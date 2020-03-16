Newmark : March Investor Presentation

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.
Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company") generally operates as "Newmark Knight Frank", "Newmark", "NKF", or derivations of these names. The discussion of financial results reflects only those businesses owned by the Company and does not include the results for Knight Frank or for the independently-owned offices that use some variation of the Newmark name in their branding or marketing. For the purposes of this document, the terms "producer" and "front office employee" are synonymous. The average revenue per producer figures are based only on "leasing and other commissions", "capital markets", and "Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net" revenues and corresponding producers. The productivity figures exclude both revenues and staff in "management services, servicing fees and other." Headcount numbers used in this calculation are based on a period average. Throughout this document, certain percentage changes are described as "NMF" or "not meaningful figure".
The Company calculates volumes based on when loans are rate locked, which is consistent with how revenues are recorded for "Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net". Certain GSE multifamily agency volume statistics for the industry are based on when loans are sold and/or securitized, and typically lag those reported by Newmark by 30 to 45 days.
Unless otherwise stated, all results discussed in this document compare fourth quarter 2019 with the relevant year-earlier periods. Certain reclassifications may have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation and to show results on a consistent basis across periods. Any such changes would have had no impact on consolidated revenues or earnings under GAAP or for Adjusted Earnings, all else being equal. Certain numbers in the tables throughout this document may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain year-on-year percentage changes. On November 30, 2018, BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners" or "BGC") completed the distribution of all of the shares of Newmark held by BGC to stockholders of BGC. BGC distributed these Newmark shares through a special pro rata stock dividend (the "Spin-Off" or the "Distribution"). For all periods prior to the Spin-Off, BGC was the largest and controlling shareholder of Newmark. As a result, BGC consolidated the results of Newmark and reported them as its Real Estate Services segment. These segment results may differ from those of Newmark as a stand-alone company.
On September 8, 2017, BGC acquired Berkeley Point Financial LLC, including its wholly owned subsidiary Berkeley Point Capital LLC. These LLCs are now a direct and indirect subsidiary, respectively, of Newmark. Newmark's financial results have been recast to include the results of Berkeley Point for all periods from April 10, 2014 onward, because this transaction involved a combination of entities under common control. Unless otherwise noted, all year-on-year comparisons in this document reflect the recast results. As of October 15, 2018, the businesses formerly operating as ARA, Berkeley Point, NKF Capital Markets, and Newmark Cornish & Carey all operate under the name "Newmark Knight Frank" or "NKF".
Newmark, Grubb & Ellis, ARA, Computerized Facility Integration, Excess Space Retail Services, Inc., and Berkeley Point are trademarks/service marks, and/or registered trademarks/service marks and/or service marks of Newmark Group, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited.
Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA
This presentation should be read in conjunction with Newmark's most recent financial results press releases. Unless otherwise stated, throughout this document Newmark refers to its income statement results only on an Adjusted Earnings basis. Newmark may also refer to "Adjusted EBITDA". U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles is referred to as "GAAP".
Highlights of Consolidated Results
4Q19
4Q18
Change
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
(USD millions)
Revenues
$632.4
$631.7
0.1%
$2,218.1
$2,047.6
8.3%
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
(16.5)
76.4
(121.5)%
214.1
282.4
(24.2)%
GAAP net income (loss) for fully diluted shares
(14.2)
25.1
(156.6)%
108.2
105.6
2.5%
Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes
161.5
148.6
8.6%
511.9
459.0
11.5%
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders
138.6
121.4
14.2%
434.9
389.2
11.7%
Adjusted EBITDA
171.9
162.2
6.0%
565.8
524.4
7.9%
Per Share Results
4Q19
4Q18
Change
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
GAAP net income (loss) per fully diluted share
$(0.08)
$0.09
(188.9)%
$0.58
$0.64
(9.4)%
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share
0.52
0.45
15.6%
1.62
1.50
8.0%
Newmark's results under GAAP reflect the non-cashmark-to-market change of the Nasdaq Forwards, which hedge against potential downside risk from a decline in the share price of Nasdaq's common stock, while allowing Newmark to retain all the potential upside from any related share price appreciation. The value of the Nasdaq Forwards moves inversely with the price of Nasdaq common stock. For additional information about Newmark's expected receipt of Nasdaq shares and related monetization transactions, see the sections of the Company's most recent Financial Results Press Release, SEC filings on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K titled "Nasdaq Monetization Transactions" and "Exchangeable Preferred Partnership Units and Forward Contract", as well as any updates regarding these topics in subsequent SEC filings.
A discussion of GAAP, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciliations of these items, as well as liquidity, to GAAP results are found later in this document, incorporated by reference, and also in our most recent financial results press release and/or are available at http://ir.ngkf.com/
NEWMARK OVERVIEW
Newmark provides a full suite of services to occupiers, investors and owners of CRE
NEWMARK AT A GLANCE
Founded in 1929
$2,218 million of revenue in 2019
$566 million in FY Adjusted EBITDA
Newmark has more than 5,600 employees, including over 1,800 revenue-generating producers in over 137 offices and more than 105 cities
STABLE AND DIVERSIFIED REVENUE BASE1
Capital
Management
markets
services,
24%
servicing fees
and other
Investment
28%
sales, mortgage
brokerage, and
agency lending
Gains from mortgage
33%
Leasing and other
banking activities/
commissions
origination, net
39%
9%
6.4% qualified dividend yield as of March 12, 2020
1. Revenue composition as of twelve months ended 12/31/19. Investment sales, mortgage brokerage, and agency lending revenues represents two separate line items: 1) Capital markets (which consists of investment sales and non-originated mortgage brokerage), and 2) Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net (referred to here as "agency lending")
Note: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the Appendix for further information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2019 Adjusted EBITDA includes other income related to the Nasdaq shares of $99.1 million.
NEWMARK OFFERS A FULL SUITE OF CRE SERVICES
INVESTORS/OWNERS
Capital
•
Investment sales
•
Mortgage brokerage
Markets
Cross Selling
OCCUPIERS
•
Represent large
Tenant
corporation in their
Representation
global leasing
transactions
TECHNOLOGY
•
Newmark's client-facing
Vision/Client
technology providing
Technology
clients access to their
CRE data and analytics
Agency
Leasing
Property
Management
Owner representation
Recurring revenue to manage owner's assets, minimizing cost and maximizing returns
Workplace &
•
Multi-faceted
consulting service
Occupancy
underpinned by data
Strategy
and technology
•
Coordinates clients'
real estate portfolio,
Project
with services
including design
•
Consolidated data
warehouse with internal
N360
and external market
information
• Will be the foundation
for future digital apps
•
Future proof technology
GSE Lending & Loan Servicing
Top five Fannie Mae and top seven Freddie Mac lender in 2018
$8.6 billion in originations for FY 2018
Management
management and
relocation
management
GCS1 /
•
$3+ billion in savings
Consulting
achieved for clients
•
Assist large
able to integrate the
Cloud
latest in tech and
Artificial Intelligence
advancements
• Proprietary in-house
CRM
developed CRM built for
Valuation & Advisory
Rapidly growing business driven by recent key hires
Provide owners with appraisals and other Advisory Services
Lease
corporations in
understanding their
Administration
global real estate
portfolio
• Recurring revenues
for global on-site
portfolio
management and
CRE
• Purpose-built to be
best-in-class Valuation
NGAGE
and Advisory
Management and
Execution Platform
•
Client and broker
•
Clients include
commercial loan
Diligence &
originators, investment
Underwriting
banks and equity
investors
Facilities
procurement
Management
• Assist owners in
maximizing returns
on investment in real
estate
communication
integration platform to
Workframe
enhance efficiencies
and save costs for clients across business lines
1. Global Corporate Services represents multi-market corporations by providing integrated real estate services
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
1• Full Service, CRE Services Business with Diverse Revenue Streams
2• Low Risk, Intermediary-Based Business Model
3• Multiple Levers to Generate Growth and Market Share Outperformance
4• Strong Balance Sheet and Credit Metrics
5• Robust Cash Flow Generation and Access to Capital to Invest for Growth
1 FULL SERVICE, CRE SERVICES BUSINESS WITH
DIVERSE REVENUE STREAMS
8
Newmark is a full-service firm with the highest margins relative to its US CRE Peers. Newmark's Americas
Revenue was up 8% in 2019 on the strength of record volumes.
