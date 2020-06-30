Log in
Newmark Group, Inc.    NMRK

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
06/30 04:00:00 pm
4.86 USD   +2.75%
04:44pNEWMARK : Southern New Jersey Market Reports
03:44pNEWMARK : Washington, DC Office Market Reports
03:44pNEWMARK : Baltimore Market Reports
Newmark : Southern New Jersey Market Reports

06/30/2020 | 04:44pm EDT

Southern New Jersey Office Market

Average Asking Rent (Price/SF) $20.90
Vacancy Rate (%) 15.7%
Net Absorption (SF) 8,928

New Jersey was under a shelter-in-place mandate for nearly the entire duration of the second quarter of 2020, following the government response to the global pandemic. As a result, activity in the Southern New Jersey office market was muted over the past three months. The shelter-in-place mandate ended on June 9th, but New Jersey was among the states hardest hit by the initial coronavirus wave and in light of the ongoing health threat, some office tenants have elected to maintain some or all employees on an indefinite work-from-home schedule.

Download Southern New Jersey Office Market Report 2Q20

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 20:43:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 885 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 5,26%
Capitalization 843 M 843 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,20 $
Last Close Price 4,73 $
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Raj Bhatti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-64.85%843
CBRE GROUP, INC.-27.82%14 487
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.23.98%12 592
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.45.17%7 182
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.66.84%5 579
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.87%5 225
