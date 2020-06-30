Log in
Newmark Group, Inc.

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
06/30 03:37:03 pm
4.875 USD   +3.07%
Newmark : Suburban Maryland Office Market Report

06/30/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

Suburban Maryland Office Market

Average Asking Rent (Price/SF) $28.68
Vacancy Rate (%) 14.4%
Net Absortion (SF) -23,648

Suburban Maryland's office demand continued to soften during the second quarter of 2020 with negative 23,648 square feet of quarterly absorption, bringing year-to-date net absorption to negative 195,051 square feet. Likely a result of disruption related to COVID-19, market activity was modest, with limited leasing activity and few notable tenant moves. The overall vacancy rate registered 14.4% at the end of the second quarter, unchanged from the previous quarter but down 80 basis points from a year ago. Asking rental rates ended the second quarter of 2020 at $28.68/SF, an increase of 2.4% from $28.00/SF in the second quarter of 2019. While it may seem counterintuitive that asking rents increased despite negative demand for space, market forces often take a while to adjust, and it is likely effective rents will be flat to declining over the next year as owners increase concessions to lure tenants in an environment of tepid demand.


Download Suburban Maryland Office Market Report 2Q20

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 18:38:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 885 M - -
Net income 2020 127 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 5,26%
Capitalization 843 M 843 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 81,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,20 $
Last Close Price 4,73 $
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Raj Bhatti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-64.85%843
CBRE GROUP, INC.-27.82%14 487
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.23.98%12 592
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.45.17%7 182
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.66.84%5 579
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.87%5 225
