Newmark : Wilmington Market Reports

Wilmington Office Market
Average Asking Rent (Price/SF)
$25.67
Vacancy Rate (%)
16.6%
Net Absorption (SF)
37,740
The global COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a statewide stay-at-home mandate in mid-March and by the start of the second quarter, activity in the Wilmington office market ground to a near-standstill. The mandate ended on May 31st but some major office occupiers have kept employees on a work-from-home schedule due to ongoing health concerns. Tenants across industries may consider redirecting some of their workforce to work from home on a permanent or periodic basis, and the long-term impact this might have on office occupancy remains unknown.
Download Wilmington Office Market Report 2Q20
