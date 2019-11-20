Securities Registration: Employee Benefit Plan

Registration No. 333- As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 19, 2019 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 Newmark Group, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 81-4467492 (State or other jurisdiction of (IRS Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 125 Park Avenue New York, New York 10017 (Address of Principal Executive Offices)(Zip Code) Newmark Group, Inc. Long Term Incentive Plan (Full title of the plan) Stephen M. Merkel Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Newmark Group, Inc. 125 Park Avenue New York, New York 10017 (Name and address of agent for service) (212) 372-2000 (Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one): Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☒ Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐ If an emerging growth company, include by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐

CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Amount Proposed Proposed Title of Securities Maximum Maximum Amount of to be Offering Price Aggregate to be Registered Registered Per Share Offering Price Registration Fee Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share 15,000,000 shares(1) $12.25(2) $183,750,000(2) $23,850.75(3) Restricted Stock Units (4) (5) (6) (6) (6) Other Stock-Based Awards (4) (5) (6) (6) (6) Pursuant to Rule 416(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), the number of shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), of Newmark Group, Inc. being registered shall include an indeterminate number of additional shares which may become issuable as a result of stock splits, stock dividends, or similar transactions in accordance with the anti-dilution provisions of the Newmark Group, Inc. Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). Calculated pursuant to Rules 457(c) and (h), based upon the average of the high and low sale prices of the Class A Common Stock reported on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on November 13, 2019. Calculated pursuant to Section 6(b) of the Securities Act as follows: Proposed maximum aggregate offering price multiplied by .0001298. Restricted Stock Units represent rights, with or without dividend equivalents, to acquire shares of the Class A Common Stock for no additional consideration pursuant to the Plan, upon the vesting thereof. Other Stock-Based Awards represent rights to acquire shares of the Class A Common Stock for no additional consideration pursuant to the Plan, upon the exchange of exchangeable REUs, PSUs, LPUs or certain other limited partnership units issued by Newmark Holdings, L.P. pursuant to the Newmark Holdings, L.P. Participation Plan, and upon the exchange of compensatory exchangeable Founding Partner Units issued by Newmark Holdings, L.P. Each Restricted Stock Unit and Other Stock-Based Award shall represent a right to acquire one share of the Class A Common Stock, subject to adjustment as described in the Amended and Restated Agreement of Limited Partnership of Newmark Holdings, L.P. and for stock splits, stock dividends, or similar transactions in accordance with the anti-dilution provisions of the Plan. The aggregate number of Restricted Stock Units and Other Stock-Based Awards sold pursuant to the Plan shall not exceed the number of shares of the Class A Common Stock being registered herein, as adjusted pursuant to Rule 416(a). Included in the offering price and fee calculations for the shares of the Class A Common Stock being registered herein. Any value attributable to the Restricted Stock Units and Other Stock-Based Awards, representing rights to acquire shares of the Class A Common Stock, is reflected in the market price of the Class A Common Stock, and any Restricted Stock Units and Other Stock-Based Awards sold will be sold for consideration not to exceed the value of the underlying shares of the Class A Common Stock represented by the Restricted Stock Units and Other Stock-Based Awards on the date of sale. Accordingly, there is no additional offering price or registration fee with respect to the Restricted Stock Units and Other Stock-Based Awards being registered herein.

EXPLANATORY NOTE This Registration Statement on Form S-8 is filed by Newmark Group, Inc. ("we," "us," or "our") for the purpose of registering 15,000,000 additional shares of Class A Common Stock, Restricted Stock Units and Other Stock-Based Awards under the Securities Act. The shares of the Class A Common Stock, Restricted Stock Units and Other Stock-Based Awards registered herein to be offered and sold pursuant to the Plan are of the same classes of securities as the shares of the Class A Common Stock, Restricted Stock Units and Other Stock-Based Awards registered under the currently effective Registration Statement on Form S-8 (Registration No. 333-222201) (the "Prior Registration Statement"). Pursuant to General Instruction E to Form S-8, the contents of the Prior Registration Statement are incorporated herein by reference except to the extent supplemented, amended or superseded by the information set forth herein. Only those items containing new information not contained in the Prior Registration Statement are presented herein. PART II INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference. The following documents previously filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") are incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement: Our Annual Report on Form 10-K Form 10-K/A Our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019, filed with the Commission on May 10, 2019 August 9, 2019 November 8, 2019 Our Definitive Proxy Statement Our Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Commission on February 5, 2019 February 12, 2019 May 9, 2019 August 1, 2019 September 25, 2019 October 30, 2019 The description of the Class A Common Stock contained in our Registration Statement on Form 8-A All documents subsequently filed by us pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 and 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment which indicates that all securities offered herein have been sold or which deregisters all securities then remaining unsold shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement and to be a part hereof from the date of the filing of such documents. Any statement contained herein or in a document, all or a portion of which is incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein, shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement contained herein or in any other subsequently filed document that also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Any such statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration Statement. Item 8. Exhibits. The Exhibit Index set forth below is incorporated by reference in response to this Item 8.

SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act, the Registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S-8 and has duly caused this Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the City of New York, State of New York, on November 19, 2019. Newmark Group, Inc. By: /s/ Howard W. Lutnick Name: Howard W. Lutnick Title: Chairman [Signature Page to Registration Statement on Form S-8 re: Newmark Group, Inc. Long Term Incentive Plan]

POWERS OF ATTORNEY Each of the undersigned, whose signature appears below, hereby constitutes and appoints Howard W. Lutnick and Stephen M. Merkel, and each of them, as his or her true and lawful attorneys-in-facts and agents, with full power of substitution and resubstitution, for him or her and in his or her name, place and stead, in any and all capacities, to sign any or all amendments to this Registration Statement, and to file the same, with all exhibits thereto and other documents in connection therewith, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, or his or their substitute or substitutes, and each of them, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing necessary or appropriate to be done with respect to this Registration Statement or any amendments hereto in the premises, as fully to all intents and purposes as he or she might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents, or his or their substitute or substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue thereof. Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this Registration Statement has been signed below by the following persons, in the capacities and on the date indicated: Signature Capacity in Which Signed Date /s/ Howard W. Lutnick Chairman and Director (Principal Executive Officer) November 19, 2019 Howard W. Lutnick /s/ Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer November 19, 2019 Barry M. Gosin /s/ Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer November 19, 2019 Michael J. Rispoli (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) /s/ Virginia S. Bauer Director November 19, 2019 Virginia S. Bauer /s/ Peter F. Cervinka Director November 19, 2019 Peter F. Cervinka /s/ Michael Snow Director November 19, 2019 Michael Snow [Signature Page to Registration Statement on Form S-8 re: Newmark Group, Inc. Long Term Incentive Plan]

Exhibit 5.1 NEWMARK GROUP, INC. November 19, 2019 Newmark Group, Inc. 125 Park Avenue New York, New York 10017 Ladies and Gentlemen: I am the Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Newmark Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). In connection with the Registration Statement on Form S-8 (the "Registration Statement") filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on the date hereof, relating to the registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), of the offer and sale of up to 15,000,000 shares (the "Shares") of Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), and Restricted Stock Units, with or without dividend equivalents, and Other Stock-Based Awards, representing rights to acquire some or all of the Shares, pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), you have requested my opinion with respect to the matters set forth below. For the purposes of this opinion letter, I, or attorneys working under my direction (collectively, "we"), have examined the Registration Statement and the originals, or duplicates or certified or conformed copies, of such corporate records, agreements, documents and other instruments, including the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company and the Plan, and have made such other investigations as we have deemed relevant and necessary in connection with the opinions set forth below. As to questions of fact material to this opinion letter, we have relied, with your approval, upon oral and written representations and certificates of officers and other representatives of the Company and certificates or comparable documents of public officials. In making such examination and rendering the opinions set forth below, we have assumed without verification the genuineness of all signatures, the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, that all documents submitted to us as certified copies are true and correct copies of such originals, the authenticity of the originals of such documents submitted to us as certified copies, and the legal capacity of all individuals executing any of the foregoing documents. We have also assumed that any Shares to be offered and sold from time to time will be duly authorized and issued in accordance with the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation and the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company, the authorizing resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company or a committee thereof and applicable law, and that any certificates evidencing such Shares will be duly executed and delivered, against receipt of the consideration approved by the Company, which will be no less than the par value of the Class A Common Stock on a per share basis. Based upon the foregoing, and subject to the qualifications, assumptions and limitations stated herein, I am of the opinion that, when the Shares and any Restricted Stock Units and Other Stock-Based Awards sold have been issued, delivered and paid for in the manner contemplated by and upon the terms and conditions set forth in the Plan, the Shares will be validly issued, fully paid and nonassessable, and the Restricted Stock Units and Other Stock-Based Awards will constitute valid and legally binding obligations of the Company. I am a member of the bar of the State of New York, and I do not express any opinion herein concerning any law other than the laws of the State of New York and the Delaware General Corporation Law (including the statutory provisions, all applicable provisions of the Delaware Constitution and reported judicial decisions interpreting the foregoing).

I hereby consent to the filing of this opinion letter as Exhibit 5.1 to the Registration Statement. In giving such consent, I do not thereby admit that I am in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act, and the rules and regulations of the Commission promulgated thereunder. Very truly yours, /s/ Stephen M. Merkel Stephen M. Merkel Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Exhibit 23.1 Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm We consent to the incorporation by reference in the Registration Statement (Form S-8) of Newmark Group, Inc. pertaining to the Long Term Incentive Plan of Newmark Group, Inc. of our reports dated March 15, 2019, with respect to the consolidated financial statements and schedule of Newmark Group, Inc. and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting of Newmark Group, Inc. included in its Annual Report (Form 10-K) for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. /s/ Ernst & Young LLP New York, New York November 19, 2019

Exhibit 23.2 Consent of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Member Berkeley Point Financial LLC We consent to the incorporation by reference in the registration statement on Form S-8 of Newmark Group, Inc. pertaining to the Long Term Incentive Plan of Newmark Group, Inc., of our report dated August 23, 2017, with respect to the consolidated statements of operations, changes in member's capital, and cash flows of Berkeley Point Financial LLC for the year ended December 31, 2016, not included herein, which report appears in the December 31, 2018, annual report on Form 10-K of Newmark Group, Inc. /s/ KPMG LLP Boston, Massachusetts November 19, 2019