Business Line
1
CBRE
JLL
C&W
CIGI
Leasing
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Investment Sales & Mortgage Brokerage
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Multifamily lending (GSE and FHA)
✔
✔
✔
✔
Servicing
✔
✔
✔
✔
Property & Facility Management
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Consulting
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Valuation & Advisory
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Property & Development Services
✔
✔
✔
✔
✔
Non-Agency Lending
✔
Investment Management
✔
✔
✔
2019 Americas Revenue ($bn)2
$2.2
$6.9
$3.9
$4.4
$1.7
2019 Americas Revenue YoY Growth2
8%
11%
21%
8%
6%
2019 Adj. EBITDA Margin2
26%
20%
18%
11%
9%
Source: Public filings
Includes Newmark's 27% interest in the commercial real estate-related limited partnership between the Company and Cantor
Newmark and CIGI reflect gross revenue, while CBRE, JLL, and C&W reflect fee revenue. CBRE, JLL, and C&W margin based on fee revenue
as well. All figures and resulting margins conform to FASB's implementation of ASC 606. NMRK AEBITDA margin would be 21% excluding Nasdaq earn-out.
DIVERSE AND RECURRING REVENUE STREAMS
9
Diverse and Recurring Revenue Streams1
Highly Visible and Recurring Revenues
are Increasing Proportion of Total
Leasing
(agency)
Leasing
Valuation
(tenant
rep)
Global
Corporate
25%
Services
41%
Investment
33%
Servicing
Fees
Sales
Property &
Non-
Facilities
Originated
Mgmt.
Mortgage
Brokerage
Mortgage
Banking
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
68%67%
61%62%
25%25%
24%24%
37%
38%
43%
41%
2016
2017
2018
2019
Contractual
Highly visible
Contractual + Visible
Newmark at a Glance
Newmark's business model features a growing concentration of recurring revenues
Variable costs were 75% to 76% of the Company's total expenses in 2017, 2018, and 2019
Newmark's variable cost structure ensures it can be responsive to changes in economic cycles
1. Variable costs are total compensation, fixed costs are total non-compensation expenses. Note: Newmark may also refer to highly visible revenue, predictable revenue, recurring revenues, and/or contractual revenue.
3 MULTIPLE LEVERS TO GENERATE GROWTH AND
MARKET SHARE OUTPERFORMANCE
Global CRE services market opportunity
Evolving demographics favorable for multifamily outlook
Increasing institutional investment in CRE
Drive cross-selling across service offerings to increase market share
Leverage technology to drive internal and client efficiency
3 MULTIPLE LEVERS TO GENERATE GROWTH AND
MARKET SHARE OUTPERFORMANCE (CONT'D)
11
Massive potential global market for brokerage and services
~$225B
Total Revenue Opportunity in 20181
TOP 10 COMPANIES:
$34B
(~15%)
$2.0B
(~1%)
Large and Highly
Fragmented Market
The Top 10 CRE Brokerage
Services Firms
2018 Market Share ~15%
1. Represents actual revenues earned by global commercial real estate services firms as well as potential revenues from outsourcing opportunities
Sources: IBIS World, Bloomberg, public filings, CoStar and Newmark Knight Frank research. Top 10 CRE Brokerage and Services Companies as measured by
FY18 global revenue: CBRE (fee revenue), JLL/HFF pro forma combined company (fee revenue), Cushman & Wakefield (fee revenue), Colliers, Savills, Newmark, Knight Frank, Marcus & Millichap, and Walker & Dunlop, all per public filings. Avison Young is per their GVA acquisition press release on 2/1/19. Measured by FY18 global GAAP gross revenue, the same top 10 CRE brokerage and services firms' market share is ~25%. Chart has not been shown to scale.
3 MULTIPLE LEVERS TO GENERATE GROWTH AND
MARKET SHARE OUTPERFORMANCE (CONT'D)
12
Evolving demographics favorable for multifamily outlook
Home Ownership Rate Declining
Other Trends Favor Renting
70%
69%
2011-2019 CAGR
68%
Peak home
8.0%
7.3%
ownership 69%
7.0%
5.9%
67%
(2004)
6.0%
66%
5.0%
4.7%
65%
4.0%
64%
3.0%
2.4%
2.0%
63%
1.0%
62%
0.0%
Average Weekly
Median U.S. U.S. Home Prices
Student Debt
2018
2028
2038
Scenario 1: Base
Scenario 2: High
Scenario 3: Low
Wages
Asking Rent
Outstanding
Peak home ownership rate: 69.0% in 2004
In many areas where Newmark operates, home ownership rates are significantly below average (i.e. 22% in New York County/Manhattan, 43% in San Francisco City/County, 52% in Denver County)
In 2019, the median age of a homebuyer is 46 - the oldest since the National Association of Realtors began keeping records in 1981
The average price of lower-priced homes rose by 64% from early 2012 to late 2018 while the price of higher-end homes rose just 40%, according to mortgage data tracker CoreLogic
Home ownership rates for those aged 25-34 is 40%, the lowest level in three decades and down from 48% in 2001
Notes: Historical home ownership rate data is seasonally adjusted. Home prices are based on S&P/Case-Shiller US national index.
Sources: Data for 25-34 year old ownership is from WSJ Article titled, 'Financial Crisis Yields a Generation of Renters', published 7/27/2019. All other data is from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, US Census Bureau, the BLS, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Newmark Knight Frank Research, Bloomberg, and/or the National Apartment Association.
3 MULTIPLE LEVERS TO GENERATE GROWTH AND
MARKET SHARE OUTPERFORMANCE (CONT'D)
13
Newmark Can Drive Cross Selling Across Multifamily Service Offerings
2019 Capture Rate equates to 33%
Synergy between Newmark's multifamily investment sales and combined GSE/FHA origination and multifamily mortgage brokerage business result in multiple avenues for growth
Additional origination, mortgage brokerage, and servicing opportunities via investment sales teams
More investment sales via origination and mortgage brokers
Increased cross-sell of Newmark's other services, such as Valuation & Advisory
Consistent growth in cross-sell capture rate
35%$25.0
30%
33%
Billions)
$20.0
Rate1
25%
(US$
23%
CaptureSell-Cross
$15.0
SalesInvestmentMultifamily
5%
20%
15%
$10.0
13%
10%
$5.0
Long-termcapture rate target of investment sales to origination/mortgage brokerage is 35% to 40%, which would put Newmark in line with the conversion achieved by certain peers
1. The capture rate represents the proportion of 2019 multifamily investment sales volume financed through Newmark's multifamily origination and mortgage brokerage business. Only a portion of notional investment sales volume is typically debt financed, based on prevailing loan-to- value ratios.
