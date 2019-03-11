Newmont Mining : Announces Special Shareholder Meeting and Files Definitive Proxy on Combination with Goldcorp

Newmont
Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today
announced a special shareholder meeting and filed its definitive proxy
in connection with the Company’s previously announced combination with Goldcorp
Inc. (NYSE: GG, TSX: G) (Goldcorp). Newmont notified shareholders
that the special shareholder meeting will take place on April 11, 2019.
Shareholders will be asked to vote on, among other proposals, the
issuance of Newmont common shares in connection with the proposed
transaction with Goldcorp. Newmont’s Board of Directors unanimously
recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the proposals.
“Combining with Goldcorp represents a compelling value creation
opportunity for Newmont’s shareholders providing them with an unmatched
portfolio of world class operations, projects, exploration
opportunities, reserves and talent,” said Gary Goldberg, Chief Executive
Officer. “Through the application of our proven Full Potential
continuous improvement program, we anticipate generating $365 million in
pre-tax synergies to potentially deliver $4.4 billion in Net Present
Value. With nearly 90 percent of Newmont Goldcorp’s operations, projects
and reserves located in favorable mining jurisdictions on four
continents, we will be able to offer shareholders sustainable returns
over a longer time horizon, at lower risk.”
On day one after the transaction closes, Newmont
Goldcorp will:
-
Be accretive to Newmont’s Net Asset Value per share by 27 percent, and
34 percent accretive to the Company’s 2020 cash flow per share;i
-
Begin delivering a combined $365 million in expected annual pre-tax
synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements
representing the opportunity to create $4.4 billion in Net Present
Value (pre-tax);ii
-
Target 6-7 million ounces of steady-state gold production over a
decades-long time horizon;i
-
Have the largest gold Reserves and Resources in the gold sector,
including on a per share basis;
-
Be located in favorable mining jurisdictions and prolific gold
districts on four continents;
-
Deliver the highest dividend among senior gold producers;iii
-
Offer financial flexibility and an investment-grade balance sheet to
advance the most promising projects generating a targeted Internal
Rate of Return (IRR) of at least 15 percent;iv
-
Feature a deep bench of accomplished business leaders and
high-performing technical teams and other talent with extensive mining
industry experience; and
-
Maintain industry leadership in environmental, social and governance
performance.
About Newmont
Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Company’s operations
are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname.
Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was
named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World
Index in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Company is an industry leader in
value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental,
social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been
publicly traded since 1925.
