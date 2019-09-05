Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Newmont Mining Corporation    NEM

NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Newmont Mining : Goldcorp Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 08:42am EDT

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (formerly known as Newmont Mining Corporation) (“Newmont Goldcorp” or the “Company”) announced today its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, senior unsecured notes pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company’s subsidiary Newmont USA Limited.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for repayment of the Company’s outstanding 5.125% senior notes due October 1, 2019, supplemented with cash from its balance sheet, as necessary, and any remaining portion for general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will act as joint book-running managers for the offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the prospectus supplement or the shelf registration statement or prospectus.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC by calling toll-free at (866) 471-2526, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC by calling collect at (212) 834-4533. An electronic copy may also be obtained at www.sec.gov.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. Newmont Goldcorp’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. Newmont Goldcorp is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from future events or results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “estimate,” “expect,” “believe,” “target,” “indicative,” “preliminary,” or “potential.” Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future sales of securities and use of proceeds of such sales. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which Newmont Goldcorp operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian dollar or the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, as well as other exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: (A) the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; (B) the prompt and effective integration in connection with the recent business combination by which Newmont acquired Goldcorp Inc. (the “integration”) and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the integration; (C) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the integration or the Nevada joint venture; (D) the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the Nevada joint venture; (E) unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the integration and Nevada joint venture; (F) potential volatility in the price of Newmont Goldcorp’s common stock due to the integration and the Nevada joint venture; and (G) the diversion of management time on integration and transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see Newmont Goldcorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as Newmont Goldcorp’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 under the heading “Risk Factors” available on the SEC website or www.newmontgoldcorp.com. Newmont Goldcorp does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
08:42aNEWMONT MINING : Goldcorp Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
BU
09/04OROSUR MINING INC. : - Full Year 2019 Results
AQ
09/04NEWMONT MINING : Goldcorp's Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore
AQ
09/03Boeing, Bank of America fall while Conn's, Newmont gain
AQ
09/03NEWMONT MINING : Goldcorp's Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore
BU
08/29NEWMONT GOLDCORP CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-..
AQ
08/26NEWMONT MINING : Goldcorp Announces Successful Completion of Consent Solicitatio..
AQ
08/26Stocks to Watch: Amazon.com, Hasbro, Newmont Goldcorp
DJ
08/23NEWMONT MINING : Goldcorp Announces Successful Completion of Consent Solicitatio..
BU
08/21NOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) CEO Letter to Shareholders
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 946 M
EBIT 2019 1 400 M
Net income 2019 818 M
Debt 2019 3 633 M
Yield 2019 1,37%
P/E ratio 2019 36,6x
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,75x
EV / Sales2020 3,06x
Capitalization 33 623 M
Chart NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 44,20  $
Last Close Price 41,02  $
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary J. Goldberg Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tom Palmer President & Chief Operating Officer
Noreen Doyle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Zetwick Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION18.38%33 623
BARRICK GOLD CORP40.75%34 750
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED74.13%19 779
SHANDONG GOLD MINING84.38%15 751
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 249
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD53.34%15 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group