3 MULTIPLE LEVERS TO GENERATE GROWTH AND
14
MARKET SHARE OUTPERFORMANCE (CONT'D)
Increasing institutional investment in CRE
Target Allocation to Real Estate by
All Institutional Investors
10.4% 10.5% 10.6%
9.6%
5.6%
4.5%
3.7%
1990
2000
2010
2015
2018
2019
2020E
Total Industry Dry Powder (US$
billions)
$128
$123
$124
$93
$202
$196
$199
$70
$134
$79
$5
$16
2000
2010
2015
2018
2019
2020YTD
North America
Rest of World
As institutional investors increase their ownership of commercial real estate, Newmark expects to benefit from increased transaction velocity and outsourcing opportunities
Sources: Preqin Real Estate Online, National Association of Industrial and Office Properties, Cornell University's Baker Program in Real Estate, NKF Research, and Hodes Weill & Associates
TECHNOLOGY AS A DIFFERENTIATOR
15
Newmark is focused on integrating technology within its business lines, providing clients with value-adding products and improving internal capabilities through proprietary software
Integrated business
Cloud hosted appraisal
Proprietary CRE
Modernizing the
CRE workflow and
intelligence, reporting
workflow and revenue
research data
space tour
collaboration
and analytics for our
management platform;
warehouse;
experience for
technology that
real estate Occupier
Proprietary analysis,
Modern data discovery
clients
addresses the
clients
comparable data, and
and presentation
Team collaboration
unique complexity of
reporting;
functionality;
CRE transactions
Corporate and third
Lead generation;
and projects across
party system/data
Seamless experience
all of Newmark's
integrations
across desktop &
business lines
mobile
Value Proposition
Reduces occupier costs
Best in class Valuations
Improves broker
Digital touring for our
Streamlined
Improves speed and
software that facilitates
productivity and
clients
communication and
accuracy of decision
the production of
provides data-driven
unprecedented
making through
appraisals
decision-making
transparency with our
advanced data and
capabilities
clients
analytics
4 STRONG BALANCE SHEET AND CREDIT METRICS
16
Newmark maintains a strong credit profile with conservative leverage tolerances
Net Debt / Adj. EBITDA at 0.8x as of 12/31/19
Ample liquidity and access to capital markets
Historically acquisitive and track record of returning capital to shareholders through dividends
Consistent Dividend Payer & Acquirer
Consistently Low Leverage
9/2018:
11/2018:
12/2018:
4/2019:
6/2019:
12/2019:
NMRK
NMRK
NMRK
NMRK
NMRK
NMRK
Acquires
completes
Acquires MiT
Acquires
Acquires
Acquires
RKF Retail
spin-off from
National Land
MLG
Harper Dennis
0.9x
0.9x
0.9x
ACRES
BGC Partners
Services
Commercial
Hobbes
0.8x
$0.10
$0.10
$0.10
$0.10
0.7x
$0.09
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Dividends Paid per Share
Net Debt / TTM EBITDA
Note: 2019 includes other income related to the Nasdaq shares of $99.1 million
5 SIGNIFICANT DRY POWDER FROM ROBUST CASH FLOW
GENERATION AND ACCESS TO CAPITAL
17
Analysis of Cash Generation and Hypothetical Dry Powder FY 2019 (in millions)
See next page for notes to above chart.
NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF CASH GENERATION AND
HYPOTHETICAL DRY POWDER FY 2019
18
The analysis on the preceding page is meant to show the hypothetical amount of cash the Company might have had available for corporate purposes as of 2/28/2020. The analysis is based on GAAP and non-GAAP figures, as noted below. Such figures can be found in Newmark's SEC filings, in its financial results press releases, and/or in the Excel files that accompany such releases. Any non-GAAP figures are defined and reconciled with the directly comparable GAAP figures in such press releases and/or Excel files. These materials can be found at http://ir.ngkf.com/.
Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2019 included pre-tax income of $99.1 million related to the Nasdaq earn-out.
Taken from the line item "Purchases of fixed assets" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, which is identified as a cash outflow from investing.Excludes cash for acquisitions of $33.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2019, as noted in the line item "Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. In previous disclosures, this line item was titled "Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired and repurchases of noncontrolling interests".
The $32 million figure is taken from the line item "Interest expense, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Taken from the Adjusted Earnings line item "Provision for income taxes for Adjusted Earnings".
Represents the cash available for investing or to fully diluted shareholders before dividends and distributions.
The figure is the sum of the line items "Earnings distributions to limited partnership interests and noncontrolling interests" and "Dividends to stockholders" in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. In previous disclosures, these line items were titled "Distributions to noncontrolling interests" and "Distributions to stockholders", respectively.
Represents the cash generated and available for investing or to fully diluted shareholders after the payment of dividends and distributions based on Newmark's GAAP and non-GAAP measure, as described above, for the most recently available and relevant trailing four-quarter period.
The Company defines liquidity as the sum of cash and cash equivalents plus marketable securities that have not been financed, reverse repurchase agreements, and securities owned, less securities loaned and repurchase agreements.
This hypothetical analysis assumes the Company borrowed the approximately $376.1 million undrawn amount remaining on its $425M revolving credit facility (as of 2/28/2020). The Company upsized its revolving credit facility from $250M on 2/26/2020.
This represents the extra annualized interest expense, net of AE taxes, had the $425M revolving credit facility been drawn down in its entirety. The borrowing rate is LIBOR + 175. The one-month LIBOR rate with respect to the credit facility as of 2/28/2020 was 152 basis points, giving an all-in rate of 327 basis points.
This analysis excludes approximately $496 million worth of additional Nasdaq payments expected from 2023 through 2027, which are not
reflected on Newmark's balance sheet because the shares are contingent upon Nasdaq generating at least $25 million in gross revenues annually. Nasdaq generated gross revenues of approximately $4.3 billion in 2019. The Nasdaq price was $107.10 as of the 12/31/2019 close.
Note: While not directly comparable, post-Tax Adjusted Earnings was $434.9 million for FY 2019.
5 ROBUST CASH FLOW GENERATION AND ACCESS TO
CAPITAL TO INVEST FOR GROWTH (CONT'D)
19
Over 58% of Newmark's revenue growth since 2011 has been organic, excluding Berkeley Point
Excluding Berkeley Point, companies acquired by Newmark have organically grown their revenues by an average of 27% since acquisition, while Berkeley Point has more than doubled its revenues versus 2014
Newmark has demonstrated the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, proven by revenue growth and expanding margins
Newmark Revenues1
(US$ millions)
$2,500
2,218
$2,000
358
$1,500
691
$1,000
189
$500
980
$0
230
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
20182
2019
Organic
Organic Growth on Acq
Acquisitions - Ex BP
Acquisitions - Berkeley Point
1. FY 2012 based on revenues reported for BGC's Real Estate Services segment. FY 2011 revenues are based on unaudited full year 2011 revenues for Newmark & Co. Berkeley Point revenues from April 8, 2014 onwards are included because it was an entity under common control. Berkeley Point TTM revenues would have more than doubled since 2014 even using full-year 2014 unaudited figures.
2. For 2018, the impact of FASB topic ASC 606 increased both NMRK's revenues and non-compensation expenses related to its management services business by approximately $86 million. There was no corresponding additional amount of expense or revenue recorded for any other period, as Newmark adopted the modified retrospective approach to ASC 606
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
20
1• Full Service, CRE Services Business with Diverse Revenue Streams
2• Low Risk, Intermediary-Based Business Model
3• Multiple Levers to Generate Growth and Market Share Outperformance
4• Strong Balance Sheet and Credit Metrics
5• Robust Cash Flow Generation and Access to Capital to Invest for Growth
APPENDIX A: BUSINESS OVERVIEW & FUTURE GROWTH
NEWMARK HAS A HISTORY OF STABLE AND GROWING
OPERATING PERFORMANCE THAT CONTINUED IN 4Q19
Highly Visible and Recurring Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Streams Show Strong Growth
(US$ millions)
(US$ millions)
$600
$566
$524
$99
$500
$87
$437
$467
$2,218
$400
$2,048
$1,596
$651
$739
$300
$604
68%
67%
$200
62%
$162
$172
$1,396
$1,479
$100
$993
2017
2018
2019
$0
FY 18
FY 19
4Q18
4Q19
Highly Visible &
Transactional
Highly Visible
Margin
25.6%
25.5%
25.7%
27.2%
Recurring
& Recurring
as % of Total
Nasdaq other
income
Note: Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 2 and Appendix C: Supporting Materials for further information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
NEWMARK'S VOLUMES OUTPERFORMED THE BROADER
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY IN 4Q2019
23
Newmark Group, Inc. Quarterly and FY Volumes
(in $ millions)
Q4 19
Q4 18
Change %
2019
2018
Change %
Investment Sales 1
16,691
15,200
10%
50,675
42,269
20%
Mortgage Brokerage 2
7,206
5,268
37%
20,700
14,026
48%
Total Capital Markets
23,897
20,467
17%
71,375
56,294
27%
Fannie Mae
880
1,250
-30%
3,204
4,567
-30%
Freddie Mac
1,299
1,235
5%
6,722
3,982
69%
FHA
-
68
-100%
14
165
-91%
Total Origination Volume
2,180
2,553
-15%
9,941
8,715
14%
Total Debt and Capital Markets Volume
26,077
23,020
13%
81,316
65,010
25%
Includes all equity advisory transactions
Includes all non-origination debt placement transactions
Total debt and capital markets volume increased 25% in 2019 and has grown by 30% annualized since 2015
Newmark's combined volumes from investment sales increased ≈ 10% YoY to $16.7 billion in 4Q2019 and ≈ 20% to $50.7 billion in 2019. Real Capital Analytics (RCA) estimates that overall U.S. investment sales volumes fell 2% YoY during 4Q2019 and decreased 7% in the full year
Newmark's combined volumes from originations and mortgage brokerage increased ≈ 20% YoY to $9.4 billion in 4Q2019 and grew ≈ 35% to $30.6 billion in 2019. Total originations increased 7% YoY in 4Q2019 and 13% in 2019, while GSE originations declined 30% in 4Q2019 and 1% in 2019, both according to the Mortgage Bankers' Association (MBA) Originations Index
Note: Certain non-originated mortgage brokerage volumes shown above that were previously included in FHA/Other were reclassified as mortgage brokerage in the second quarter of 2019. These reclassifications conform to the current presentation to show results on a consistent basis across periods and had no impact on consolidated results under GAAP or non-GAAP for any period discussed herein.
