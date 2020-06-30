Newmark : Philadelphia Market Reports

Philadelphia Office Market

Average Asking Rent (Price/SF) $29.91 Vacancy Rate (%) 13.9% Net Absorption (SF) -22,408

In the second quarter of 2020, Greater Philadelphia's office market was in unprecedented territory. The quarter began with the region under a shelter-in-place mandate and ended with enough improvement in virus case volume that many segments of the local economy advanced into stages of reopening. In between those bookends, approximately 400,000 jobs were lost in Greater Philadelphia, a staggering number that may take years to recoup, although preliminary figures for May 2020 indicate the region has started to add back jobs. The global pandemic continues, but Pennsylvania gained national recognition for its strong, successful response. It is likely that the brunt of the economic blow dealt to the region has been contained to the past three months.

Philadelphia Industrial Market

Average Asking Rent (Price/SF) $6.66

Vacancy Rate (%) 5.0%

Net Absorption (SF) 832,365



While the global COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic disruption dominated the narrative by mid-March 2020, the Greater Philadelphia industrial market realized a strong start to the first quarter with occupancy growth, robust leasing, and rent gains. Across the region, approximately 832,000 square feet in new occupancy was accumulated, pushing down market vacancy 30 basis points from the previous quarter to 5.0%.