NewMarket Corporation : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
0
02/06/2019 | 05:02pm EST
Petroleum Additives Fourth Quarter Operating Profit of $79.5
Million, Up 7.2%, and Full Year Operating Profit of $311.0 Million,
Down 9.9%
Fourth Quarter Net Income of $62.8 Million and Earnings Per Share
of $5.58
Full Year Net Income of $234.7 Million and Earnings Per Share of
$20.34
603,449 Shares Repurchased in 2018
NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
Thomas E. Gottwald, released the following earnings report of the
Company’s operations for the fourth quarter and full year 2018.
Profit before income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $71.1
million compared to $64.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net
income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $62.8 million, or $5.58 per
share, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $.35 per share, for
the fourth quarter of 2017. Profit before income taxes for 2018 was
$290.3 million compared to $315.4 million for 2017. Net income for 2018
was $234.7 million, or $20.34 per share, compared to net income of
$190.5 million, or $16.08 per share, for 2017. Net income for all
periods included effects of the tax reform act enacted on December 22,
2017, commonly known as the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act” (the “Tax Reform
Act”).
Sales for the petroleum additives segment for the fourth quarter of 2018
were $537.2 million, down 3.5% versus the same period last year.
Petroleum additives operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 was
$79.5 million, or 7.2% higher than fourth quarter operating profit last
year of $74.2 million. The increase was mainly due to changes in selling
prices and foreign currency rates, partially offset by higher raw
material costs and lower shipments. Shipments were down 10.2% from the
same period last year with decreases in both lubricant additives and
fuel additives shipments. All regions except Asia Pacific contributed to
the decrease in lubricant additives shipments, and Latin America was the
only region reporting an increase in fuel additives shipments.
For the year, petroleum additives sales were $2.3 billion compared to
sales in 2017 of $2.2 billion, or an increase of 4.3%. Petroleum
additives operating profit for 2018 was $311.0 million, or 9.9% lower
than last year’s $345.0 million. The decrease was due mainly to higher
raw material and conversion costs, partially offset by changes in
selling prices. Shipments decreased 2.8% versus 2017 with decreases in
both lubricant additives and fuel additives shipments. The regional
drivers for those decreases were consistent with the drivers in the
fourth quarter discussed above.
Petroleum additives operating margin was 13.6% for 2018 compared to
15.8% for 2017. Throughout 2018 we continued to see downward pressure on
our operating margin due mainly to the steady increase in raw material
costs over the past two years. While our efforts have been focused on
recovering these cost increases, we have been experiencing the lag
between when price increases go into effect and when margins start to
improve. Margin recovery will be our number one priority throughout 2019
so that they will again be consistent with our historical ranges.
Income tax expense was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018
compared to $60.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, and $55.6
million for 2018 compared to $124.9 million for 2017. The main driver
for the difference between the comparative periods was additional income
tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 of $31.4 million related to
the enactment of the Tax Reform Act, primarily due to a one-time deemed
repatriation tax on untaxed accumulated foreign earnings. In addition,
the Tax Reform Act reduced the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%
beginning in 2018, reducing the income tax expense in both 2018 periods.
During 2018, we funded capital expenditures of $74.6 million, and
returned $312.4 million to our shareholders through dividends ($80.4
million) and share repurchases (603,449 shares of our common stock for a
total of $232.0 million), through a combination of borrowing under our
revolving credit facility and cash from operations.
As we look forward to 2019 and beyond, we expect continued strength in
our petroleum additives business and the industry as a whole. We will
continue to make decisions we believe will promote the greatest
long-term value for our shareholders, customers and employees, and will
remain focused on our long-term objectives. This will be evidenced
through our ongoing commitment to provide customers with innovative
solutions to meet their business needs, investments in our supply
capabilities, and technology-driven initiatives. We believe the
fundamentals of how we run our business - a long-term view, safety-first
culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product
offerings, and world-class supply chain capability - will continue to be
beneficial for all of our stakeholders.