FULL SERVICE CRE SERVICES BUSINESS WITH
DIVERSE REVENUE STREAMS
24
Leading customer base lends itself to diversified revenue mix.
Balanced Mix of Geographic Revenue Streams1
Balanced Mix of Revenues by Client Type2
Region
% of NMRK2
Central
27%
East
30%
California
19%
New York
15%
West
6%
International
2%
Financial
Services, 28%
Retail Trade, 3%
Manufacturing,
Wholesale
Trade, 8%
8%
Other Services,
Other , 2%
12%
Legal services,
Real Estate, 28%
5%
Health services,
7%
Low Revenue Concentration
All Other Clients
92%
10 Largest Clients
~6%
Based on FY 2019 total revenues
Customer base for FY 2018 and Newmark's Top approximately 100 clients represented 22% of total revenues. Top 100 excludes Berkeley Point. "Other" includes Transportation & Public Utilities and Public Administration industries. "Other Services" includes Business Services, Educational Services, Amusement & Recreation Services, and Engineering & Management Services industries
PROVEN ACQUISITION TRACK RECORD
25
Newmark has a successful track record of accretive acquisitions
In addition to growth through acquisition,58% of Newmark's growth since 2011 has been organic, excluding Berkley Point
4 Acquisitions
9 Acquisitions
4 Acquisitions
›
Excess Space
›
Berkeley Point
› MLG Commercial
›
Computerized Facility
Financial
› ACRES
›
Regency
Integration
›
Workframe
Newmark &
2 Acquisitions
›
Cincinnati Commercial
Capital Partners
›
Spring11
›
Harper Dennis
Company
Real Estate
›
6 former Integra
Hobbs
acquired
›
Frederick Ross
›
Steffner Commercial
by BGCP1
›
Smith Mack
Real Estate d/b/a
Realty Resources
Newmark Grubb
offices
Memphis
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Grubb & Ellis
18 Acquisitions
5 Acquisitions
7 Acquisitions
•
Cornish & Carey
•
The CRE Group
•
4 former Integra
Commercial
•
Rudesill-Pera
Realty Resources
•
Apartment Realty
Multifamily
offices
•
RKF
Advisors (ARA)2
•
Continental Realty
•
Newmark Grubb
•
Jackson Cooksey
Mexico City
•
MiT National
•
Walchle Lear
Land Services
1. Newmark held its Initial Public Offering on December 15, 2017 and was spun-off from BGC Partners on November 30, 2018.
2. Included 17 transactions some of which were completed after 2014 Note: Certain of these acquisitions involved only the purchase of assets
SELECT RECENT HIRES AND ACQUISITIONS
26
NOTABLE RECENT HIRES
Hotel Capital Markets in NYC
Office, Retail and Multifamily Investment Sales in NYC
Debt Capital Markets in North Carolina
Debt Originations in Denver
Senior Housing and Healthcare Capital Markets National Platform
Senior Housing and Healthcare Debt Capital Markets National Platform
Multifamily Investment Sales and Debt in Washington, DC
Loan Sales Advisory National Platform
ACQUISITIONS MADE IN 2019
Harper Dennis Hobbs, a market leading London-based retail tenant- focused advisory firm servicing an extensive collection of blue-chip clients;
Workframe, Inc., a software workflow solution built to address the unique complexity of the CRE transaction lifecycle;
ACRES, a leader in landlord and tenant representation, investment sales, and asset management in the West;
MLG Commercial, a leading brokerage and property
MLG Commercial management services company in Wisconsin.
GLOBAL FOOTPRINT PROVIDES PLATFORM FOR
GROWTH
27
4Q19 ACQUISITION
Over 137offices in
105cities
Opportunity to broaden services offered in many of these offices
LONDON, UK
Langham House
302-308 Regent Street
Marylebone, London
W1B 3AT
N O T A B L E R E C E N T H I R E S
Chicago: Capital Markets/Office Investment Sales Team
4Q19 BROKER/
Toronto: Senior housing, healthcare,
TEAMS:
and multi-family investment sales
Los Angeles: Office Agency
4Q19
London, UK: Harper Dennis Hobbs
ACQUISITION:
Central Texas: Capital Markets/
Office Investment Sales Team
1Q20 BROKER/
West Los Angeles, CA: Industrial Capital Markets
TEAMS:
Phoenix, AZ: Retail Capital Markets
Atlanta, GA : Multi Family Investment Sales
Denver, CO: Debt Originations
A F F I L I A T E D E T A I L S
Senior Housing and Healthcare Capital
Markets National Platform
NATIONAL
Senior Housing and Healthcare Debt Capital Markets
National Platform
Loan Sales Advisory National Platform
NEW YORK
Hotel Capital Markets
Office, Retail and Multifamily Investment Sales
WASHINGTON DC Multifamily Investment Sales and Debt
NORTH CAROLINA
Debt Capital Markets
NKF Owned
NKF Affiliate
Offices
Offices
FRONT OFFICE HEADCOUNT & PRODUCTIVITY
28
Front Office Headcount1
Front Office Productivity1
(as of period-end)
(US$ thousands)
1,817
$905
$895
1,716
4Q18
4Q19
2018
2019
As the integration of recent acquisitions continues and recently hired brokers ramp up production, the Company expects broker productivity to grow over time
Newmark's recent hires are expected to average approximately $2 million of annual revenue each, all else equal; therefore, Newmark believes it is on track to achieve its target of $1 million of revenue per producer
As was previously disclosed, Newmark will no longer report revenue per broker after 4Q 2019 to improve comparability with peers and because of the higher proportion of recurring, highly visible, and/or non-brokerage revenues
1. Productivity and headcount figures exclude both revenues and corresponding staff in "management services, servicing fees and other" so does not include Valuation & Advisory professionals. Productivity figures are based on average headcount for the corresponding period.
MORE THAN TWO-THIRDS OF SHARES ISSUED SINCE IPO
RELATED TO CONTINUED GROWTH
29
Net Share Issuance of 31.1 MM From 12/31/2017 to 12/31/2019
Repayment of Debt
Incurred for Berkeley
Compensation
Point Acquisition
53%
28%
New Hires
Other Acquisitions12%
7%
72% of new shares issued since IPO have been related to acquisitions or new hires, which are expected to drive Newmark's growth over time
New hires typically reach full productivity after their second full year with the Company
28% of net share issuance related to "compensation" was for contract renewals
Repurchases of common Class A shares has been netted pro-rata against issuance for "Compensation", "New Hires", and "Other Acquisitions".
