NEWMARKET CORPORATION

(NEU)
445.68 USD   +5.71%
NewMarket Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/01/2019

The Board of Directors of NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.90 per share on the common stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable October 1, 2019 to NewMarket shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

Some of the information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although NewMarket’s management believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the availability of raw materials and distribution systems; disruptions at production facilities, including single-sourced facilities; hazards common to chemical businesses; the ability to respond effectively to technological changes in our industry; failure to protect our intellectual property rights; sudden or sharp raw material price increases; competition from other manufacturers; the gain or loss of significant customers; current and future governmental regulations; failure to attract and retain a highly-qualified workforce; the occurrence or threat of extraordinary events, including natural disasters and terrorist attacks; risks related to operating outside of the United States; the impact of substantial indebtedness on our operational and financial flexibility; the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; an information technology system failure or security breach; resolution of environmental liabilities or legal proceedings; political, economic, and regulatory factors concerning our products; limitation of our insurance coverage; our inability to realize expected benefits from investment in our infrastructure or from recent or future acquisitions, or our inability to successfully integrate recent or future acquisitions into our business; the underperformance of our pension assets resulting in additional cash contributions to our pension plans; and other factors detailed from time to time in the reports that NewMarket files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available to shareholders upon request.

You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made by NewMarket in the foregoing discussion speaks only as of the date on which such forward-looking statement is made. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We have no duty to, and do not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this discussion after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should keep in mind that the events described in any forward-looking statement made in this discussion, or elsewhere, might not occur.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 243 M
EBIT 2019 324 M
Net income 2019 240 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 19,7x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,10x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,01x
Capitalization 4 717 M
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 380,00  $
Last Close Price 421,61  $
Spread / Highest target -9,87%
Spread / Average Target -9,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,87%
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas E. Gottwald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Paliotti Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bruce C. Gottwald Director
Phyllis L. Cothran Lead Independent Director
Patrick D. Hanley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARKET CORPORATION2.31%4 717
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%85 888
AIR LIQUIDE15.26%59 197
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%59 197
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD35.44%42 700
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES0.64%28 057