Sincerely,
Thomas E. Gottwald
The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA and the
related calculation in the schedules included with this earnings
release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before
the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes,
depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that even though
this item is not required by or presented in accordance with United
States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this additional
measure enhances understanding of the Company’s performance and period
to period comparability. The Company believes that this item should not
be considered an alternative to net income determined under GAAP.
NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenue:
Petroleum additives
$
537,171
$
556,938
$
2,280,803
$
2,187,283
All other
1,141
3,044
8,872
11,121
Total
$
538,312
$
559,982
$
2,289,675
$
2,198,404
Segment operating profit:
Petroleum additives
$
79,525
$
74,176
$
311,019
$
345,017
All other
(1,290
)
1,192
(3,256
)
4,135
Segment operating profit
78,235
75,368
307,763
349,152
Corporate unallocated expense
(3,618
)
(9,080
)
(19,651
)
(26,641
)
Interest and financing expenses
(8,187
)
(5,360
)
(26,723
)
(21,856
)
Other income (expense), net
4,665
4,014
28,896
14,787
Income before income tax expense
$
71,095
$
64,942
$
290,285
$
315,442
Net income
$
62,803
$
4,072
$
234,734
$
190,509
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
5.58
$
0.35
$
20.34
$
16.08
Notes to Segment Results and Other Financial Information
Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to reflect the
adoption of Accounting Standard Update No. 2017-07,
"Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the
Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic
Postretirement Benefit Cost". There was no impact to income before
income tax expense.
NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)
Fourth Quarter Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
538,312
$
559,982
$
2,289,675
$
2,198,404
Cost of goods sold
396,474
414,785
1,704,312
1,562,017
Gross profit
141,838
145,197
585,363
636,387
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
31,747
44,165
152,400
167,651
Research, development, and testing expenses
34,271
34,308
140,289
146,002
Operating profit
75,820
66,724
292,674
322,734
Interest and financing expenses, net
8,187
5,360
26,723
21,856
Other income (expense), net
3,462
3,578
24,334
14,564
Income before income tax expense
71,095
64,942
290,285
315,442
Income tax expense
8,292
60,870
55,551
124,933
Net income
$
62,803
$
4,072
$
234,734
$
190,509
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
$
5.58
$
0.35
$
20.34
$
16.08
Cash dividends declared per share
$
1.75
$
1.75
$
7.00
$
7.00
Notes to Consolidated Statements of Income
Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to reflect the
adoption of Accounting Standard Update No. 2017-07,
"Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the
Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic
Postretirement Benefit Cost". There was no impact to net income.
NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except share amounts, unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
2018
2017
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
73,040
$
84,166
Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful
accounts ($178 - 2018; $215 - 2017)
314,860
335,317
Inventories
396,341
383,097
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
29,179
31,074
Total current assets
813,420
833,654
Net property, plant, and equipment
644,138
652,281
Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill
136,039
144,337
Prepaid pension cost
88,705
66,495
Deferred income taxes
5,094
4,349
Deferred charges and other assets
9,878
11,038
Total assets
$
1,697,274
$
1,712,154
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
151,631
$
159,408
Accrued expenses
91,202
107,999
Dividends payable
17,923
19,055
Income taxes payable
6,431
16,340
Other current liabilities
4,114
13,991
Total current liabilities
271,301
316,793
Long-term debt
770,999
602,900
Other noncurrent liabilities
165,067
190,812
Total liabilities
1,207,367
1,110,505
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock and paid-in capital (without par value; issued and
outstanding shares - 11,184,482 at December 31, 2018 and 11,779,978
at December 31, 2017)
0
0
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(181,316
)
(145,994
)
Retained earnings
671,223
747,643
Total shareholders' equity
489,907
601,649
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,697,274
$
1,712,154
NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA
(In thousands, unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Net income
$
234,734
$
190,509
Depreciation and amortization
71,759
55,340
Cash pension and postretirement contributions
(64,756
)
(26,264
)
Noncash pension and postretirement expense
4,903
7,959
Working capital changes
(54,412
)
(36,326
)
Deferred income tax expense
14,527
27,375
Tax Reform Act expense
0
31,375
Capital expenditures
(74,638
)
(148,713
)
Acquisition of business (net of $1,131 cash acquired)
0
(183,930
)
Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving credit facility