NewMarket : Afton Chemical’s S$380 Million Phase II Expansion of Its Jurong Island Plant is Now Complete

Afton Chemical Corporation, a global leader in the lubricant and fuel
additive market, today announced the completion of the Phase II
expansion of its Chemical Additive Manufacturing Facility in Jurong
Island, Singapore. This milestone was marked by a special visit from
Singapore’s Minister for Trade & Industry Mr. Chan Chun Sing, who also
made a speech and toured the facility.
Afton Chemical Corporation – Singapore Chemical Additive Manufacturing Facility Phase II Expansion (Photo: Business Wire)
As a wholly owned subsidiary of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU), Afton
has been a leading player in the lubricant and fuel additive marketplace
for over 90 years. The company was founded on a Passion for Solutions®
and has maintained a focus on customizing commercial and industrial
solutions that meet customer needs.
Afton begun its Singapore manufacturing operations in May 2016, when it
announced the Phase I opening of its Jurong Island plant. Phase II’s
investment of S$222 million is more than Phase I’s initial investment of
S$158 million, bringing the total investment in Singapore to S$380
million.
“This facility was key to Afton’s plans to ensure that our products are
‘Made in Asia for Asia’. Our Jurong Island plant now has the full
capability to produce core engine oil additives that we need for the
Asia Pacific region,” commented Gina Harm, Afton Chemical’s President.
“We are also proud to say that we are investing in advanced technologies
that will contribute towards longer term goals of reducing carbon
emissions,” said Harm.
Phase II’s expansion kickstarts production of advanced ashless
dispersants and anti-wear components. All are critical components in
several of Afton’s products, and will help passenger vehicles and
commercial vehicles meet performance standards of the future. The latest
expansion also enhances the support network in Asia Pacific, which
already has established R&D innovation centers in Suzhou, China and
Tsukuba, Japan.
“We continue to invest in Singapore because we see it as the central hub
of the region. It has a strong record of safety, security and
integration – conditions we value. Furthermore, there is a strong talent
pool and retention is very positive. From a manufacturing perspective,
Singapore is the perfect place to distribute not only to ASEAN but also
China. For the three major demand clusters in China, it only takes 20
days to deliver to and from Singapore,” added Sean Spencer, Afton
Chemical Asia’s Vice President. “Essentially, we are improving customer
satisfaction with shorter lead times and enhanced security of supply.”
This expansion will increase Afton’s workforce in Singapore by 123%. The
facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and will be the first
plant in the Afton family to offer integrated management systems and
automated full traceability. It will occupy approximately 45,500sqm in
land area and will continue production of key components used in engine
oil additive packages such as ZDDP Antiwear, Ashless Dispersants and
Sulfonate Detergents.
“Asia’s rapid urbanisation and growth is driving the demand for
transportation fuel and specialty chemical products. Afton’s Phase II
expansion is testament to the attractiveness of Singapore as a hub to
capture growing opportunities in the region, and the ability of our
workforce to undertake high value-added manufacturing,” said Ms Cindy
Koh, Director, Energy & Chemicals, Singapore Economic Development Board.
“We look forward to partnering with Afton Chemical in their growth plans
for Asia.”