NEWMARK'S FULLY DILUTED SHARE COUNT SUMMARY
AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019
30
Newmark Group, Inc. Fully Diluted Share Count Summary
Fully-diluted
Ownership (%)
As of December 31, 2019
Shares (millions)
Class A owned by Public
146.3
56%
Limited partnership units owned by employees1
59.6
23%
Class A owned by employees
10.0
4%
Other owned by employees2
0.9
0%
Partnership units owned by Cantor
22.8
9%
Class B owned by Cantor
21.3
8%
Total
260.8
100%
Newmark Group, Inc. Fully Diluted Share Count Summary
Fully-diluted
Ownership (%)
As of December 31, 2019
Shares (millions)
Public
146.3
56%
Employees
70.5
27%
Cantor
44.1
17%
Total
260.8
100%
In conjunction with the spin-off of Newmark, the limited partnership units are owned by employees of both Newmark and BGC. Over time, virtually all of the partners of Newmark are expected to only own units and/or shares of Newmark and virtually all of the partners of BGC are expected to only own units and/or shares of BGC. From 1Q 2018 onwards, partners of Newmark are compensated with Newmark partnership units and partners of BGC are compensated with BGC partnership units
These primarily represent contingent shares and/or units for which all necessary conditions have been satisfied except for the passage of time
APPENDIX B: INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
REAL ESTATE OUTPERFORMS IN THE LONG TERM
32
20-YEAR ANNUALIZED RETURNS
12.00%
10.76%
10.00%
8.85%
8.00%
6.72%
6.00%
5.66%
4.00%
2.16%
2.00%
0.00%
NAREIT Equity REIT Index
NCREIF Property Index
S&P 500 Index
U.S. I-Grade Bonds
Consumer Price Index
Commercial real estate returns have exceeded other major asset classes over the past 20 years
Source: Newmark Knight Frank Research and Bloomberg. Returns for "U.S. I-Grade Bonds" are based on the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index
Note: All returns are trailing 20 years annualized, ending December 31, 2019
LOW GLOBAL INTEREST RATES MAKE U.S. CRE RELATIVELY ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT
6.00%
United States All Property Type Cap Rate Average = 5.55%
5.00%
4.00%
605 Bps
574 Bps
557 Bps
544 Bps
473 Bps
418 Bps
387 Bps
385 Bps
382 Bps
3.00%
Singapore
2.00%
South Korea
Canada
Australia
1.00%
United
Kingdom
0.00%
Germany
Japan
France
Switzerland
-1.00%
-2.00%
242 Bps
363 Bps
China
United
States
We believe that limited available product domestically, coupled with a favorable cap rate spread between global benchmark government bond yields and U.S. cap rates, will drive future international investment in U.S. CRE assets.
Lower than average domestic yields particularly in countries such as Canada and South Korea, whose yields were 1.70% and 1.68%, respectively, contribute to international demand for US CRE product.
Note: All yields are generic 10-year treasury yields (as of 12/31/2019)
Source: NKF Research, Real Capital Analytics, Bloomberg, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION
34
12-MONTH TOTALS; UNITED STATES; ALL PROPERTY TYPES
Although their acquisition activity has slowed since a record high in 2018, Canadian groups continue to lead international capital investment, accounting for nearly $14 billion in 2019. The top group by sales volume was Singapore-based Mapletree, who has become one of the largest industrial landlords in the country through an aggressive portfolio acquisition strategy -- their industrial portfolio is now estimated at 50 million square feet nationally.
More than $2.1 trillion in commercial mortgage maturities from 2020 - 2024 should support strong levels of refinancing activity.
Source: Newmark Knight Frank Research, Trepp
VACANCY RATES ARE DOWN AS NEW INVENTORY DELIVERIES ARE
OFFSET BY SUSTAINED DEMAND FOR COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE
36
U.S. Vacancy Rates by Asset Class
20.0%
16.0%
12.0%
8.0%
4.0%
0.0%
4Q11
4Q12
4Q13
4Q14
4Q15
4Q16
4Q17
4Q18
4Q19
Office
Industrial
Retail
Unweighted Average
Vacancy rates remained stable in the retail and office sectors from last quarter, while vacancy in the industrial sector rose slightly. The national office vacancy rate is 12.9%, its lowest level of the cycle, and the national industrial vacancy rate is now 5.2%, up 30 basis points from its cyclical low reached in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Highlights of Consolidated Adjusted Earnings Results
(US$ millions, except per share data)
Revenues
Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share
Adjusted EBITDA
4Q 2019 4Q 2018 Change FY 2019
$632.4 $631.7 0.1% 2,218.1
161.5 148.6 8.6% 511.9
138.6
121.4
14.2%
434.9
0.52 0.45 15.6% 1.62
171.9 162.2 6.0% 565.8
FY 2018 Change
2,047.6 8.3%
459.0 11.5%
389.2 11.7%
1.50 8.0%
524.4
7.9%
Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings margin
25.5%
23.5%
23.1%
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings margin
21.9%
19.2%
19.6%
22.4%
19.0%
On February 12, 2020 Newmark's Board of Directors declared a quarterly qualified cash dividend of $0.10 per share payable on March 23, 2020 to Class A and Class B common stockholders of record as of March 5, 2020. The ex-dividend date was March 4, 2020.1
During the fourth quarter of 2019, Newmark repurchased 0.6 million shares of Class A common for $8.1 million at an average price of $12.97 per share. Newmark repurchased 4.5 million shares of Class A common stock for $42.1 million at an average price of $9.32 per share in 2019.
1. This dividend is consistent with the Company's previously stated intention of paying out up to 25 percent of its expected full year Adjusted Earnings per share
to common stockholders.
NEWMARK GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) (UNDER GAAP)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
Revenues:
2019
2018
2019
2018
Leasing and other commissions
$
251,686
$
276,018
$
854,780
$
817,435
Capital Markets
165,042
150,414
541,255
468,904
Commissions
416,728
426,432
1,396,035
1,286,339
Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net
49,316
49,500
198,085
182,264
Management services, servicing fees and other
166,320
155,759
624,012
578,976
Total revenues
632,364
631,691
2,218,132
2,047,579
Expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
354,862
342,876
1,275,988
1,161,985
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units
148,965
99,085
258,836
224,644
and FPUs
Total compensation and employee benefits
503,827
441,961
1,534,824
1,386,629
Operating, administrative and other
85,918
91,369
361,857
331,758
Fees to related parties
3,990
6,323
25,025
26,162
Depreciation and amortization
32,634
29,146
131,144
97,733
Total non-compensation expenses
122,542
126,838
518,026
455,653
Total operating expenses
626,369
568,799
2,052,850
1,842,282
Other income, net:
(14,313)
28,234
80,954
127,293
Other income (loss), net
Total other income (loss), net
(14,313)
28,234
80,954
127,293
Income (loss) from operations
(8,318)
91,126
246,236
332,590
Interest expense, net
(8,141)
(14,705)
(32,088)
(50,205)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
(16,459)
76,421
214,148
282,385
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(132)
36,862
52,436
90,487
Consolidated net income (loss)
(16,327)
39,559
161,712
191,898
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(5,362)
21,800
44,407
85,166
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
(10,965)
$
17,759
$
117,305
$
106,732
Per share data:
Basic earnings per share
$
(14,193)
$
14,537
$
104,406
$
101,641
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (1)
Basic earnings per share
$
(0.08)
$
0.09
$
0.59
$
0.65
Basic weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
176,741
162,919
177,774
157,256
Fully diluted earnings per share
$
(14,193)
$
25,093
$
108,160
$
105,571
Net income (loss) for fully diluted shares (1)
Fully diluted earnings per share
$
(0.08)
$
0.09
$
0.58
$
0.64
Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
176,741
267,626
185,016
163,810
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
0.40
$
0.36
Dividends paid per share of common stock
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
0.39
$
0.27
Includes a reduction for dividends on preferred stock or units of $3.2 million and $12.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, and $3.2 million and $5.1 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, respectively.
