Central Texas: Capital Markets/ Office Investment Sales Team 1Q20 BROKER/ West Los Angeles, CA: Industrial Capital Markets TEAMS: Phoenix, AZ: Retail Capital Markets Atlanta, GA : Multi Family Investment Sales Denver, CO: Debt Originations A F F I L I A T E D E T A I L S Senior Housing and Healthcare Capital Markets National Platform NATIONAL Senior Housing and Healthcare Debt Capital Markets National Platform Loan Sales Advisory National Platform NEW YORK Hotel Capital Markets Office, Retail and Multifamily Investment Sales WASHINGTON DC Multifamily Investment Sales and Debt NORTH CAROLINA Debt Capital Markets NKF Owned NKF Affiliate Offices Offices FRONT OFFICE HEADCOUNT & PRODUCTIVITY 28 Front Office Headcount1 Front Office Productivity1 (as of period-end) (US$ thousands) 1,817 $905 $895 1,716 4Q18 4Q19 2018 2019 As the integration of recent acquisitions continues and recently hired brokers ramp up production, the Company expects broker productivity to grow over time

Newmark's recent hires are expected to average approximately $2 million of annual revenue each, all else equal; therefore, Newmark believes it is on track to achieve its target of $1 million of revenue per producer

As was previously disclosed, Newmark will no longer report revenue per broker after 4Q 2019 to improve comparability with peers and because of the higher proportion of recurring, highly visible, and/or non-brokerage revenues 1. Productivity and headcount figures exclude both revenues and corresponding staff in "management services, servicing fees and other" so does not include Valuation & Advisory professionals. Productivity figures are based on average headcount for the corresponding period. MORE THAN TWO-THIRDS OF SHARES ISSUED SINCE IPO RELATED TO CONTINUED GROWTH 29 Net Share Issuance of 31.1 MM From 12/31/2017 to 12/31/2019 Repayment of Debt Incurred for Berkeley Compensation Point Acquisition 53% 28% New Hires Other Acquisitions12% 7% 72% of new shares issued since IPO have been related to acquisitions or new hires, which are expected to drive Newmark's growth over time

New hires typically reach full productivity after their second full year with the Company

28% of net share issuance related to "compensation" was for contract renewals Repurchases of common Class A shares has been netted pro-rata against issuance for "Compensation", "New Hires", and "Other Acquisitions". NEWMARK'S FULLY DILUTED SHARE COUNT SUMMARY AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 30 Newmark Group, Inc. Fully Diluted Share Count Summary Fully-diluted Ownership (%) As of December 31, 2019 Shares (millions) Class A owned by Public 146.3 56% Limited partnership units owned by employees1 59.6 23% Class A owned by employees 10.0 4% Other owned by employees2 0.9 0% Partnership units owned by Cantor 22.8 9% Class B owned by Cantor 21.3 8% Total 260.8 100% Newmark Group, Inc. Fully Diluted Share Count Summary Fully-diluted Ownership (%) As of December 31, 2019 Shares (millions) Public 146.3 56% Employees 70.5 27% Cantor 44.1 17% Total 260.8 100% In conjunction with the spin-off of Newmark, the limited partnership units are owned by employees of both Newmark and BGC. Over time, virtually all of the partners of Newmark are expected to only own units and/or shares of Newmark and virtually all of the partners of BGC are expected to only own units and/or shares of BGC. From 1Q 2018 onwards, partners of Newmark are compensated with Newmark partnership units and partners of BGC are compensated with BGC partnership units These primarily represent contingent shares and/or units for which all necessary conditions have been satisfied except for the passage of time APPENDIX B: INDUSTRY OVERVIEW REAL ESTATE OUTPERFORMS IN THE LONG TERM 32 20-YEAR ANNUALIZED RETURNS 12.00% 10.76% 10.00% 8.85% 8.00% 6.72% 6.00% 5.66% 4.00% 2.16% 2.00% 0.00% NAREIT Equity REIT Index NCREIF Property Index S&P 500 Index U.S. I-Grade Bonds Consumer Price Index Commercial real estate returns have exceeded other major asset classes over the past 20 years Source: Newmark Knight Frank Research and Bloomberg. Returns for "U.S. I-Grade Bonds" are based on the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index Note: All returns are trailing 20 years annualized, ending December 31, 2019 LOW GLOBAL INTEREST RATES MAKE U.S. CRE RELATIVELY ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT 6.00% United States All Property Type Cap Rate Average = 5.55% 5.00% 4.00% 605 Bps 574 Bps 557 Bps 544 Bps 473 Bps 418 Bps 387 Bps 385 Bps 382 Bps 3.00% Singapore 2.00% South Korea Canada Australia 1.00% United Kingdom 0.00% Germany Japan France Switzerland -1.00% -2.00% 33 242 Bps 363 Bps China United States We believe that limited available product domestically, coupled with a favorable cap rate spread between global benchmark government bond yields and U.S. cap rates, will drive future international investment in U.S. CRE assets.

