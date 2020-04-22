NewMarket Corporation : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Gottwald, released the following earnings report of the Company’s operations for the first quarter of 2020.

Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $85.5 million, or $7.67 per share, compared to net income of $62.2 million, or $5.57 per share, for the first quarter of 2019.

Sales for the petroleum additives segment for the first quarter of 2020 were $557.4 million, up 4.6% compared to the same period last year. Petroleum additives operating profit for the first quarter of 2020 was $113.7 million compared to $87.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher shipments and lower conversion costs, with lower raw material costs offset by decreased selling prices. Petroleum additives operating margin was 17.5% for the rolling four quarters including the first quarter of 2020 which is in line with the historical ranges for our business. Shipments increased 5.9% between periods, with increases in lubricant additives shipments, partially offset by a slight decrease in fuel additives shipments. Europe, North America and Latin America were the drivers for the lubricant additive increases, partially offset by a decrease in Asia Pacific.

We are very pleased with the strong performance of our petroleum additives business in the first quarter, but we are expecting to see our operations for the remainder of the year impacted by the current economic environment. We are currently experiencing what we believe will be a short-term decrease in demand for lubricant and fuel additives due to the economic downturn resulting from government restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services in response to COVID-19. We expect to see a sizeable decline in shipments in the second quarter of 2020. While we do not know how long this downturn will last, we are encouraged by the recovery we have seen in our China business, which saw a reduction in shipments in the first quarter but has already shown signs of recovery. We expect the rest of the global market will also begin to recover when government restrictions on the movement of people are eased. The rate of recovery will depend heavily on the rate at which these restrictions are lifted. Our global business will see varying effects on demand that will differ by region based on our product portfolio and geographic coverage.

During the quarter, we funded capital expenditures of $20.1 million, paid dividends of $21.2 million, and repurchased 252,383 shares of our common stock for a total of $94.3 million, through a combination of borrowing under our revolving credit facility and cash from operations. In March, we entered into a new five-year, $900 million revolving credit facility that replaced our prior $850 million facility.

As we face the challenging economic environment ahead of us in 2020, we expect all our global operations, manufacturing plants and research and development centers will continue to be operational, and we will stay the course. The chemical industry and our products are recognized as essential for the transportation of goods and services. We are mindful first and foremost of our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our employees and have procedures in place at each of our operating facilities to help ensure their well-being. We are grateful for their hard work and dedication during these difficult times. We are working diligently with our customers to ensure their supply demands are met and will continue to work with them throughout this period as inventory needs will be fluctuating due to demands of the changing environment.

We will continue to focus on our long-term objectives and will remain well-positioned for the future with a strong balance sheet and conservative fiscal policy, even as we navigate the current economic downturn.

Sincerely,

Thomas E. Gottwald

The petroleum additives segment consists of the North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Central America, and South America), Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (Europe or EMEAI) regions.

The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA and the related calculation in the schedules included with this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depreciation (on property, plant and equipment) and amortization (on intangibles and lease right-of-use assets). The Company believes that even though this item is not required by or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this additional measure enhances understanding of the Company’s performance and period to period comparability. The Company believes that this item should not be considered an alternative to net income determined under GAAP.

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue: Petroleum additives $ 557,372 $ 532,679 All other 2,045 3,937 Total $ 559,417 $ 536,616 Segment operating profit: Petroleum additives $ 113,671 $ 87,863 All other 335 511 Segment operating profit 114,006 88,374 Corporate unallocated expense (4,231 ) (5,094 ) Interest and financing expenses (7,104 ) (8,012 ) Other income (expense), net 7,407 5,540 Income before income tax expense $ 110,078 $ 80,808 Net income $ 85,541 $ 62,205 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 7.67 $ 5.57

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 559,417 $ 536,616 Cost of goods sold 378,510 383,747 Gross profit 180,907 152,869 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 35,715 36,773 Research, development, and testing expenses 35,506 33,224 Operating profit 109,686 82,872 Interest and financing expenses, net 7,104 8,012 Other income (expense), net 7,496 5,948 Income before income tax expense 110,078 80,808 Income tax expense 24,537 18,603 Net income $ 85,541 $ 62,205 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 7.67 $ 5.57 Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.90 $ 1.75

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except share amounts, unaudited) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 178,662 $ 144,397 Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 347,155 335,826 Inventories 371,002 365,938 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,115 33,237 Total current assets 930,934 879,398 Property, plant, and equipment, net 633,873 635,439 Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill 131,012 131,880 Prepaid pension cost 136,346 133,848 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,437 60,505 Deferred charges and other assets 44,083 44,062 Total assets $ 1,933,685 $ 1,885,132 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 178,457 $ 178,773 Accrued expenses 89,819 77,350 Dividends payable 19,020 19,217 Income taxes payable 7,460 10,632 Operating lease liabilities 13,060 14,036 Other current liabilities 5,096 8,887 Total current liabilities 312,912 308,895 Long-term debt 740,511 642,941 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 43,585 46,792 Other noncurrent liabilities 197,428 203,406 Total liabilities 1,294,436 1,202,034 Shareholders' equity: Common stock and paid-in capital (without par value; issued and outstanding shares - 10,938,744 at March 31, 2020 and 11,188,549 at December 31, 2019) 0 1,965 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176,343 ) (162,748 ) Retained earnings 815,592 843,881 Total shareholders' equity 639,249 683,098 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,933,685 $ 1,885,132

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net income $ 85,541 $ 62,205 Depreciation and amortization 21,369 21,939 Cash pension and postretirement contributions (2,557 ) (2,425 ) Working capital changes (42,058 ) (63,426 ) Deferred income tax expense 3,379 2,156 Capital expenditures (20,106 ) (10,353 ) Net borrowings under revolving credit facility 97,424 16,072 Repurchases of common stock (79,473 ) 0 Dividends paid (21,160 ) (19,579 ) All other (8,094 ) (1,382 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 34,265 $ 5,207

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Net Income $ 85,541 $ 62,205 Add: Interest and financing expenses, net 7,104 8,012 Income tax expense 24,537 18,603 Depreciation and amortization 20,859 21,654 EBITDA $ 138,041 $ 110,474

