Newmont Mining Declares Special Dividend of 88 Cents a Share

By Chris Wack

Newmont Mining on Monday said its board of directors declared a one-time special dividend of 88 cents a share, conditional upon approval of the Goldcorp transaction.

The Denver-based gold and copper producer said in a release that the dividend will be paid to Newmont shareholders of record as of April 17, which is before the closing of the proposed Newmont-Goldcorp combination.

Newmont Mining also said that its purchase of Goldcorp was approved in Mexico, without conditions.

