Newmont Mining : Goldcorp Announces Successful Completion of Consent Solicitation for its 5.875% Notes due 2035

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (formerly known as Newmont Mining Corporation) (Newmont Goldcorp or the Company) announced today that the Company has successfully completed the previously announced solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders (the “Holders”) of its outstanding 5.875% Notes due 2035 (the “Notes”) to effect the Amendments (as defined below) to the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”).

The Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 23, 2019 (the “Expiration Date”). As of the Expiration Date, Holders of approximately $575,330,000 (95.89%) in aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes had validly delivered (and not validly revoked) their consents to the Amendments. Newmont Goldcorp will pay, or cause to be paid, a cash payment equal to $33.33 per $1,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes (the “Consent Fee”) for which Holders had validly delivered (and not validly revoked) their consents to the Amendments on or prior to the Expiration Date. Newmont Goldcorp intends to pay the Consent Fee on August 28, 2019.

In connection with the Consent Solicitation, a supplemental indenture to the Indenture was executed in order to (i) release Nevada Gold Mines LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, as a guarantor of the Indenture and the Notes (the “Guaranty Release”) and (ii) conform the provisions of the guarantor merger covenant in the Indenture to the corresponding provisions in the indenture governing Newmont Goldcorp’s Notes due 2019, Notes due 2022, Notes due 2039 and Notes due 2042 (the “Conforming Amendment” and, together with the Guaranty Release, the “Amendments”) as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement, dated August 16, 2019 (the “Consent Solicitation Statement”). Except for the Amendments, all of the existing terms of the Indenture and the Notes remain unchanged and in effect in their current form.

D.F. King & Co., Inc. acted as the information and tabulation agent for the Consent Solicitation (the “Information and Tabulation Agent”). Questions or requests for assistance related to the Consent Solicitation may be directed to the Information and Tabulation Agent at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers) and (800) 867-0821 (toll free). Holders may also contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Consent Solicitation.

This announcement is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a solicitation of consents with respect to any securities. The Consent Solicitation was made solely by means of the Consent Solicitation Statement and was subject to the terms and conditions stated therein.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Goldcorp is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. Newmont Goldcorp’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont Goldcorp is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. Newmont Goldcorp is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont Goldcorp was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