NEWMARK GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) (UNDER GAAP)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC. SUMMARIZED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) (UNDER GAAP)
Year Ended December 31,
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2019
2018
$
986,760
$
(332,367)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(56,788)
7,742
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(895,506)
338,657
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
34,466
14,032
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
187,406
173,374
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
221,872
$
187,406
Net cash provided by operating activities excluding activity from loan originations and sales (1) (2)
$
211,186
$
295,862
Includes payments for corporate taxes in the amount of $95.1 million and $1.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Includes payments for new hires and producers in the amount of $157.2 million and $109.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows are presented in summarized form. For complete Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, please refer to Newmark's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND TAXES AND GAAP FULLY DILUTED EPS TO POST-TAX ADJUSTED EPS(1)42
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
(10,965)
$
17,759
$
117,305
$
106,732
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2)
(132)
36,862
52,436
90,487
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3)
(5,362)
21,800
44,407
85,166
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
$
(16,459)
$
76,421
$
214,148
$
282,385
Pre-tax adjustments:
Compensation adjustments:
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs (4) Other compensation adjustments (5)
Total Compensation adjustments
Non-Compensation adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles (6)
MSR amortization (7)
OMSR revenue (7)
Other non-compensation adjustments (8)
Total Non-Compensation adjustments
Other (income) loss net
Other non-cash,non-dilutive, and/or non-economic items (9)
Total Other (income) loss
Total pre-tax adjustments
Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes
GAAP Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
Allocations of net income to noncontrolling interests (10)
Total pre-tax adjustments (from above)
Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes (2)
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders
Per Share Data:
GAAP fully diluted earnings per share
Allocation of net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests
Exchangeable preferred limited partnership units non-cash preferred dividends Total pre-tax adjustments (from above)
Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes Other
Post-tax adjusted earnings per share (11)
Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share (11)
Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
$
$
$
$
$
$
148,965
99,083
4,696
-
153,661
99,083
1,526
1,621
22,128
23,862
(30,592)
(28,725)
8,601
-
1,663
(3,242)
22,585
(23,618)
22,585
(23,618)
177,909
72,223
161,450
$
148,644
$
(10,965)
$
17,759
$
(5,740)
21,542
177,909
72,223
(22,558)
9,920
138,646
$
121,444
$
(0.08)
$
0.09
$
0.00
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.67
0.27
(0.09)
0.04
0.01
0.03
0.52
$
0.45
$
0.61
$
0.56
$
264,548
267,626
258,836
224,643
4,696
-
263,532
224,643
6,920
5,629
101,530
78,423
(109,248)
(103,202)
8,601
-
7,803
(19,150)
26,367
(28,844)
26,367
(28,844)
297,702
176,649
511,850
$
459,034
117,305
$
106,732
43,240
83,446
297,702
176,649
(23,320)
22,387
434,927
$
389,214
0.58
$
0.64
0.00
0.01
0.05
0.02
1.11
0.68
(0.09)
0.08
(0.03)
0.07
1.62
$
1.50
1.90
$
1.77
268,860
258,997
See the following page for notes to the above table.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND TAXES AND GAAP FULLY DILUTED EPS TO POST-TAX ADJUSTED EPS(1)43
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED)
"Non-recurring(gains) losses" were previously a separate line item, and now been reclassified to "Other non-cash,non-dilutive, and non-economic items". For the three months ended December 31, 2019, these expenses included contingent consideration and other expenses of $0.3 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, these expenses included contingent consideration and other expenses of $2.0 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
Newmark's GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes is calculated based on an annualized methodology. Newmark includes additional tax-deductible items when calculating the provision (benefit) for taxes with respect to Adjusted Earnings using an annualized methodology. These include tax-deductions related to equity-based compensation, and certain net-operating loss carryforwards. The adjustment in the tax provision to reflect Adjusted Earnings is shown below (in millions):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
GAAP provision for income taxes
2019
2018
2019
2018
$
(0.1)
$
36.9
$
52.4
$
90.5
Income tax adjustment to reflect Adjusted Earnings
22.6
(9.9)
23.3
(22.4)
Provision for income taxes for Adjusted Earnings
$
22.5
$
27.0
$
75.7
$
68.1
Primarily represents Cantor and/or BGC's pro-rata portion of Newmark's net income and the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned.
The components of equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs(A) are as follows (in millions):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses
2019
2018
2019
2018
$
142.0
$
85.0
$
181.7
$
179.3
Allocations of net income
-
13.9
50.4
51.5
Equity-based amortization
7.0
0.2
26.7
(6.2)
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs
$
149.0
$
99.1
$
258.8
$
224.6
(A)Reclassifications have been made to previously reported amounts to conform the new presentation.
Includes compensation expenses related to severance as a result of the restructuring of $4.7 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
Includes Non-cash GAAP charges related to the amortization of intangibles with respect to acquisitions.
Adjusted Earnings calculations exclude non-cash GAAP gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "OMSRs") and non-cash GAAP amortization of mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "MSRs"). Under GAAP, Newmark recognizes OMSRs gains equal to the fair value of servicing rights retained on mortgage loans originated and sold. Subsequent to the initial recognition at fair value, MSRs are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value and amortized in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned. However, it is expected that any cash received with respect to these servicing rights, net of associated expenses, will increase Adjusted Earnings in future periods.
Includes non-compensation expenses related to asset impairment as a result of the restructuring of $5.0 million and a legal settlement of $3.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
The components of other non-cash,non-dilutive, and/or non-economic items are as follows (in millions):
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
Unrealized mark-to-market (gains)/losses for the Nasdaq forward and other Nasdaq
2019
2018
2019
2018
adjustments, net
$
14.0
$
(12.7)
$
36.3
$
(19.0)
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses on non-marketable investments, net
Contingent consideration and other expenses
8.3
(17.9)
(12.1)
(17.90)
0.3
6.9
2.2
8.1
$
22.6
$
(23.7)
$
26.4
$
(28.8)
Excludes the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly-owned.
For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, earnings per share calculations under GAAP included reductions for EPUs of $3.2 million and $12.9 million, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, earnings per share calculations under GAAP included reductions for EPUs of $3.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively. For Adjusted Earnings these non-cash preferred dividends are excluded as Newmark
expects to redeem these EPUs with Nasdaq shares.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED
EBITDA1 (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)
44
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
GAAP Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$
(10,965)
$
17,759
$
117,305
$
106,732
Add back:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (2)
(5,362)
21,800
44,407
85,166
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(132)
36,862
52,436
90,487
OMSR revenue (3)
(30,592)
(28,725)
(109,248)
(103,202)
MSR amortization (4)
22,128
23,862
101,530
78,424
Other depreciation and amortization (5)
10,507
5,286
29,614
19,311
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership
units and FPUs (6)
148,965
99,083
258,836
224,641
Other adjustments (7)
4,696
-
4,696
-
Other non-cash,non-dilutive,non-economic items (1) (8)
22,585
(30,572)
26,367
(35,968)
Interest expense
10,070
16,808
39,902
58,807
Adjusted EBITDA
$
171,900
$
162,163
$
565,845
$
524,398
"Non-Recurring(Gains) Losses" were previously a separate line item, and now been reclassified to "Other non-cash,non-dilutive, and non-economic items". For the three months ended December 31, 2019, these expenses included contingent consideration and other expenses of $0.3 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, these expenses included contingent consideration and other expenses of $2.0 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
Primarily represents Cantor and/or BGC's pro-rata portion of Newmark's net income and the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned.
Non-cashgains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights.
Non-cashamortization of mortgage servicing rights in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned.
Includes fixed asset depreciation of $9.0 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $22.7 million and $13.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Also includes intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions of $1.5 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $6.9 million and $5.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Included in fixed asset depreciation is an asset impairment as a result of the restructuring of $5.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
Please refer to Footnote 4 under "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings before Noncontrolling Interest and Taxes and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS" for additional information about the components of "Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs".
Represents $4.7 million in compensation expenses related to severance as a result of the restructuring plan for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
Please refer to Footnote 9 under "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings Before Noncontrolling Interest and Taxes and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS" for additional information about the components of "Other non-cash,non-dilutive, and non-economic items".
FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARE COUNT FOR GAAP AND
ADJUSTED EARNINGS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Common stock outstanding
176,741
162,919
177,774
157,256
Limited partnership units
-
74,672
-
-
Cantor units
-
23,483
-
-
Founding partner units
-
5,804
5,583
5,717
RSUs
-
126
1,290
187
Other
-
622
369
650
Fully diluted weighted-average share count for GAAP
176,741
267,626
185,016
163,810
Adjusted Earnings Adjustments:
Limited partnership units
57,871
-
60,772
71,566
Cantor units
22,748
-
23,072
23,621
Founding partner units
5,354
-
-
-
RSUs
1,555
-
-
-
Other
279
-
-
-
Fully diluted weighted-average share count for Adjusted Earnings
264,548
267,626
268,860
258,997
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING CASH FLOW (EXCLUDING ACTIVITY
FROM LOAN ORIGINATIONS AND SALES) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
46
Twelve M onths Ended December 31,
2019
2018
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
566
$
524
Nasdaq
(99)
(87)
Interest Expense
(40)
(59)
Employee loans for new hires and producers
(157)
(109)
Working Capital
36
28
Corporate Tax payments
(95)
(1)
Net cash provided by (used in) operations excluding
$
211
$
296
activity fromloan originations and sales
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
47
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains non-GAAP financial measures that differ from the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company include "Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes", which is used interchangeably with "pre-tax Adjusted Earnings"; "Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders", which is used interchangeably with "post-tax Adjusted Earnings"; "Adjusted EBITDA"; and "Liquidity". The definitions of these terms are below.
Adjusted Earnings Defined
Newmark uses non-GAAP financial measures, including "Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes" and "Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders", which are supplemental measures of operating results used by management to evaluate the financial performance of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. Newmark believes that Adjusted Earnings best reflect the operating earnings generated by the Company on a consolidated basis and are the earnings which management considers when managing its business.
As compared with "Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests" and "Net income (loss) for fully diluted shares", both prepared in accordance with GAAP, Adjusted Earnings calculations primarily exclude certain non-cash items and other expenses that generally do not involve the receipt or outlay of cash by the Company and/or which do not dilute existing stockholders. In addition, Adjusted Earnings calculations exclude certain gains and charges that management believes do not best reflect the ordinary results of Newmark. Adjusted Earnings is calculated by taking the most comparable GAAP measures and making adjustments for certain items with respect to compensation expenses, non-compensation expenses, and other income, as discussed below
Calculations of Compensation Adjustments for Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA
Treatment of Equity-Based Compensation under Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA
The Company's Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA measures exclude all GAAP charges included in the line item "Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs" (or "equity-based compensation" for purposes of defining the Company's non-GAAP results) as recorded on the Company's GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and GAAP Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. These GAAP equity-based compensation charges reflect the following items:
Charges with respect to grants of exchangeability, which reflect the right of holders of limited partnership units with no capital accounts, such as LPUs and PSUs, to exchange these units into shares of common stock, or into partnership units with capital accounts, such as HDUs, as well as cash paid with respect to taxes withheld or expected to be owed by the unit holder upon such exchange. The withholding taxes related to the exchange of certain non-exchangeable units without a capital account into either common shares or units with a capital account may be funded by the redemption of preferred units such as PPSUs.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
48
Charges with respect to preferred units. Any preferred units would not be included in the Company's fully diluted share count because they cannot be made exchangeable into shares of common stock and are entitled only to a fixed distribution. Preferred units are granted in connection with the grant of certain limited partnership units that may be granted exchangeability at ratios designed to cover any withholding taxes expected to be paid by the unit holder upon exchange. This is an alternative to the common practice among public companies of issuing the gross amount of shares to employees, subject to cashless withholding of shares, to pay applicable withholding taxes.
GAAP equity-based compensation charges with respect to the grant of an offsetting amount of common stock or partnership units with capital accounts in connection with the redemption of non-exchangeable units, including PSUs and LPUs.
Charges related to amortization of RSUs and limited partnership units.
Charges related to grants of equity awards, including common stock or partnership units with capital accounts
Allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs. Such allocations represent the pro-rata portion of post-tax GAAP earnings available to such unit holders.
The amounts of certain quarterly equity-based compensation charges are based upon the Company's estimate of such expected charges during the annual period, as described further below under "Methodology for Calculating Adjusted Earnings Taxes".
Virtually all of Newmark's key executives and producers have equity or partnership stakes in the Company and its subsidiaries and generally receive deferred equity or limited partnership units as part of their compensation. A significant percentage of Newmark's fully diluted shares are owned by its executives, partners and employees. The Company issues limited partnership units as well as other forms of equity-based compensation, including grants of exchangeability into shares of common stock, to provide liquidity to its employees, to align the interests of its employees and management with those of common stockholders, to help motivate and retain key employees, and to encourage a collaborative culture that drives cross-selling and revenue growth.
All share equivalents that are part of the Company's equity-based compensation program, including REUs, PSUs, LPUs, certain HDUs, and other units that may be made exchangeable into common stock, as well as RSUs (which are recorded using the treasury stock method), are included in the fully diluted share count when issued or at the beginning of the subsequent quarter after the date of grant. Generally, limited partnership units other than preferred units are expected to be paid a pro-rata distribution based on Newmark's calculation of Adjusted Earnings per fully diluted share.
Certain Other Compensation-Related Items under Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA
Newmark also excludes various other GAAP items that management views as not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the given period from its calculation of Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA. These may include compensation-related items with respect to cost-saving initiatives, such as severance charges incurred in connection with headcount reductions as part of broad restructuring plans.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
49
Calculation of Non-Compensation Adjustments for Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA
Newmark's calculation of pre-tax Adjusted Earnings excludes non-cash GAAP charges related to the following:
Amortization of intangibles with respect to acquisitions.
Gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "OMSRs").
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "MSRs"). Under GAAP, the Company recognizes OMSRs gains equal to the fair value of servicing rights retained on mortgage loans originated and sold. Subsequent to the initial recognition at fair value, MSRs are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value and amortized in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned. However, it is expected that any cash received with respect to these servicing rights, net of associated expenses, will increase Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA in future periods.
Various other GAAP items that management views as not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the given period, including non-compensation-related charges incurred as part of broad restructuring plans. Such GAAP items may include charges for exiting leases and/or other long-term contracts as part of cost-saving initiatives, as well as non-cash impairment charges related to assets, goodwill and/or intangibles created from acquisitions.
Calculation of Other (income) losses for Adjusted Earnings
Adjusted Earnings calculations also exclude certain other non-cash,non-dilutive, and/or non-economic items, which may, in some periods, include:
Unusual, one-time,non-ordinary or non-recurring gains or losses;
Non-cashGAAP asset impairment charges;
The impact of any unrealized non-cashmark-to-market gains or losses on "Other income (loss)" related to the variable share forward agreements with respect to Newmark's expected receipt of the Nasdaq payments in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and the recently settled 2019 Nasdaq payment (the "Nasdaq Forwards"); and/or
Mark-to-marketadjustments for non-marketable investments;
Certain other non-cash,non-dilutive, and/or non-economic items.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
50
Methodology for Calculating Adjusted Earnings Taxes
Although Adjusted Earnings are calculated on a pre-tax basis, Newmark also reports post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders. The Company defines post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders as pre-tax Adjusted Earnings reduced by the non-GAAP tax provision described below and net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest for Adjusted Earnings.
The Company calculates its tax provision for post-tax Adjusted Earnings using an annual estimate similar to how it accounts for its income tax provision under GAAP. To calculate the quarterly tax provision under GAAP, Newmark estimates its full fiscal year GAAP income (loss) before noncontrolling interests and taxes and the expected inclusions and deductions for income tax purposes, including expected equity-based compensation during the annual period. The resulting annualized tax rate is applied to Newmark's quarterly GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests. At the end of the annual period, the Company updates its estimate to reflect the actual tax amounts owed for the period.
To determine the non-GAAP tax provision, Newmark first adjusts pre-tax Adjusted Earnings by recognizing any, and only, amounts for which a tax deduction applies under applicable law. The amounts include charges with respect to equity-based compensation; certain charges related to employee loan forgiveness; certain net operating loss carryforwards when taken for statutory purposes; and certain charges related to tax goodwill amortization. These adjustments may also reflect timing and measurement differences, including treatment of employee loans; changes in the value of units between the dates of grants of exchangeability and the date of actual unit exchange; variations in the value of certain deferred tax assets; and liabilities and the different timing of permitted deductions for tax under GAAP and statutory tax requirements.
After application of these adjustments, the result is the Company's taxable income for its pre-tax Adjusted Earnings, to which Newmark then applies the statutory tax rates to determine its non-GAAP tax provision. Newmark views the effective tax rate on pre-tax Adjusted Earnings as equal to the amount of its non-GAAP tax provision divided by the amount of pre-tax Adjusted Earnings.