Lower than average domestic yields particularly in countries such as Canada and South Korea, whose yields were 1.70% and 1.68%, respectively, contribute to international demand for US CRE product. Note: All yields are generic 10-year treasury yields (as of 12/31/2019) Source: NKF Research, Real Capital Analytics, Bloomberg, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION 34 12-MONTH TOTALS; UNITED STATES; ALL PROPERTY TYPES Although their acquisition activity has slowed since a record high in 2018, Canadian groups continue to lead international capital investment, accounting for nearly $14 billion in 2019. The top group by sales volume was Singapore-based Mapletree, who has become one of the largest industrial landlords in the country through an aggressive portfolio acquisition strategy -- their industrial portfolio is now estimated at 50 million square feet nationally. INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION ChinaFrance 1.4% 1.5% UK Japan 3.0% 4.6% Spain 4.6% Hong Kong 4.8% Canada 28.1% TOP INVESTORS OFFICE Ponte Gadea $1,386 Allianz$1,078 Jamestown$1,043 Partners Group $838 Omni Group $764 TOP INVESTORS MULTIFAMILY Tricon$1,400 Brookfield$1,170 Investcorp$956 PSP Investments $915 Aegon$584 Singapore 5.2% South Korea 5.4% Other 6.6% Switzerland 7.1% Germany 11.9% Middle East 16.0% TOP INVESTORS INDUSTRIAL Mapletree $1,736 Investcorp $891 Granite REIT $489 BentallGreenOak $406 Delek Group $368 TOP INVESTORS HOSPITALITY Mubadala Investment $655 Avestus Capital $415 Queensgate $400 Gaw Capital $353 QIA $310 Source: NKF Research, Real Capital Analytics BILLIONS PROJECTED COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE MATURITIES 35 $500 $2.1 Trillion $400 $300 $200 $100 $0 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Banks CMBS Life Insurance Other (primarily GSE) More than $2.1 trillion in commercial mortgage maturities from 2020 - 2024 should support strong levels of refinancing activity. Source: Newmark Knight Frank Research, Trepp VACANCY RATES ARE DOWN AS NEW INVENTORY DELIVERIES ARE OFFSET BY SUSTAINED DEMAND FOR COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE 36 U.S. Vacancy Rates by Asset Class 20.0% 16.0% 12.0% 8.0% 4.0% 0.0% 4Q11 4Q12 4Q13 4Q14 4Q15 4Q16 4Q17 4Q18 4Q19 Office Industrial Retail Unweighted Average Vacancy rates remained stable in the retail and office sectors from last quarter, while vacancy in the industrial sector rose slightly. The national office vacancy rate is 12.9%, its lowest level of the cycle, and the national industrial vacancy rate is now 5.2%, up 30 basis points from its cyclical low reached in the fourth quarter of 2018. Source: CoStar, Newmark Research APPENDIX C: SUPPORTING MATERIALS SELECT CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EARNINGS FINANCIAL RESULTS 38 Highlights of Consolidated Adjusted Earnings Results (US$ millions, except per share data) Revenues Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes Post-tax Adjusted Earnings Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share Adjusted EBITDA 4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change FY 2019 $632.4 $631.7 0.1% 2,218.1 161.5 148.6 8.6% 511.9 138.6 121.4 14.2% 434.9 0.52 0.45 15.6% 1.62 171.9 162.2 6.0% 565.8 FY 2018 Change 2,047.6 8.3% 459.0 11.5% 389.2 11.7% 1.50 8.0% 524.4 7.9% Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings margin 25.5% 23.5% 23.1% Post-tax Adjusted Earnings margin 21.9% 19.2% 19.6% 22.4% 19.0% On February 12, 2020 Newmark's Board of Directors declared a quarterly qualified cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on March 23, 2020 to Class A and Class B common stockholders of record as of March 5, 2020. The ex-dividend date was March 4, 2020. 1

