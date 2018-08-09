Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NewMarket Corporation    NEU

NEWMARKET CORPORATION (NEU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/09 10:00:00 pm
373.6 USD   -6.95%
11:02pNEWMARKET CORPO : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:05aNEWMARKET CORPO : NEU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financ..
AQ
08/08NEWMARKET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NewMarket Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 11:02pm CEST

The Board of Directors of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.75 per share on the common stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable October 1, 2018 to NewMarket shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2018.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although NewMarket’s management believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the availability of raw materials and distribution systems; disruptions at manufacturing facilities, including single-sourced facilities; the ability to respond effectively to technological changes in our industry; failure to protect our intellectual property rights; failure to attract and retain a highly-qualified workforce; hazards common to chemical businesses; competition from other manufacturers; sudden or sharp raw material price increases; the gain or loss of significant customers; the occurrence or threat of extraordinary events, including natural disasters and terrorist attacks; risks related to operating outside of the United States; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; an information technology system failure or security breach; political, economic, and regulatory factors concerning our products; current and future governmental regulations; resolution of environmental liabilities or legal proceedings; our inability to realize expected benefits from investment in our infrastructure or from recent or future acquisitions, or our inability to successfully integrate recent or future acquisitions into our business; and other factors detailed from time to time in the reports that NewMarket files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available to shareholders upon request.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by NewMarket in the foregoing discussion speaks only as of the date on which such forward-looking statement is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We have no duty to, and do not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this discussion after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that the events described in any forward-looking statement made in this discussion, or elsewhere, might not occur.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWMARKET CORPORATION
11:12pNEWMARKET CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:02pNEWMARKET CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07:01pNEWMARKET CORPORATION : to Host Earnings Call
AC
02:19pNEWMARKET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11:05aNEWMARKET CORPORATION (NYSE : NEU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financ..
AQ
08/08NEWMARKET : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08NEWMARKET CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08/08NEWMARKET CORPORATION : Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Results
BU
07/25NEWMARKET : Keiter Advisors names managing director
AQ
07/17NEWMARKET CORPORATION : Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Review Second Q..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:05pNewMarket declares $1.75 dividend 
08/08NewMarket misses by $1.15, misses on revenue 
08/07Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
04/27NewMarket's (NEU) CEO Teddy Gottwald on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
04/26NewMarket declares $1.75 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 341 M
EBIT 2018 336 M
Net income 2018 254 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,74%
P/E ratio 2018 18,62
P/E ratio 2019 17,28
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,04x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capitalization 4 787 M
Chart NEWMARKET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NewMarket Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARKET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Gottwald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Paliotti Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bruce C. Gottwald Director
Phyllis L. Cothran Lead Independent Director
Patrick D. Hanley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARKET CORPORATION1.03%4 787
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%102 400
AIR LIQUIDE3.33%54 384
PRAXAIR1.53%45 158
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES2.49%44 461
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-8.35%42 461
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.