Newmont Mining : Accomplished Mining Executive Rob Atkinson to Join Newmont as Chief Operating Officer

Newmont
Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today
announced that Rob Atkinson will succeed Tom Palmer as Executive Vice
President and Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2019. Tom
Palmer, currently President
and Chief Operating Officer, will remain President until he succeeds
Gary Goldberg to become President and Chief Executive Officer. Last
month, Newmont announced
that Gary Goldberg will retire in the fourth quarter as part of a
planned, orderly and long-term leadership succession.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005703/en/
Rob Atkinson (Photo: Business Wire)
Mr. Palmer will assume increasing responsibility for leading the safe
and orderly integration of Newmont and Goldcorp as he transitions his
duties as Chief Operating Officer to Mr. Atkinson.
“Over a 25-year mining career delivering step-change improvements in
safety, productivity and sustainability, Rob will further enhance the
depth and quality of Newmont’s team,” said Tom Palmer, President and
Chief Operating Officer. “Rob brings a demonstrated commitment to
building strong safety cultures and to leading, enabling and empowering
teams to achieve meaningful business results. With Rob’s addition to the
Newmont team, we will enhance the application of our proven Full
Potential continuous improvement program and maximize long-term value
creation following our combination with Goldcorp.”
Newmont remains focused on maintaining a deep leadership bench and top
talent to effectively run the business and continue delivering the
Company’s proven strategy.
Last month, Newmont and Goldcorp announced
the two companies would combine their world-class portfolios of
operations, projects, Reserves, exploration opportunities, and talent to
create the world’s leading gold business. On day one after the
transaction closes, which is expected in the second quarter, Newmont
Goldcorp will:
-
Be immediately value-accretive to the shareholders of both companies;
-
Target 6-7 million ounces of steady-state gold production over a
decades-long time horizon;
-
Have the largest gold Reserves and Resources in the gold sector,
including on a per share basis;
-
Offer the highest dividend yield among senior gold producers;
-
Be located in favorable mining jurisdictions and prolific gold
districts on four continents; and
-
Offer financial flexibility and an investment-grade balance sheet to
advance the most promising projects.
About Rob Atkinson
With 25 years of mining industry experience, Rob Atkinson has held a
variety of roles leading operations and business improvement efforts in
Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Most recently, Mr.
Atkinson served as Head of Productivity and Technical Support for Rio
Tinto and was responsible for the company’s $5 billion productivity
improvement strategy. Mr. Atkinson also served as Chief Operating
Officer for Rio Tinto’s portfolio of copper interests in Mongolia, the
US, Chile and Indonesia. Previously he led ASX-listed Energy Resources
of Australia as Chief Executive and Director, and served as General
Manager of Weipa Bauxite, one of the world’s largest bauxite operations.
During his tenure with Rio Tinto, Mr. Atkinson oversaw the establishment
of three technical centers of excellence, including Surface Mining,
Underground Mining and Processing. Mr. Atkinson also has extensive
operational experience in iron ore and surface and underground coal
mining. He holds a 1st Class Honors Bachelor’s degree in
Mining and Petroleum Engineering from Strathclyde University in Scotland.
About Tom Palmer
In October of 2018, Tom Palmer was promoted to serve as Newmont’s
President and Chief Operating Officer. Since May of 2016, when Mr.
Palmer was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating
Officer – with more than 85 percent of Newmont’s workforce reporting
through to him – Newmont has generated more than $2 billion in free cash
flow and commissioned two new mines and five expansions on four
continents, on or ahead of schedule and within or below budget. Project
optimization work under Mr. Palmer’s leadership has also positioned
Newmont’s robust project pipeline as among the best in the gold sector
through capital discipline and a focus on returns.
Prior to assuming leadership of Newmont’s operations and projects in
2016, Mr. Palmer led the Company’s business in the Asia Pacific region,
which generated nearly 40 percent of Newmont’s revenues at the time.
Before being recruited to join Newmont in 2014, Mr. Palmer served as
Chief Operating Officer for Pilbara Mines at Rio Tinto Iron Ore.
Mr. Palmer’s 25-year career in mining includes leadership roles in Rio
Tinto’s bauxite and aluminum, coal, copper, iron ore, and technology
businesses where he gained extensive experience building and leading
high-performing global teams to enhance safety, profitability,
sustainability, and diversity and inclusion.
About Newmont
Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Company’s operations
are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname.
Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was
named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World
Index in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Company is an industry leader in
value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental,
social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been
publicly traded since 1925.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended
to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other
applicable laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of
applicable Canadian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement
expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or
results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and
believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are
subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause
actual results to differ materially from future results expressed,
projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements often address our expected future business and financial
performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as
“anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “expect,”
“believe,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” or “potential.”
Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without
limitation: (i) statements relating to Newmont’s planned acquisition of
Goldcorp and the expected terms, timing and closing of the proposed
transaction (the “proposed transaction”); (ii) potential of Newmont’s
and Goldcorp’s operations, including future improvement and financial
condition; (iii) estimates of future production, including expected
annual production range; (iv) expectations regarding accretion; (v)
estimates of future reserves and resources; (vi) expectations of future
dividends and returns to shareholders; (vii) expectations of future
balance sheet strength, credit ratings and financial flexibility; and
(viii) expectations of future plans and benefits. Estimates or
expectations of future events or results are based upon certain
assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include,
but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current
geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions;
(ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of Newmont’s and
Goldcorp’s operations and projects being consistent with current
expectations and mine plans, including without limitation receipt of
export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in
which Newmont and Goldcorp operate being consistent with its current
expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian
dollar or the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, as well as other
exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v)
certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, lead and oil; (vi)
prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current
levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve, mineral resource
and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning
assumptions. Risks relating to forward-looking statements in regard to
the Company’s business and future performance may include, but are not
limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency
fluctuations, operational risks, increased production costs and
variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining
plans, political risk, community relations, conflict resolution
governmental regulation and judicial outcomes and other risks. In
addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from
forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated
with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective
integration of Newmont’s and Goldcorp’s businesses and the ability to
achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the
proposed transaction; the risk associated with Newmont’s and Goldcorp’s
ability to obtain the approval of the proposed transaction by their
shareholders required to consummate the proposed transaction and the
timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risk
that the conditions to the transaction are not satisfied on a timely
basis or at all and the failure of the transaction to close for any
other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be
required for the proposed transaction is not obtained or is obtained
subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the outcome of any legal
proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others
related to the arrangement agreement; unanticipated difficulties or
expenditures relating to the transaction, the response of business
partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of
the transaction; risks relating to the value of the Newmont’s common
stock to be issued in connection with the transaction; the anticipated
size of the markets and continued demand for Newmont’s and Goldcorp’s
resources and the impact of competitive responses to the announcement of
the transaction; and the diversion of management time on
transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks
and other factors, see Newmont’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as the
Company’s other SEC filings, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com,
Goldcorp’s most recent annual information form as well as Goldcorp’s
other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and
available on SEDAR, on the SEC website or www.goldcorp.com.
Newmont is not affirming or adopting any statements or reports
attributed to Goldcorp (including prior mineral reserve and resource
declaration) in this release or made by Goldcorp outside of this
release. Goldcorp is not affirming or adopting any statements or reports
attributed to Newmont (including prior mineral reserve and resource
declaration) in this release or made by Newmont outside of this release.
Newmont and Goldcorp do not undertake any obligation to release publicly
revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without
limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date
of this release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events,
except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors
should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued
“forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that
statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at
investors’ own risk.
Additional information about the proposed transaction and where to
find it
This release is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell
or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation
to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any
vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale,
issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention
of applicable law. This release is being made in respect of the proposed
transaction involving the Company and Goldcorp pursuant to the terms of
an Arrangement Agreement by and among the Company and Goldcorp and may
be deemed to be soliciting material relating to the proposed
transaction. In connection with the proposed transaction, the Company
will file a proxy statement relating to a special meeting of its
stockholders with the SEC. Additionally, the Company will file other
relevant materials in connection with the proposed transaction with the
SEC. Security holders of the Company are urged to read the proxy
statement regarding the proposed transaction and any other relevant
materials carefully in their entirety when they become available before
making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed
transaction because they will contain important information about the
proposed transaction and the parties to the transaction. The definitive
proxy statement will be mailed to the Company’s stockholders.
Stockholders of the Company will be able to obtain a copy of the proxy
statement, the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by
reference into the proxy statement as well as other filings containing
information about the proposed transaction and the parties to the
transaction made by the Company with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s
website at www.sec.gov,
on the Company’s website at www.newmont.com/investor-relations/default.aspx
or by contacting the Company’s Investor Relations department at jessica.largent@newmont.com
or by calling 303-837-5484. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC
by Goldcorp will be available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
Participants in the proposed transaction solicitation
The Company and its directors, its executive officers, members of its
management, its employees and other persons, under SEC rules, may be
deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of the
Company’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction.
Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information
regarding the names, affiliations and interests of certain of the
Company’s executive officers and directors in the solicitation by
reading the Company’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC
on February 22, 2018, its proxy statement relating to its 2018 Annual
Meeting of Stockholders filed with the SEC on March 9, 2018 and other
relevant materials filed with the SEC when they become available.
Additional information regarding the interests of such potential
participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the
proposed transaction will be set forth in the proxy statement filed with
the SEC relating to the transaction when it becomes available.
Additional information concerning Goldcorp’s executive officers and
directors is set forth in its 2017 Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with
the SEC on March 23, 2018, its management information circular relating
to its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders filed with the SEC on March
16, 2018 and other relevant materials filed with the SEC when they
become available.