ex-dividend date was March 4, 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2019, Newmark repurchased 0.6 million shares of Class A common for $8.1 million at an average price of $12.97 per share. Newmark repurchased 4.5 million shares of Class A common stock for $42.1 million at an average price of $9.32 per share in 2019. 1. This dividend is consistent with the Company's previously stated intention of paying out up to 25 percent of its expected full year Adjusted Earnings per share to common stockholders. NEWMARK GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) (UNDER GAAP) 39 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Revenues: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Leasing and other commissions $ 251,686 $ 276,018 $ 854,780 $ 817,435 Capital Markets 165,042 150,414 541,255 468,904 Commissions 416,728 426,432 1,396,035 1,286,339 Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net 49,316 49,500 198,085 182,264 Management services, servicing fees and other 166,320 155,759 624,012 578,976 Total revenues 632,364 631,691 2,218,132 2,047,579 Expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 354,862 342,876 1,275,988 1,161,985 Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units 148,965 99,085 258,836 224,644 and FPUs Total compensation and employee benefits 503,827 441,961 1,534,824 1,386,629 Operating, administrative and other 85,918 91,369 361,857 331,758 Fees to related parties 3,990 6,323 25,025 26,162 Depreciation and amortization 32,634 29,146 131,144 97,733 Total non-compensation expenses 122,542 126,838 518,026 455,653 Total operating expenses 626,369 568,799 2,052,850 1,842,282 Other income, net: (14,313) 28,234 80,954 127,293 Other income (loss), net Total other income (loss), net (14,313) 28,234 80,954 127,293 Income (loss) from operations (8,318) 91,126 246,236 332,590 Interest expense, net (8,141) (14,705) (32,088) (50,205) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests (16,459) 76,421 214,148 282,385 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (132) 36,862 52,436 90,487 Consolidated net income (loss) (16,327) 39,559 161,712 191,898 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,362) 21,800 44,407 85,166 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (10,965) $ 17,759 $ 117,305 $ 106,732 Per share data: Basic earnings per share $ (14,193) $ 14,537 $ 104,406 $ 101,641 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (1) Basic earnings per share $ (0.08) $ 0.09 $ 0.59 $ 0.65 Basic weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 176,741 162,919 177,774 157,256 Fully diluted earnings per share $ (14,193) $ 25,093 $ 108,160 $ 105,571 Net income (loss) for fully diluted shares (1) Fully diluted earnings per share $ (0.08) $ 0.09 $ 0.58 $ 0.64 Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 176,741 267,626 185,016 163,810 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.40 $ 0.36 Dividends paid per share of common stock $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.39 $ 0.27 Includes a reduction for dividends on preferred stock or units of $3.2 million and $12.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, and $3.2 million and $5.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively. The components of other non-cash,non-dilutive, and/or non-economic items are as follows (in millions): Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Unrealized mark-to-market (gains)/losses for the Nasdaq forward and other Nasdaq 2019 2018 2019 2018 adjustments, net $ 14.0 $ (12.7) $ 36.3 $ (19.0) Mark-to-market (gains)/losses on non-marketable investments, net Contingent consideration and other expenses 8.3 (17.9) (12.1) (17.90) 0.3 6.9 2.2 8.1 $ 22.6 $ (23.7) $ 26.4 $ (28.8) Excludes the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly-owned. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, earnings per share calculations under GAAP included reductions for EPUs of $3.2 million and $12.9 million, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, earnings per share calculations under GAAP included reductions for EPUs of $3.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively. For Adjusted Earnings these non-cash preferred dividends are excluded as Newmark expects to redeem these EPUs with Nasdaq shares. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA1 (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) 44 Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ (10,965) $ 17,759 $ 117,305 $ 106,732 Add back: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) (5,362) 21,800 44,407 85,166 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (132) 36,862 52,436 90,487 OMSR revenue (3) (30,592) (28,725) (109,248) (103,202) MSR amortization (4) 22,128 23,862 101,530 78,424 Other depreciation and amortization (5) 10,507 5,286 29,614 19,311 Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs (6) 148,965 99,083 258,836 224,641 Other adjustments (7) 4,696 - 4,696 - Other non-cash,non-dilutive,non-economic items (1) (8) 22,585 (30,572) 26,367 (35,968) Interest expense 10,070 16,808 39,902 58,807 Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,900 $ 162,163 $ 565,845 $ 524,398 "Non-Recurring (Gains) Losses" were previously a separate line item, and now been reclassified to "Other non-cash,non-dilutive, and non-economic items". For the three months ended December 31, 2019, these expenses included contingent consideration and other expenses of $0.3 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, these expenses included contingent consideration and other expenses of $2.0 million and $1.1 million, respectively. Primarily represents Cantor and/or BGC's pro-rata portion of Newmark's net income and the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned. Non-cash gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights. Non-cash amortization of mortgage servicing rights in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned. Includes fixed asset depreciation of $9.0 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $22.7 million and $13.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Also includes intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions of $1.5 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $6.9 million and $5.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Included in fixed asset depreciation is an asset impairment as a result of the restructuring of $5.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Please refer to Footnote 4 under "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings before Noncontrolling Interest and Taxes and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS" for additional information about the components of "Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs". Represents $4.7 million in compensation expenses related to severance as a result of the restructuring plan for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Please refer to Footnote 9 under "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings Before Noncontrolling Interest and Taxes and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS" for additional information about the components of "Other non-cash,non-dilutive, and non-economic items". 