Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Newmont Mining Corporation    NEM

NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION

(NEM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Newmont Mining Declares Special Dividend of 88 Cents a Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 08:22am EDT

By Chris Wack

Newmont Mining on Monday said its board of directors declared a one-time special dividend of 88 cents a share, conditional upon approval of the Goldcorp transaction.

The Denver-based gold and copper producer said in a release that the dividend will be paid to Newmont shareholders of record as of April 17, which is before the closing of the proposed Newmont-Goldcorp combination.

Newmont Mining also said that its purchase of Goldcorp was approved in Mexico, without conditions.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.53% 1318.65 Delayed Quote.2.42%
GOLDCORP INC. -2.88% 14.51 Delayed Quote.8.53%
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION 0.50% 34.5 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
08:22aNewmont Mining Declares Special Dividend of 88 Cents a Share
DJ
08:06aNEWMONT MINING : Goldcorp Announces Support for Newmont Special Dividend
PR
08:02aNEWMONT MINING : Receives Mexican Anti-Trust Approval for its Pending Acquisitio..
PR
08:02aNEWMONT MINING : ISS Recommends Goldcorp Shareholders Vote in Favor of Proposed ..
PR
07:56aNEWMONT MINING : Announces Conditional Special Dividend
BU
07:43aTSX futures little changed amid global growth fears
RE
03/23Newmont Dealt Merger Setback -- WSJ
DJ
03/22Investor VanEck Urges Newmont to Renegotiate Merger Deal -- Update
DJ
03/22Investor VanEck Urges Newmont to Renegotiate Merger Deal
DJ
03/22Newmont Deal Faces Opposition -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 498 M
EBIT 2019 1 126 M
Net income 2019 608 M
Debt 2019 385 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 27,96
P/E ratio 2020 26,94
EV / Sales 2019 2,50x
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
Capitalization 18 377 M
Chart NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 40,2 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary J. Goldberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Palmer President & Chief Operating Officer
Noreen Doyle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Zetwick Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-0.43%18 377
BARRICK GOLD CORP-0.38%23 958
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED16.47%13 871
POLYUS PAO--.--%11 152
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD7.93%10 413
SHANDONG GOLD MINING5.79%9 810
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.