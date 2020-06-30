Log in
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
Newmark : Philadelphia Market Reports

06/30/2020

Philadelphia Office Market

Average Asking Rent (Price/SF) $29.91
Vacancy Rate (%) 13.9%
Net Absorption (SF)

-22,408

In the second quarter of 2020, Greater Philadelphia's office market was in unprecedented territory. The quarter began with the region under a shelter-in-place mandate and ended with enough improvement in virus case volume that many segments of the local economy advanced into stages of reopening. In between those bookends, approximately 400,000 jobs were lost in Greater Philadelphia, a staggering number that may take years to recoup, although preliminary figures for May 2020 indicate the region has started to add back jobs. The global pandemic continues, but Pennsylvania gained national recognition for its strong, successful response. It is likely that the brunt of the economic blow dealt to the region has been contained to the past three months.

Download Philadelphia Office Market Report 2Q20

Philadelphia Industrial Market

Average Asking Rent (Price/SF) $6.66
Vacancy Rate (%) 5.0%
Net Absorption (SF) 832,365

While the global COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic disruption dominated the narrative by mid-March 2020, the Greater Philadelphia industrial market realized a strong start to the first quarter with occupancy growth, robust leasing, and rent gains. Across the region, approximately 832,000 square feet in new occupancy was accumulated, pushing down market vacancy 30 basis points from the previous quarter to 5.0%.

Download Philadelphia Industrial Market Report 1Q20

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 17:38:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 885 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 5,26%
Capitalization 843 M 843 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 81,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,20 $
Last Close Price 4,73 $
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Raj Bhatti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-64.85%843
CBRE GROUP, INC.-27.82%14 487
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.23.98%12 592
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.45.17%7 182
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.66.84%5 579
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.87%5 225