Generally, the most significant factor affecting this non-GAAP tax provision is the amount of charges relating to equity-based compensation. Because the charges relating to equity-based compensation are deductible in accordance with applicable tax laws, increases in such charges have the effect of lowering the Company's non-GAAP effective tax rate and thereby increasing its post-tax Adjusted Earnings.
Newmark incurs income tax expenses based on the location, legal structure and jurisdictional taxing authorities of each of its subsidiaries. Certain of the Company's entities are taxed as U.S. partnerships and are subject to the Unincorporated Business Tax ("UBT") in New York City. Any U.S. federal and state income tax liability or benefit related to the partnership income or loss, with the exception of UBT, rests with the unit holders rather than with the partnership entity. The Company's consolidated financial statements include U.S. federal, state and local income taxes on the Company's allocable share of the U.S. results of operations. Outside of the U.S., Newmark is expected to operate principally through subsidiary corporations subject to local income taxes. For these reasons, taxes for Adjusted Earnings are expected to be presented to show the tax provision the consolidated Company would expect to pay if 100% of earnings were taxed at global corporate rates.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
51
Calculations of Pre- and Post-Tax Adjusted Earnings per Share
Newmark's pre- and post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share calculations assume either that:
The fully diluted share count includes the shares related to any dilutive instruments, but excludes the associated expense, net of tax, when the impact would be dilutive; or
The fully diluted share count excludes the shares related to these instruments, but includes the associated expense, net of tax.
The share count for Adjusted Earnings excludes certain shares and share equivalents expected to be issued in future periods but not yet eligible to receive dividends and/or distributions. Each quarter, the dividend payable to Newmark's stockholders, if any, is expected to be determined by the Company's Board of Directors with reference to a number of factors, including post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share. Newmark may also pay a pro-rata distribution of net income to limited partnership units, as well as to Cantor for its noncontrolling interest. The amount of this net income, and therefore of these payments per unit, would be determined using the above definition of Adjusted Earnings per share on a pre-tax basis.
The declaration, payment, timing and amount of any future dividends payable by the Company will be at the discretion of its Board of Directors using the fully diluted share count. In addition, the non-cash preferred dividends are excluded from Adjusted Earnings per share as Newmark expects to redeem the related exchangeable preferred limited partnership units ("EPUs") with Nasdaq shares. For more information on any share count adjustments, see the table titled "Fully Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count for GAAP and Adjusted Earnings".
Management Rationale for Using Adjusted Earnings
Newmark's calculation of Adjusted Earnings excludes the items discussed above because they are either non-cash in nature, because the anticipated benefits from the expenditures are not expected to be fully realized until future periods, or because the Company views results excluding these items as a better reflection of the underlying performance of Newmark's ongoing operations. Management uses Adjusted Earnings in part to help it evaluate, among other things, the overall performance of the Company's business, to make decisions with respect to the Company's operations, and to determine the amount of dividends payable to common stockholders and distributions payable to holders of limited partnership units. Dividends payable to common stockholders and distributions payable to holders of limited partnership units are included within "Distributions to stockholders" and "Earnings distributions to limited partnership interests and noncontrolling interests," respectively, in our unaudited, condensed, consolidated statements of cash flows.
The term "Adjusted Earnings" should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to GAAP net income (loss). The Company views Adjusted Earnings as a metric that is not indicative of liquidity, or the cash available to fund its operations, but rather as a performance measure. Pre- and post-tax Adjusted Earnings, as well as related measures, are not intended to replace the Company's presentation of its GAAP financial results. However, management believes that these measures help provide investors with a clearer understanding of Newmark's financial performance and offer useful information to both management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends related to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Management believes that the GAAP and Adjusted Earnings measures of financial performance should be considered together.
For more information regarding Adjusted Earnings, see the sections of this document and/or the Company's most recent financial results press release titled "Reconciliation of GAAP Income to Adjusted Earnings and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS", including the related footnotes, for details about how Newmark's non-GAAP results are reconciled to those under GAAP.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
52
Adjusted EBITDA Defined
Newmark also provides an additional non-GAAP financial performance measure, "Adjusted EBITDA", which it defines as GAAP "Net income (loss) available to common stockholders", adjusted to add back the following items:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest;
Provision (benefit) for income taxes;
OMSR revenue;MSR amortization;
Other depreciation and amortization;
Equity-basedcompensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs;
Various other GAAP items that management views as not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the given period, including non- compensation-related charges incurred as part of broad restructuring plans. Such GAAP items may include charges for exiting leases and/or other long-term contracts as part of cost-saving initiatives, as well as non-cash impairment charges related to assets, goodwill and/or intangibles created from acquisitions;
Other non-cash,non-dilutive, and/or non-economic items, which may, in certain periods, include the impact of any unrealized non-cashmark-to- market gains or losses on "other income (loss)" related to the variable share forward agreements with respect to Newmark's expected receipt of the Nasdaq payments in 2020, 2021, and 2022 and the recently settled 2019 Nasdaq payment (the "Nasdaq Forwards"), as well as mark-to-market adjustments for non-marketable investments; and
Interest expense.
Newmark's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items discussed above because they are either non-cash in nature or because the anticipated benefits from the expenditures are not expected to be fully realized until future periods, and because the Company views excluding these items as a better reflection of the underlying performance Newmark's ongoing operations. The Company's management believes that its Adjusted EBITDA measure is useful in evaluating Newmark's operating performance, because the calculation of this measure generally eliminates the effects of financing and income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending and acquisitions, which would include impairment charges of goodwill and intangibles created from acquisitions. Such items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. As a result, the Company's management uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and for other discretionary purposes. Newmark believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to assist them in getting a more complete picture of the Company's financial results and operations.
Since Newmark's Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under GAAP, investors should use this measure in addition to GAAP measures of net income when analyzing Newmark's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical EBITDA calculations, the Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Furthermore, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow or GAAP cash flow from operations because the Company's Adjusted EBITDA does not consider certain cash requirements, such as tax and debt service payments.
For more information regarding Adjusted EBITDA, see the section of this document and/or the Company's most recent financial results press release titled "Reconciliation of GAAP Income to Adjusted EBITDA", including the related footnotes, for details about how Newmark's non-GAAP results are reconciled to those under GAAP EPS.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)
53
Timing of Outlook for Certain GAAP and Non-GAAP Items
Newmark anticipates providing forward-looking guidance for GAAP revenues and for certain non-GAAP measures from time to time. However, the Company does not anticipate providing an outlook for other GAAP results. This is because certain GAAP items, which are excluded from Adjusted Earnings and/or Adjusted EBITDA, are difficult to forecast with precision before the end of each period. The Company therefore believes that it is not possible for it to have the required information necessary to forecast GAAP results or to quantitatively reconcile GAAP forecasts to non-GAAP forecasts with sufficient precision without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. The relevant items that are difficult to predict on a quarterly and/or annual basis with precision and may materially impact the Company's GAAP results include, but are not limited, to the following:
Certain equity-based compensation charges that may be determined at the discretion of management throughout and up to the period- end;
Unusual, one-time,non-ordinary, or non-recurring items;
The impact of gains or losses on certain marketable securities, as well as any gains or losses related to associated mark-to- market movements and/or hedging including with respect to the Nasdaq Forwards. These items are calculated using period-end closing prices;
Non-cashasset impairment charges, which are calculated and analyzed based on the period-end values of the underlying assets. These amounts may not be known until after period-end;
Acquisitions, dispositions and/or resolutions of litigation, which are fluid and unpredictable in nature.
Liquidity Defined
Newmark may also use a non-GAAP measure called "liquidity". The Company considers liquidity to be comprised of the sum of cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and reverse repurchase agreements (if any), less securities lent out in securities loaned transactions and repurchase agreements. The Company considers liquidity to be an important metric for determining the amount of cash that is available or that could be readily available to the Company on short notice.
For more information regarding liquidity, see the section of this document and/or the Company's most recent financial results press release titled "Liquidity Analysis", including any related footnotes, for details about how Newmark's non-GAAP results are reconciled to those under GAAP.