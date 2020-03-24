Newmark : Retail Experts Mario J. Alvarez Jr. and Pablo Rodriguez Join Newmark Knight Frank Capital Markets

10:20 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce the addition of retail specialists Mario J. Alvarez Jr. and Pablo Rodriguez as Managing Directors. Based in Ontario, the team will focus on enhancing the firm's retail private capital investment sales and leasing throughout the San Gabriel Valley, Inland Empire, Coachella Valley and High Desert areas.

Most recently, Alvarez and Rodriguez served as Executive Vice Presidents at NAI Capital out of the Ontario and Palm Desert offices, respectively.



'We are thrilled to have Mario and Pablo on board. Together, the team brings diverse transactional expertise and 25 years of in-depth market knowledge, ' said Greg May, NKF Executive Vice President and West Region Market Leader. 'We look forward to their substantial contribution as we continue to bolster the firm's retail platform throughout the western states.'

A consistent top producer at NAI Capital with more than 14 years of experience, Alvarez specializes in the sales of grocery and drug store-anchored shopping centers, community centers and single-tenant net leased assets. Over the course of his career, he has worked on the principal side as well as brokerage and has completed ground up developments, and the repositioning, disposition and acquisition of shopping centers in excess of $500 million in gross volume.



Rodriguez brings more than 10 years of experience and focuses on the sale of high-vacancy shopping centers, value-add properties, redevelopment opportunities and single tenant triple net assets throughout the nation. He has completed more than 150 investment transactions valued in excess of $400 million gross volume.



'The retail sector in the Inland Empire continues to strengthen as new developments and brands expand, creating elevated capital markets activity,' said Alvarez.

Added Rodriguez, 'Newmark Knight Frank has steadily grown its platform with top industry talent and we are excited to align our brand with its entrepreneurial culture, full service offerings and standard of excellence.'

About Newmark Knight Frank

Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,000 professionals operate from approximately 480 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.