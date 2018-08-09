NewMarket Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) declared a
quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.75 per share on the common stock
of the Corporation. The dividend is payable October 1, 2018 to NewMarket
shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2018.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical
Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and
delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum
products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general
additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the
technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels
burn cleaner.
